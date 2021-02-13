- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The number of active coronavirus cases continues to increase in Scott County, even as it continues to drop statewide. There are now more than 100 active cases of the virus in the local community.

The TN Dept. of Health on Saturday reported 108 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, up from 101 active cases on Friday, and up from 90 one week ago. Active cases have been slowly but steadily increasing since bottoming out at 83 on Feb. 4. At one point, on Dec. 21, there were as many as 363 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

How much cause for alarm the rise in active cases indicates is unclear. The Dept. of Health has reported a surge of new cases in recent days, but most of those aren’t thought to be current cases.

The Dept. of Health reported 146 new cases of the virus for Scott County on Thursday, by far the most in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the state also reported 141 recoveries, which was also by far the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told the Independent Herald Friday that he had reached out to health authorities about the data, but had not received clarification on whether the numbers were an error. It was speculated that, rather than being in error, the numbers actually reflected a move by the state health department to classify some of the previously unsorted cases that had not been assigned to a specific county. If that were the case, as the corresponding high number of recovered cases seemed to indicate, the 146 new cases would not be current cases but previous cases. Without clarification from the Dept. of Health there is no way to know how recent those cases may have been, only that they are at least a couple of weeks old, given that most of them were classified as inactive. They could be cases that were reported to the state weeks or even months ago.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Health reported 57 new cases in Scott County on Saturday, along with 50 recoveries. It wasn’t clear whether those cases were current cases, or a situation much like Thursday’s assumed data dump. Fifty of the 57 new cases reported on Saturday were “probable” cases, just as 123 of the 146 new cases reported on Thursday were “probable” cases.

Even still, the number of active cases has been on the increase. The Dept. of Health reported 28 new cases in Scott County on Wednesday, after 14 on Tuesday and before 11 on Friday. Since Feb. 5, new cases have numbered in the double-digits eight of nine days in Scott County. Prior to that date, new cases numbered in the single digits 11 out of 13 days.

An even greater sign that levels of the virus are on the increase in Scott County is testing positivity. For the week ending Saturday, testing positivity was an alarming 29%. It had dropped into the single digits at one point last month.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Rising testing positivity was the first sign of an impending surge of the virus in Scott County in early November. By late October, testing positivity had risen well above 10%, and it eventually topped out at over 30% at intervals in November and December.

With the first surge, testing positivity — and new cases — was up statewide. Currently, however, testing positivity remains down across the state as a whole. On Saturday, testing positivity was just 7%.

Scott County’s transmission rate of coronavirus, as measured by the University of Tennessee, has once again surged to be one of the highest in the state. As of Saturday, the transmission rate here was 1.05, tied for third-highest in Tennessee’s 95 counties. Eighty-seven of the 95 counties continued to have a transmission rate below 1.0. A transmission rate smaller than 1.0 means the prevalence of the virus is in decline; a transmission rate greater than 1.0 means the number of infections is growing. Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, all of which border Scott County, had transmission rates below 0.9 as of Saturday, among the lowest in the state. The nearest county with a transmission rate above 1.0 was Roane County, at 1.02.

The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Scott County remained at 41 on Saturday, the third straight day with no new deaths reported. There have been at least 51 people hospitalized with the virus in Scott County, with no new hospitalizations reported in the past five days.

Statewide, the number of new cases being reported remains low, with fewer than 1,800 new cases and only nine new covid-related deaths reported Saturday. The number of people currently hospitalized by the virus in Tennessee has dropped to 1,154, just a little more than one-third of the number who were hospitalized with the virus in early January.

With the increase in new cases of the virus in Scott County, there has also been an increase in the number of school-aged children contracting the virus. However, those cases — as a percentage of the total number of cases — remain steady. For the week ending Saturday, there were 43 new cases in children ages five to 18. However, that included the assumed addition of new data by the state on Thursday and Saturday, so it is not known how many of those cases are current. With those two days removed, there were 26 new cases in the five-to-18 age group over the past week. That’s still a significant increase from the previous 7-day period, however, when there were only seven new cases reported in school-aged children.

As a percentage of the total number of new cases reported by the state in Scott County for the week ending Saturday, school-aged children made up 16% of the total, which was actually lower than the previous 7-day period.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases continues to increase in Scott County, even as it continues to drop statewide. There are now more than...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Winter storm watch issued for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties from 7 p.m. on Valentines Day until 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A Monday ice storm for the Cumberland Plateau?

Ben Garrett - 0
Could a major ice storm be in store for Monday for the northern Cumberland Plateau region? It's possible... A strong storm system will impact the...
Read more
Scott

Scott High holds on against Campbell County for sixth straight win

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETE — In a game that felt more like a district tournament grudge-match than a non-district tune-up for the postseason, Scott High scored 30...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott sees jump in new covid cases; two deaths reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday, even as the number of active cases...
Read more
Local News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties along the TN-KY border, for the potential minor...
Read more
Local News

Former Oneida schools superintendent Henry Baggett dies unexpectedly

Independent Herald - 0
Henry Baggett, former director of schools of the Oneida Special School District, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was...
Read more
Local News

More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

Independent Herald - 0
It's hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received...
Read more
Local News

Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida police last week made an arrest in a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred in December. Timothy S. King, 39, of Winfield, was arrested on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Update: Ice storm advances eastward

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is unfolding across parts of West Tennessee and northwestern Kentucky this evening, and will continue to advance eastward through tonight and...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Kentucky ice storm shouldn’t impact plateau region

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
**Update: As this was being written, an Ice Storm Warning was issued for all of southeastern Kentucky, including the border counties like McCreary County,...
Read more

Latest News

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases continues to increase in Scott County, even as it continues to drop statewide. There are now more than...
Read more

Winter storm watch issued for Scott County

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties from 7 p.m. on Valentines Day until 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A Monday ice storm for the Cumberland Plateau?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Could a major ice storm be in store for Monday for the northern Cumberland Plateau region? It's possible... A strong storm system will impact the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN