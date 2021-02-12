- Advertisement -
Scott High holds on against Campbell County for sixth straight win

By Independent Herald

LAFOLLETE — In a game that felt more like a district tournament grudge-match than a non-district tune-up for the postseason, Scott High scored 30 fourth quarter points and held on for a 70-66 win over a much-improved Campbell County team here Thursday evening.

The Cougars poured in 36 fourth quarter points to stage a furious rally, threatening to come all the way back from a double-digit deficit as a near-capacity crowd yelled its approval and displeasure with every bucket and whistle.

Emotions began to run high in the second half of a game that saw the officials let the players play early, then try to rein it in by calling the game tight after the intensity started to rise, and in the process manage to nearly take over the game themselves.

If anyone disagreed with the assessment that the officials were letting them play early, though, it might have been Trey Morrow. The Scott High junior — who was named a Class AA Mr. Basketball finalist earlier in the day — picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and was forced to sit the rest of the half. As a result, he was scoreless at halftime — the first time that had happened in his career.

But Scott High was up eight points at halftime, 23-15, in spite of that oddity. Cash Tucker was a big reason why, scoring eight of his 13 points in the second quarter. Luke West scored five of his 20 in the second quarter, after hitting two 3-point shots in the first half.

The second half was mostly about Morrow for Scott High. He had 23 points in the third and fourth quarters, including 17 in the fourth quarter alone.

Scott High stretched the lead to 10 points in the third, then went up by as much as 16 in the fourth, as Morrow began to score with more frequency. But then the script was flipped. John Long scored 12 of his game-high 24 in the final period, Nate Walden scored 10 of his 15, and Devon Joney knocked down three 3-point shots for 12 fourth quarter points, as the Cougars clawed all the way back to within four.

With Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers furiously asking his team, “Why are we fouling?” the Highlanders put Campbell County on the free throw line for several straight trips to spark the Cougars’ rally. Walden was 6 of 7 from the line in the final period all by himself.

But Morrow was 7 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter, which was below his career average but was enough to keep the Highlanders in front. Overall, Scott shot 20 free throws in the final period, hitting 13 of them.

Campbell County had an opportunity to tie the game late, but a 3-point shot was off the mark, and Dalton Prewitt hit one of two free throws to ice the game.

The win was the sixth in a row for Scott High, which is peaking as the regular season nears its end.

SCOTT (70): Morrow 23, West 20, Tucker 13, Prewitt 4, McCarty 4, Todd 4, Storey 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (66): Long 24, Jones 21, Walden 15, Ward 4, Boshears 2.

Independent Herald
