Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow.

One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow was revealed as a finalist for the coveted Mr. Basketball award in Tennessee.

Morrow, a junior, is one of three finalists in Class AA. He joins Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie and Bolivar Central’s Toris Woods. Woods is a senior; Morrow and Gillespie are juniors.

Scott High had mounted a Mr. Basketball candidacy for Morrow as he continued to rack up big numbers through his junior season. He is averaging 27 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this year, along with 2.5 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game. During the Highlanders’ current 5-game winning streak he has averaged over 30 points per game and has hit 45 of his last 51 free throw attempts.

Morrow burst onto the scene as a freshman, averaging over 19 points and 10 rebounds per game in his debut season. Shockingly, he was within one vote of not being named to the District 4-AA all-district team that season, even though he was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

But he has continued to impress, leading the district’s coaches to vote him the league’s MVP this season, even though that award is often reserved for the top player on the top team in the district. Scott High is fourth place in the district heading into the postseason.

Together with Logan Goodman, Morrow powered the Highlanders to a school-best 18-0 start and a Top 5 state ranking in his sophomore season.

With two games remaining in the 2020-2021 regular season he has compiled 1,833 career points and 910 career rebounds, while recording a double-double in 58 out of 85 career games.

Morrow is the first Mr. Basketball finalist in Scott High history. He comes from a basketball-rich family. His mother, Rebecca Jeffers Morrow, played at Scott High. His father, Kevin Morrow, was a standout player in Kentucky. His younger sister, Brittany Morrow, just completed her middle school career at Burchfield and is considered one of the top up-and-coming players in the area.

In Class AAA, Mr. Basketball finalists included Houston’s Mason Miller, Siegel’s Matthew Schneider and White County’s Grant Slatten.

In Class A, finalists included Cosby’s Trey Johnson, Madison Academic’s Walter Peggs and Clay County’s Grant STrong.

On the girls side, Miss Basketball finalists in Class AAA were Maryville’s Denae Fritz, Riverdale’s Acacia Hayes and Stone Memorial’s Tessa Miller. In Class AA, the finalists were Macon County’s Jalynn Gregory, Westview’s Jada Harrison and Upperman’s Reagan Hurst. In Class A, finalists were Gibson County’s Madison Hart, Clarkrange’s Kassie Monday and Loretto’s Karly Weathers.

Morrow isn’t the only athlete from Scott County who has garnered statewide recognition this school year. Oneida senior punter and runningback Kolby Morgan was a Mr. Football semifinalist in the fall. He later signed with the University of Tennessee.