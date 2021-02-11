Eye to the Sky: Minor icing possible today

Steady rain has moved off the Cumberland Plateau this morning, but there will be additional rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark and the potential for some very minor accumulations of ice, especially in northern Scott County (generally north of Oneida).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service for Scott, Morgan, Campbell and Fentress counties, and will remain in effect through 7 p.m. this evening, for up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Further north, an Ice Storm Warning remains in effect across all of southeastern Kentucky, including McCreary County, for up to three-tenths of an inch of ice.

Where things stand: Temperatures in Scott and Fentress counties are hovering right around the freezing mark. Unofficial readings at 10 a.m. put the temperature at 34 at Station Camp, 32 at Oneida and 33 in Helenwood. With a stiff northwest breeze to help off-set diurnal warming effects, temperatures will remain mostly steady throughout the day. The forecasted high from the National Weather Service has been lowered to 33 degrees. The next round of precipitation is developing upstream and will move into the northern plateau region by lunch time. On-and-off showers are in store for most of the rest of today.

Where we go from here: The HRRR short-range model doesn’t hardly budge the freezing line through the remainder of the day. By sunset, it has areas from Oneida north at or just below freezing, with areas south of Oneida still slightly above freezing. Areas that are below freezing will stand a chance of seeing some minor glazing of ice due to freezing rain, but significant amounts of freezing rain are not expected. Most locations will see only a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain, if any.

What the NWS is saying: In a forecast discussion posted shortly before 10 a.m., meteorologist Allen Diegan noted this: “It seems that there would be a good chance freezing rain could be occurring or will soon across far northern Scott County as of 930 this morning. I believe ice accretions will remain limited to the northern parts of Scott, Campbell, Claiborne and Lee counties.”

How much ice for trouble? Generally speaking, anything less than a tenth of an inch of ice is considered to be inconsequential. Between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of freezing rain can create travel hazards. At a quarter of an inch, tree limbs and power lines start to sag under the weight of the ice, and isolated power outages begin to occur. At half an inch, power outages become widespread.

Potential for more: Most weather models show more appreciable ice accumulations in the mountains along the Scott-Campbell county line, where elevation could play a role in how much freezing rain is seen. Models have continued to build the potential for freezing rain since last night. The NAM3K high-resolution model shows a few hundredths of an inch of ice for much of Scott County, with the exception of the aforementioned mountain areas, where it beefs up totals. The HRRR is less impressive, with no ice accumulation south of Oneida and generally only a few hundredths of an inch even in the mountains.

Road hazards: When ground temperatures are sufficiently cold enough for any moisture to freeze on contact, a very minor amount of freezing rain can quickly cause road conditions to deteriorate. Fortunately, we’re not dealing with that today. Temperatures were in the mid 50s on Wednesday and ground temperatures are relatively warm. Across parts of Middle Tennessee that have received appreciable amounts of freezing rain today, road conditions have remained wet. In other words, any minor freezing rain that does accumulate should be primarily on elevated surfaces. With that said, elevated surfaces can include bridges and overpasses, so some isolated trouble spots can’t be ruled out later on today or tonight.

Timing: The Winter Weather Advisory that is in place will expire at 7 p.m. this evening. That might seem odd, given that the point forecast from the NWS for most locations shows rain only for today, and a chance for freezing rain after 7 p.m. tonight. However, the HRRR shows appreciable coverage of rain showers moving out of the region by 7 p.m. So it appears that there will not be any precipitation left after sub-freezing temperatures become more widespread.

The bottom line: This ice storm shouldn’t have too much of an impact on Scott County, which has been the general thought process all along. A few hundredths of an inch of ice are possible in at least isolated parts of the area as temperatures slowly dip to the freezing mark, but should be limited to elevated surfaces like tree limbs and power lines, and in amounts so small that power outages aren’t a threat. However, there is the potential for isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses across the northern part of Scott County.

Eye to the Sky is an Independent Herald weather blog written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.