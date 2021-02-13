Eye to the Sky: A Monday ice storm for the Cumberland Plateau?

Could a major ice storm be in store for Monday for the northern Cumberland Plateau region? It’s possible…

A strong storm system will impact the Mid-South region from Sunday night into Tuesday. To the west, significant snow is possible, as an arctic air mass is firmly entrenched. To the east, rain is expected … but depending on how far southeast shallow cold air at the surface can push, freezing rain could be on the menu for a swath of the region.

The battle is between an arctic air mass that has penetrated the continental U.S. and a stubborn subtropical ridge of high pressure that is positioned just off the southeastern coast. That ridge is preventing the arctic air mass from pushing further to the east; otherwise we might be dealing with an historic snow storm on Monday. But that doesn’t mean cold air at the surface won’t bleed through. It is a classic winter battle zone set up, and if there’s cold (sub-freezing) air at the surface with warmer air aloft, someone is going to have to deal with ice.

Even though we’re less than 72 hours away from the onset of precipitation, we don’t yet have a very good idea of just who that “someone” is going to be. But at least one major model — the GFS global forecast model — thinks its going to be us here on the northern plateau.

Taken verbatim, tonight’s 0z run of the GFS shows between half an inch to an inch of ice for Scott County. And it isn’t the only run of the model to show this; the 12z and 18z runs of the model earlier today both showed the same thing.

And the GFS isn’t alone. The ECMWF and the RGEM — global models from Europe and Canada that are the equivalent of the GFS — are showing the same thing, except they’re showing lesser amounts of precipitation. the ECMWF is showing the potential for about a half inch of ice; the RGEM is showing only about a quarter of an inch of ice.

To be clear, the GFS is an outlier at this point with regards to its potential for a devastating ice storm. But the potential for enough freezing rain to cause problems is certainly on the table for Monday.

To review, freezing rain typically begins to cause problems when a tenth of an inch or more of ice accumulates. At a quarter of an inch of ice, tree limbs and power lines begin to sag, and isolated power outages begin to occur. At half an inch of ice, power outages become widespread. Anything greater than half of an inch is a major, often devastating, ice storm.

The biggest issue with determining whether we’ll deal with ice is the exact track and strength of the system. Those two factors will help determine how much precipitation we see. Will it be a very wet system, like the GFS is projecting, or a relatively dry system, like the Canadian model is projecting? The second issue — perhaps the more difficult to figure out — is exactly where the freezing line will set up.

As we noted in posts regarding Thursday’s ice storm, determining exactly where the freezing line will set up is not only an inexact science, but darned near an impossibility. Right now, most models put the freezing line right over Scott County during the day on Monday, with areas in the south of the county getting a few degrees above freezing during the afternoon and areas in the north of the county staying below freezing during the afternoon. If that proves accurate, it could be a situation where Winfield has much more potential for ice than Robbins. But, again, it’s an inexact science, and exactly where that freezing line is going to set up might not start to become clear until Sunday.

Snowstorms are notoriously difficult to forecast in the South, but ice storms are even more difficult to pinpoint. As an example, see Kentucky. The Bluegrass was expecting a major ice storm on Thursday, and most areas escaped relatively unscathed.

We don’t often have to deal with ice storms in this part of the world. The last major one was in February 2015, when the Crossville area received a major blow from freezing rain while Scott County saw some freezing rain, mostly on the west side, and some snow.

Unlike 2015, when the arctic air mass penetrated on into the region in the aftermath of the storm and we saw temperatures well below zero, the ridge of high pressure off the coast will prevent that from happening this go-around, and subzero temperatures will stay just to the west, in places like Arkansas and Missouri.

But it is going to get quite a bit colder next week. We might not get out of the 20s on Tuesday, with a low in the teens.

There are actually two major storm systems that will impact the region next week. The second one, later in the week, will likely be all rain, with a warm-up in store before it arrives.

As for the first one, there’s a ton of uncertainty right now. If we’re going to have to deal with wintry precipitation, the best-case scenario would be for the cold air mass to wind up further east, so that we would be dealing with snow instead of freezing rain. That doesn’t appear likely to happen; the snow will mostly be west of Tennessee, though some parts of West Tennessee have the potential for an impressive snow storm, depending on the exact track and strength of the system. This far east, it’s likely that we see all rain … the only question is how much, and whether our temperatures are below freezing when it falls.

For the record, the NWS is forecasting a 50% chance of freezing rain Sunday night, with a low of 28, and a 40% chance of freezing rain changing over to rain during the day on Monday, with a high of 34. There could be a couple of rounds of precipitation to deal with. Specifically, the GFS shows two rounds — one falling Sunday night, when temps are well below freezing, and the other falling during the day on Monday, when temperatures are flirting with rising above freezing or have risen above freezing.

There’s a chance that enough cold air filters in that the entire atmospheric column dips below freezing late in the day on Monday and any remaining precipitation changes over to snow. In fact, the NWS is currently forecasting a 70% chance of snow Monday night. Right now it doesn’t look like major accumulations will occur here, but there’s plenty of time for change.

Expect to see significant changes to everything written above as the weather picture becomes clearer over the next day or two.

Eye to the Skye is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.