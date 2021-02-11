- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High's Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow.

One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow was revealed as a finalist for the coveted Mr. Basketball award in Tennessee.

Morrow, a junior, is one of three finalists in Class AA. He joins Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie and Bolivar Central’s Toris Woods. Woods is a senior; Morrow and Gillespie are juniors.

Scott High had mounted a Mr. Basketball candidacy for Morrow as he continued to rack up big numbers through his junior season. He is averaging 27 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this year, along with 2.5 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game. During the Highlanders’ current 5-game winning streak he has averaged over 30 points per game and has hit 45 of his last 51 free throw attempts.

Morrow burst onto the scene as a freshman, averaging over 19 points and 10 rebounds per game in his debut season. Shockingly, he was within one vote of not being named to the District 4-AA all-district team that season, even though he was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

But he has continued to impress, leading the district’s coaches to vote him the league’s MVP this season, even though that award is often reserved for the top player on the top team in the district. Scott High is fourth place in the district heading into the postseason.

Together with Logan Goodman, Morrow powered the Highlanders to a school-best 18-0 start and a Top 5 state ranking in his sophomore season.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

With two games remaining in the 2020-2021 regular season he has compiled 1,833 career points and 910 career rebounds, while recording a double-double in 58 out of 85 career games.

Morrow is the first Mr. Basketball finalist in Scott High history. He comes from a basketball-rich family. His mother, Rebecca Jeffers Morrow, played at Scott High. His father, Kevin Morrow, was a standout player in Kentucky. His younger sister, Brittany Morrow, just completed her middle school career at Burchfield and is considered one of the top up-and-coming players in the area.

In Class AAA, Mr. Basketball finalists included Houston’s Mason Miller, Siegel’s Matthew Schneider and White County’s Grant Slatten.

In Class A, finalists included Cosby’s Trey Johnson, Madison Academic’s Walter Peggs and Clay County’s Grant STrong.

On the girls side, Miss Basketball finalists in Class AAA were Maryville’s Denae Fritz, Riverdale’s Acacia Hayes and Stone Memorial’s Tessa Miller. In Class AA, the finalists were Macon County’s Jalynn Gregory, Westview’s Jada Harrison and Upperman’s Reagan Hurst. In Class A, finalists were Gibson County’s Madison Hart, Clarkrange’s Kassie Monday and Loretto’s Karly Weathers.

Morrow isn’t the only athlete from Scott County who has garnered statewide recognition this school year. Oneida senior punter and runningback Kolby Morgan was a Mr. Football semifinalist in the fall. He later signed with the University of Tennessee.

A promotional poster released by Scott High Thursday, after junior Trey Morrow was named the first Tennessee Mr. Basketball finalist in the school’s history.

 

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow. One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Minor icing possible today

Ben Garrett - 0
Steady rain has moved off the Cumberland Plateau this morning, but there will be additional rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures hovering right...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Ice storm advances eastward

Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is unfolding across parts of West Tennessee and northwestern Kentucky this evening, and will continue to advance eastward through tonight and...
Read more
Local News

Scott sees jump in new covid cases; two deaths reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday, even as the number of active cases...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district's coaches at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida sweeps District 3-A superlatives

Independent Herald - 0
Having secured regular season district championships with wins over Oakdale on Tuesday, it was no surprise that Oneida swept the District 3-A superlatives at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed

Matt Stiltner - 0
And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA,...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians peaking at tourney time, knock off Harriman and Midway

Ben Garrett - 0
As seems to be the case every year, Oneida Coach Marv West has his team peaking heading into tournament time. A tough early schedule...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders fall to Fulton in district finale

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Less than 17 hours removed from the conclusion of a defining district win over Austin-East on Friday, the Lady Highlanders were unable...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least...
Read more

Scott High roars back in the second half to defeat Sequoyah

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Enough with allowing opponents to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half. On Saturday afternoon, Scott High decided to mount...
Read more

Latest News

Scott High’s Morrow is a Mr. Basketball finalist

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The accolades are piling up for Scott High junior Trey Morrow. One day after being named the District 4-AA most valuable player, Morrow...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Minor icing possible today

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Steady rain has moved off the Cumberland Plateau this morning, but there will be additional rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures hovering right...
Read more

Update: Ice storm advances eastward

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is unfolding across parts of West Tennessee and northwestern Kentucky this evening, and will continue to advance eastward through tonight and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN