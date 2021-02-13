Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County

The number of active coronavirus cases continues to increase in Scott County, even as it continues to drop statewide. There are now more than 100 active cases of the virus in the local community.

The TN Dept. of Health on Saturday reported 108 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, up from 101 active cases on Friday, and up from 90 one week ago. Active cases have been slowly but steadily increasing since bottoming out at 83 on Feb. 4. At one point, on Dec. 21, there were as many as 363 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

How much cause for alarm the rise in active cases indicates is unclear. The Dept. of Health has reported a surge of new cases in recent days, but most of those aren’t thought to be current cases.

The Dept. of Health reported 146 new cases of the virus for Scott County on Thursday, by far the most in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the state also reported 141 recoveries, which was also by far the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told the Independent Herald Friday that he had reached out to health authorities about the data, but had not received clarification on whether the numbers were an error. It was speculated that, rather than being in error, the numbers actually reflected a move by the state health department to classify some of the previously unsorted cases that had not been assigned to a specific county. If that were the case, as the corresponding high number of recovered cases seemed to indicate, the 146 new cases would not be current cases but previous cases. Without clarification from the Dept. of Health there is no way to know how recent those cases may have been, only that they are at least a couple of weeks old, given that most of them were classified as inactive. They could be cases that were reported to the state weeks or even months ago.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Health reported 57 new cases in Scott County on Saturday, along with 50 recoveries. It wasn’t clear whether those cases were current cases, or a situation much like Thursday’s assumed data dump. Fifty of the 57 new cases reported on Saturday were “probable” cases, just as 123 of the 146 new cases reported on Thursday were “probable” cases.

Even still, the number of active cases has been on the increase. The Dept. of Health reported 28 new cases in Scott County on Wednesday, after 14 on Tuesday and before 11 on Friday. Since Feb. 5, new cases have numbered in the double-digits eight of nine days in Scott County. Prior to that date, new cases numbered in the single digits 11 out of 13 days.

An even greater sign that levels of the virus are on the increase in Scott County is testing positivity. For the week ending Saturday, testing positivity was an alarming 29%. It had dropped into the single digits at one point last month.

- Story Continues Below -

Rising testing positivity was the first sign of an impending surge of the virus in Scott County in early November. By late October, testing positivity had risen well above 10%, and it eventually topped out at over 30% at intervals in November and December.

With the first surge, testing positivity — and new cases — was up statewide. Currently, however, testing positivity remains down across the state as a whole. On Saturday, testing positivity was just 7%.

Scott County’s transmission rate of coronavirus, as measured by the University of Tennessee, has once again surged to be one of the highest in the state. As of Saturday, the transmission rate here was 1.05, tied for third-highest in Tennessee’s 95 counties. Eighty-seven of the 95 counties continued to have a transmission rate below 1.0. A transmission rate smaller than 1.0 means the prevalence of the virus is in decline; a transmission rate greater than 1.0 means the number of infections is growing. Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, all of which border Scott County, had transmission rates below 0.9 as of Saturday, among the lowest in the state. The nearest county with a transmission rate above 1.0 was Roane County, at 1.02.

The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Scott County remained at 41 on Saturday, the third straight day with no new deaths reported. There have been at least 51 people hospitalized with the virus in Scott County, with no new hospitalizations reported in the past five days.

Statewide, the number of new cases being reported remains low, with fewer than 1,800 new cases and only nine new covid-related deaths reported Saturday. The number of people currently hospitalized by the virus in Tennessee has dropped to 1,154, just a little more than one-third of the number who were hospitalized with the virus in early January.

With the increase in new cases of the virus in Scott County, there has also been an increase in the number of school-aged children contracting the virus. However, those cases — as a percentage of the total number of cases — remain steady. For the week ending Saturday, there were 43 new cases in children ages five to 18. However, that included the assumed addition of new data by the state on Thursday and Saturday, so it is not known how many of those cases are current. With those two days removed, there were 26 new cases in the five-to-18 age group over the past week. That’s still a significant increase from the previous 7-day period, however, when there were only seven new cases reported in school-aged children.

As a percentage of the total number of new cases reported by the state in Scott County for the week ending Saturday, school-aged children made up 16% of the total, which was actually lower than the previous 7-day period.