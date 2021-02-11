- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA...
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA Campbell County

By Independent Herald

LAFOLLETTE — Scott High used an 18-4 run late in the game to pick up a 44-42 win over Campbell County on Thursday, getting back into the win column in a non-district game against the Class AAA Cougars.

Down 24-21 after Campbell County hit back-to-back 3-point shots in the third quarter, Scott High went on a run to grab an 11-point lead with just 90 seconds to play, then withstood a furious Cougar rally to end the game.

Callie Carson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, who went ahead 39-28 with under two minutes to play before Kayleigh Jordan went off. Jordan hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 12 of her team-high 17 in the final period.

Incredibly, the Cougars scored just two field goals from inside the 3-point line, yet finished within two. In fact, Campbell County did not have a 2-point field goal after the first quarter, until Bailey Gillum scored at the final horn to cut a four-point Scott High lead to two. She had all six of her points in the fourth quarter.

But Campbell County hit 10 3-point shots, and used its deliberate slow-it-down approach to shorten the game.

A big part of the Lady Highlanders’ victory was the free throw line. Scott High was 11 of 17 from the line in the fourth quarter, as Campbell County began to intentionally foul in an effort to get back into the game. For the game, Scott was 14 of 25 from the line, while Campbell County was 8 of 14 from the line.

The game started at an incredible slow pace, with the two teams combining for only 10 points in the first quarter. Julie Lewallen hit a 3-point shot to start the game, then the Lady Highlanders would watch Campbell County go on an 8-2 run to grab an 8-5 lead in the second quarter. The two teams played evenly the rest of the way in the first half, with Carson and Julia Butts each scoring four points in the second period. Campbell County led by three at halftime.

Scott High went on a 6-0 run to start the second half, with Carson and Butts each scoring four more. But then the Lady Highlanders hit a slump, as Alyssa Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers for six of her 14 points to put her team up by three.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

From there, though, it was all Scott High until the waning stages of the game. Lewallen had a big fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-point shot and scoring six points. She finished with nine.

Sophomore Annalyne Woodward, who continues to develop her post game as the season progresses, also had a big final period. She was 5 of 6 from the line down the stretch and finished with eight points.

Carson was 5 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter and had seven of her 17 points in the final period.

SCOTT (44): Carson 17, Lewallen 9, Woodward 8, J. Butts 8, Duncan 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (42): Jordan 17, Brown 14, Gillum 6, Proffitt 5.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott High holds on against Campbell County for sixth straight win

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETE — In a game that felt more like a district tournament grudge-match than a non-district tune-up for the postseason, Scott High scored 30...
Read more
Scott

Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High used an 18-4 run late in the game to pick up a 44-42 win over Campbell County on Thursday, getting...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow. One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Minor icing possible today

Ben Garrett - 0
Steady rain has moved off the Cumberland Plateau this morning, but there will be additional rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures hovering right...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott High holds on against Campbell County for sixth straight win

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETE — In a game that felt more like a district tournament grudge-match than a non-district tune-up for the postseason, Scott High scored 30...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow. One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district's coaches at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida sweeps District 3-A superlatives

Independent Herald - 0
Having secured regular season district championships with wins over Oakdale on Tuesday, it was no surprise that Oneida swept the District 3-A superlatives at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed

Matt Stiltner - 0
And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA,...
Read more

Lady Highlanders fall to Fulton in district finale

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Less than 17 hours removed from the conclusion of a defining district win over Austin-East on Friday, the Lady Highlanders were unable...
Read more

Update: Ice storm advances eastward

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is unfolding across parts of West Tennessee and northwestern Kentucky this evening, and will continue to advance eastward through tonight and...
Read more

Latest News

Scott High holds on against Campbell County for sixth straight win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETE — In a game that felt more like a district tournament grudge-match than a non-district tune-up for the postseason, Scott High scored 30...
Read more

Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA Campbell County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High used an 18-4 run late in the game to pick up a 44-42 win over Campbell County on Thursday, getting...
Read more

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow. One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN