Harriman spoils Oneida’s quest for district perfection

HARRIMAN — Oneida’s quest for regular season District 3-A perfection ended in heartbreaking fashion Friday night as the Indians fell to Harriman, 55-53, in overtime.

Oneida jumped out to an 18-9 lead after one period but the Blue Devils dug down to rally back, taking a 40-35 lead into the fourth.

However, the Indians would rally back, forcing overtime as Nathan Bowling hit a 30-footer from the wing at the buzzer to knot things at 51-51 at the end of regulation.

The game appeared destined for a second OT (Oneida had the ball under their own bucket with 3.1 left in OT tied at 53) before a Stubbs steal and layup at the buzzer propelled the Blue Devils to the 55-53 victory.

With the loss, Oneida falls to 17-4 overall, 15-1 in district play. Despite the loss, the Indians secured home court advantage via a preseason draw in which Oneida’s drawn number was better than Harriman’s in case of a tie.

The Indians were led offensively by Bowling. He scored 26 points a variety of ways (five triples, including the game-tying 30-footer), pulled down six rebounds, and dished out three assists. Jeric Huling filled the stat sheet across the book as he finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks. Kolby Morgan was a bit off his normal averages but he still pumped home nine points and pulled eight rebounds. Oneida’s remaining eight points came via the trio of Rylan Duncan, Reece Marcum, and Jacob Perry. Duncan would score three points and haul in five rebounds. Marcum and Perry would each score two points and pull four rebounds. Also in the contribution category, Mason Keeton pulled five rebounds while Zeb Spradlin pulled a pair of boards and dished out an assist.

Things started off good enough for the Indians as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to taking an 18-9 lead after one. It was Bowling with the hot hand in the frame, burying three trifectas (including banking an early 3-pointer). Oneida’s remaining nine points came via four points from Huling (a bucket and two charity tosses), a 3-pointer from Duncan, and a bucket by Morgan.

The shots that were falling in the first quit falling in the second as the Indians only managed to score seven points while Harriman put up a 14-spot to cut the Oneida lead to two points, 25-23. The only points the Indians could muster up in the frame came via Bowling and Perry. Bowling hit a triple and two charity tosses for five points while Perry drained a deuce.

The lid seemingly remained on the rim in the third as Harriman would outscore Oneida 17-10 in the period to take a 40-35 lead into the fourth. In the frame, Bowling hit a pair of buckets, Morgan completed an and-one, Marcum got on the board with a bucket, and Huling knocked down a charity toss.

The fourth was exciting and action-packed, back-and-forth as the teams would need an extra period to settle things once the dust had settled. Helping Oneida battle back to take a 44-43 were Bowling and Huling. Huling would knock down three big shots to finish the frame with six points while Bowling completed an and-one. Trailing 45-44, Morgan went to the line and knocked down a pair to put the Indians up one at 46-45. However, that lead was short-lived as Harriman battled back to take a 50-46 lead with 23 seconds left. But the Indians weren’t done as Morgan got a lay up to make it 50-48. After Harriman split a pair of charity tosses, Bowling got off his miracle from 30 feet that hit nothing but net to tie the game at 51 at the end of regulation.

The OT period didn’t feature much offense. Harriman scored early to take a 53-51 lead before Bowling finally knotted the score up at 53-53 on a floater with 1:53 left to play. Things remained that way until the Stubbs steal and layup at the buzzer gave the Blue Devils the 55-53 victory.

ONEIDA (53): Bowling 26, Perry 2, Morgan 9, Huling 11, Marcum 2, and Duncan 3.

HARRIMAN (55): Adkisson 3, Smith 2, Stubbs 7, Douglas 4, Oliver 2, Pelfrey 12, and McCollum 25.

Oneida 88, Oakdale 42

The Indians clinched the 1-seed in District 3-A Tuesday (Feb. 9) in grand style, downing the Oakdale Eagles by the final score of 88-42. The net-strumming quartet of Nathan Bowling, Kolby Morgan, Jacob Perry, and Jeric Huling led the district-clinching party, combining to score 69 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, dishing out 11 assists, recording 15 steals, and swatting away six shots. The victory pushed Oneida’s overall record to 17-3, 15-0 in district play.

By the time Bowling, Morgan, and Huling went to the bench for good the Indians would lead 73-37 and clock would run as the game headed into the fourth. Perry hung around for a minute or so into the fourth before departing for good. It was Bowling leading the quartet with 28 points (26 of which came in the second and third periods), four blocks, and three steals. Morgan did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 14 of his 18 points by the break. Morgan also recorded six steals and hauled in four boards. Perry filled the stat sheets as well with 14 points, three boards, three assists, and three steals. Huling would finish the night with nine points, three assists, and three steals. Caden Rector would also help the cause in a big way as he scored eight points while hauling in three rebounds, and recording three steals. Oneida’s remaining 11 points came via Zeb Spradlin with three points (also three rebounds) and Mason Keeton (five assists), Reece Marcum, Hayden Brawner, and Rylan Duncan scored two points each.

Oneida would seemingly toy with Oakdale in the first, only jumping out to a 17-10 lead after one. Doing most of the Indians’ damage in the frame was Morgan as he pumped home eight points (three deuces and a pair of charity tosses). His help came in the form of a Perry trifecta and deuces from Bowling, Huling, and Marcum.

The offense started coming to life in the second has Bowling’s 10-point outburst sparked a 26-13 frame in which the Indians extended their lead to 20 points, 43-23. Bowling’s 10 points came behind the power of four deuces and a pair of charity tosses. Morgan also had a nice period as he pumped home six points on three buckets. Oneida’s remaining 10 points came via four points from Huling and two points apiece from Rector, Perry, and Spradlin.

Things really got offensive in the third as Bowling remained white hot, scoring a period-high 16 points as the Indians more than doubled up the Eagles in the period (30-14) to extend their lead to 36 points after three, 73-37. Bowling’s 16-point effort looked easy as he buried a pair from behind the arc before working the break for five more buckets. Perry chipped in to help the effort with five points (3+2). The trio of Morgan, Huling, and Duncan capped off the scoring as Morgan hit a pair of buckets, Huling drained a triple, and Duncan scored a deuce.

The fourth period was a mere formality and an opportunity to clear the bench — and Oneida still remained dominant, outscoring Oakdale 15-5 to cruise to the 88-42 victory. Leading the troops in the fourth was Rector with six points on three buckets. Perry also pumped in four quick points on two buckets before exiting the game. The Indians’ remaining five points in the game came via buckets from Keeton and Brawner and charity toss by Spradlin.

ONIEDA (88): Keeton 2, Rector 8, Bowling 28, Perry 14, Morgan 18, Huling 9, Marcum 2, Spradlin 3, Brawner 2, and Duncan 2.

OAKDALE (42): Nance 2, Hoskins 2, Huskey 2, O’Dell 3, Barber 2, Dunlap 2, Summers 2, and Gregory 27.