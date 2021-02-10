- Advertisement -
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

By Independent Herald

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties along the TN-KY border, for the potential minor accumulations of freezing rain.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, for up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations.

In the advisory, the NWS noted “Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” and advised motorists to “slow down and use caution while traveling.”

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of Kentucky, including McCreary County. However, significant ice accumulations are expected to be limited to areas north of the TN-KY border, as temperatures further south remain mostly above freezing. The current forecast from the National Weather Service for Oneida is for a low of 33 on Wednesday night, a high of 36 on Thursday, and a low of 31 on Thursday night.

Rain is expected to move out late Thursday evening, before subfreezing temperatures become more widespread overnight Thursday night.

There is also a chance of rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday.

The Scott County School System has announced that Thursday will be a digital day for all students. The school system’s central office will be closed, and teachers will work from home if possible.

