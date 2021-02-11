Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA Campbell County

LAFOLLETTE — Scott High used an 18-4 run late in the game to pick up a 44-42 win over Campbell County on Thursday, getting back into the win column in a non-district game against the Class AAA Cougars.

Down 24-21 after Campbell County hit back-to-back 3-point shots in the third quarter, Scott High went on a run to grab an 11-point lead with just 90 seconds to play, then withstood a furious Cougar rally to end the game.

Callie Carson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, who went ahead 39-28 with under two minutes to play before Kayleigh Jordan went off. Jordan hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 12 of her team-high 17 in the final period.

Incredibly, the Cougars scored just two field goals from inside the 3-point line, yet finished within two. In fact, Campbell County did not have a 2-point field goal after the first quarter, until Bailey Gillum scored at the final horn to cut a four-point Scott High lead to two. She had all six of her points in the fourth quarter.

But Campbell County hit 10 3-point shots, and used its deliberate slow-it-down approach to shorten the game.

A big part of the Lady Highlanders’ victory was the free throw line. Scott High was 11 of 17 from the line in the fourth quarter, as Campbell County began to intentionally foul in an effort to get back into the game. For the game, Scott was 14 of 25 from the line, while Campbell County was 8 of 14 from the line.

The game started at an incredible slow pace, with the two teams combining for only 10 points in the first quarter. Julie Lewallen hit a 3-point shot to start the game, then the Lady Highlanders would watch Campbell County go on an 8-2 run to grab an 8-5 lead in the second quarter. The two teams played evenly the rest of the way in the first half, with Carson and Julia Butts each scoring four points in the second period. Campbell County led by three at halftime.

Scott High went on a 6-0 run to start the second half, with Carson and Butts each scoring four more. But then the Lady Highlanders hit a slump, as Alyssa Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers for six of her 14 points to put her team up by three.

From there, though, it was all Scott High until the waning stages of the game. Lewallen had a big fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-point shot and scoring six points. She finished with nine.

Sophomore Annalyne Woodward, who continues to develop her post game as the season progresses, also had a big final period. She was 5 of 6 from the line down the stretch and finished with eight points.

Carson was 5 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter and had seven of her 17 points in the final period.

SCOTT (44): Carson 17, Lewallen 9, Woodward 8, J. Butts 8, Duncan 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (42): Jordan 17, Brown 14, Gillum 6, Proffitt 5.