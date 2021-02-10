Update: Rainy Thursday on tap … but will we dip to freezing?

A developing winter storm will bring freezing rain to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky over the next 24 hours, but its impact on the northern Cumberland Plateau should be negligible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties along the TN-KY border, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. Further north, an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of Kentucky, including McCreary County.

Freezing rain — with ice accumulation — is expected across most of Kentucky, as sub-freezing shallow air is likely to extend as far south as the tier of counties just north of the TN-KY border. Further south, in places like Oneida and Huntsville, it appears that temperatures will remain mostly just above freezing, and that any issues from freezing rain will be very minor.

THE CURRENT FORECAST: The NWS’s updated afternoon forecast for Oneida calls for a low of 33 degrees with a 60% chance of rain tonight, and a high of 36 degrees, with a 90% chance of rain tomorrow. A low of 29 is forecasted for tomorrow night. Most of the rain that falls will do so during the day tomorrow, before tapering off tomorrow evening.

POTENTIAL TROUBLE? If you look at the NWS forecast, you won’t find snow or freezing rain in it. Yet, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. So what gives?

Basically, the cold air is so close at hand and there’s so much uncertainty regarding exactly how far south it will extend that the NWS fears there could be some freezing rain issues along the state line. The NWS notes in a forecast discussion this afternoon that “assuming temperatures can briefly reach 32 or lower a couple hundreds to a tenth of an inch of ice is certainly possible in isolated locations. Feel that a winter weather advisory would be best to communicate the potential impacts.”

SLEET VS. FREEZING RAIN: There is always a bit of confusion between sleet and freezing rain. Sleet occurs when cold air is so shallow that precipitation doesn’t form as snow, yet thick enough that raindrops have time to freeze before reaching the ground. Freezing rain occurs when the cold air is even more shallow and the raindrops do not have time to freeze before reaching the ground. In essence, sleet is frozen precipitation. Freezing rain is liquid precipitation that freezes on contact.

HOW MUCH FOR TROUBLE? Even a thin glaze of freezing rain can cause travel issues if it accumulates on road surfaces. And, obviously, freezing rain on decks and porches causes incredibly slick walking surfaces; unlike snow, where a little isn’t much of a problem, it’s hard to get traction on ice. Otherwise, light freezing rain — up to a couple of tenths of an inch — doesn’t cause too much of an issue. In fact, it can be quite picturesque if the sun pops out before it melts. It is at a quarter of an inch that ice begins to become problematic. At that point, tree limbs begin to sag or break, and power outages can begin to occur. Half an inch of ice is especially damaging, with widespread power outages. Anything more than half an inch of ice can be catastrophic.

Fortunately, ground temperatures will be warm enough that what little ice might accumulate in the northern Cumberland Plateau region should be mostly on elevated surfaces. That doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some travel issues; bridges and overpasses could be susceptible for a light glaze of ice, if freezing rain does occur. Of course, that’s assuming temperatures drop to or below freezing, which doesn’t currently seem especially likely, though it’ll be a close call.

THE MODELS: The southward trend of the shallow cold air has paused on most models. Here is what some of the major models are showing:

• The HRRR, an hourly-updated short-range model that runs through 18 hours (except for every six hours, when a more in-depth run is produced), currently shows a quarter of an inch of ice in Somerset as of 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, with more substantial ice accumulation further north, towards Lexington. It shows little to no ice accumulation south of Somerset. At 8 a.m., it has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s in Scott County. The latest 40-hour run of the HRRR has very little ice accumulation in McCreary County or points south, with only isolated areas of very minor accumulation. It does not drop any part of Scott County to freezing or below until late afternoon tomorrow.

• The NAM, an 84-hour regional model maintained by the NWS, has consistently been the warmest with regards to Scott County, holding the cold air at bay the longest. It does not have any part of Scott County at or below freezing until well after sunset tomorrow, and doesn’t drop the entire county below freezing until towards sunrise Friday morning. It has consistently been the most aggressive model in terms of ice accumulation for Kentucky, and it does extend problematic ice accumulations south of Somerset, including parts of McCreary County, but shows little to no ice accumulation in Scott County — though it’s close. The NAM3K, a higher resolution version of the same model, shows some very minor accumulations of ice on the TN side of the border, particularly along the mountaintops. It also keeps ice accumulations below problematic levels for most of McCreary County.

• The GFS, a global model operated by the NWS, shows a bit more potential for minor ice accumulations on the Tennessee side of the border. It has much less ice accumulation overall for Kentucky, with generally less than a quarter of an inch for the Somerset region. It keeps colder air very close at hand during the day tomorrow, but also has the sub-freezing temperatures struggling to penetrate across the state line through the night tomorrow night.

• The ECMWF, the European counterpart to the GFS, is very similar to the GFS with regards to temperatures. If it is to be believed, the area right along the state line, including Winfield, might struggle to get much above freezing tomorrow. By sunset, it has sub-freezing temperatures across the entire region. But it also shows precipitation moving out quicker. If the ECMWF is correct, less than a tenth of an inch of rain will fall across Scott County after lunchtime tomorrow.

• The RGEM, a regional version of the global GEM model operated by the Canadian counterpart to the NWS, has consistently been the most aggressive with the southward extent of freezing rain. However, it has backed off showing significant accumulations of ice south of the state line, though it still shows some very minor accumulations for most of Scott County. It keeps the entire county above freezing until late afternoon, but also keeps light precipitation hanging around longer.

THE MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION: How far south can the freezing mark make it during the day tomorrow? That’s going to be an interesting scenario to watch. Initially, as rain moistens up the atmosphere, there will be some dynamic cooling that will bring down temperatures. Later, after the wetbulb temperature has been reached, dynamic cooling will cease to be a factor, but there could be some northerly winds working in, which could aid with cold air advection. Models are consistently backing off earlier projections of heavier rainfall, which argues against as much latent heat release from the rain that would otherwise stave off some of the potential cold air advection. The heaviest rainfall should occur further south, across the central plateau and into the Tennessee Valley. The GFS continues to show about three-quarters of an inch of rainfall for Scott County, but the ECMWF is showing generally less than half an inch. Interestingly, the higher-resolution NAM model is the wettest of them all, showing an inch or more of rain. It is an outlier, however.

THE BOTTOM LINE: So all of that to say this — Meteorologists can’t be sure, at this hour, exactly where the freezing line will set up. It could sink far enough south to allow for at least some isolated areas of light freezing rain south of the TN-KY line, and that’s why the Winter Weather Advisory was issued. In general, the further north you go, the greater the chances for freezing rain; Winfield will be more likely than Oneida to see a bit of freezing rain, and Oneida will be more likely than Robbins to see a little freezing rain. Any freezing rain that does occur should be very minor, generally much less than a tenth of an inch, and should accumulate primarily on elevated surfaces. That doesn’t mean that some isolated travel trouble couldn’t develop, with a light glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses, but deteriorating road conditions doesn’t currently seem like a huge concern. Anyone who is going to be traveling tomorrow should keep an eye on the weather forecast, however.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog written primarily by Independent Herald Publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service. For the latest and most up-to-date forecast, see weather.gov/mrx.