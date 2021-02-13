Winter storm watch issued for Scott County

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties from 7 p.m. on Valentines Day until 7 a.m. Monday morning, with freezing rain in the forecast. Here’s what it means:

Ice, not snow: As we posted yesterday, there is the potential for an ice storm to impact the northern Cumberland Plateau region Sunday night through Monday. Most major weather models show rain moving through the region with temperatures below freezing on Sunday night, and some models never get parts of Scott County above freezing on Monday.

The setup: A very deep arctic air mass has invaded the mid-sections of the continental U.S., but a ridge of high pressure is positioned off the east coast, preventing the cold air mass from advancing further east. As some cold air bleeds through to the east in the lower levels of the atmosphere, this sets up a battle zone between warm and cold air, creating the potential for freezing rain. This is because the cold air that is in place at the surface is very shallow; just a few thousand feet up, temperatures are above freezing.

A little further west, the cold air that is in place is a little deeper, allowing for rain drops to freeze before reaching the ground and creating the potential for some sleet. A little further west than that, the entire atmosphere is expected to be below freezing, creating the potential for mostly snow. West Tennessee is already under a winter storm warning beginning at 1 p.m. tomorrow, and parts of the western third of the state look poised to be walloped by this storm, with the biggest snowstorm anyone in Tennessee has seen so far this season. Even the Nashville area in Middle Tennessee could receive 4 or 5 inches of snow. This far east, however, warmer temperatures will mean primarily a rain event.

There are really three periods to talk about: Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night.

Sunday night: Much of Sunday will be much like Saturday has been here in the Cumberlands — cold, with temperatures just above freezing, lots of fog, and some drizzle. But precipitation chances will begin to increase as the night progresses. By late in the night, there is an 80% chance of rain, and temperatures are expected to drop well into the 20s, creating a likelihood of freezing rain. It remains to be seen if enough freezing rain will develop to create the likelihood of power outages, but roads could be nearly impassable by the Monday morning commute.

Monday: Precipitation remains likely through the day on Monday. The big question mark for Monday is temperatures — both at the surface, and a little further up in the atmosphere. Some models keep much of Scott County below freezing throughout the day on Monday. Other models warm most of the county up to just above freezing. Officially, the NWS forecast is for a high of 34 degrees. The second issue is how far up through the atmosphere the sub-freezing temperatures extend. There’s a possibility that rain could change with, or at least mix with, sleet during the day on Monday as a little more cold air bleeds in.

- Story Continues Below -

Monday night: The cold air really arrives by Monday night, when temperatures are expected to drop all the way through the 20s and any precipitation that develops is expected to at least mix with snow. In terms of precipitation probabilities, there’s a higher likelihood of seeing precipitation Monday night than either Sunday night or Monday during the day. But the winter storm watch doesn’t currently extend that far, simply because the primary concern from the NWS right now is with the freezing rain potential. For all intent and purpose, that potential is limited to Sunday night. Even if temperatures remain at or below freezing on Monday, they should be “warm” enough that ice accumulation would be limited during the day. As for Monday night, there’s a question of just how much precipitation will occur; models show a dry slot working its way in, which would cut off precip. As for snow accumulation, very little is currently expected — though there’s still time for change.

How much? The winter storm watch from the NWS calls for up to a quarter of an inch of ice Sunday night. That’s considered a significant amount of freezing rain. All major models show freezing rain for the northern plateau tomorrow night, but the big question is just how much precipitation will fall. The GFS global forecast model continues to be the wettest, showing a little more than a quarter of an inch of precipitation across most of Scott County through 7 a.m. Monday morning. Most other models, including the other major globals and the more short-term models, are showing much less precipitation — closer to a tenth of an inch.

What that would mean: If a quarter of an inch of ice accumulates, isolated power outages are likely. Widespread power outages aren’t particularly likely at a quarter of an inch of ice without high winds following the rainfall. It is between a quarter of an inch and a half of an inch of ice that power outages become more widespread. At a tenth of an inch of ice, a few isolated power outages are possible, but the biggest issue would be road conditions. At this point, it should be expected that road conditions will deteriorate Sunday night between sunset and sunrise. If you don’t have to travel, you shouldn’t. Plan to stay at home. Even if you consider yourself a pretty good driver on snow, ice is a different beast. Road conditions should improve after the sun rises on Monday, even if ice accretion continues on elevated objects like tree limbs and power lines (as some models, including the GFS, show happening).

Still watching Monday night: Quite a bit of uncertainty remains regarding what the system will have in store for the plateau region Monday night. Snow is likely to continue accumulating in West Tennessee, where the ECMWF model shows up to 10 inches in some places. But here on the plateau, most models point against significant accumulation. The 12z run of the GFS model earlier today showed several inches of snow accumulating, but the model has since backed off that projection. All major models now show little to no snow accumulation for Scott County Monday night. There are two major questions: How much precipitation will fall, with models showing dry slotting as an issue? And will temperatures be cold enough aloft to support all snow, or mostly snow, or will rain and sleet be mixed in as well? For now, Monday night is a wait-and-see proposition, but motorists should plan on slick road conditions again Monday night, because any precipitation that does fall is going to freeze on untreated roadways, with temperatures expected to drop into the low 20s.

Then the warmup: A second storm system is progged to impact the region Wednesday night into Thursday, but it looks like temperatures will warm enough that the second system will be mostly rain. The NWS is currently forecasting a high around 40 on Wednesday and a high closer to 50 on Thursday. However, temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark on Wednesday night, so a little wintry precipitation might be an issue then. And, as colder air filters in on Friday, any remaining precipitation could change over to snow on Friday. It doesn’t look like a huge issue, however.

The bottom line: Freezing rain is likely tomorrow night, and a winter storm watch has been issued. It doesn’t appear that enough ice will accumulate to cause widespread power outages, but isolated power outages are possible, and area residents should plan for the possibility of losing power. Road conditions are likely to deteriorate overnight and travel is likely to be discouraged. Road conditions will likely improve during the day on Monday, but could decline again after sunset Monday night.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.