Update: Ice storm likely won’t impact northern plateau

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for much of Kentucky — including McCreary County — along with the northwest corner of Tennessee, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Middle Tennessee, extending as far east as Clay County. But a winter storm that is already beginning to impact the Mid-South region still doesn’t appear to be too much of a threat to the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

In a nutshell, this is looking like a cold rain event for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties. Our temperatures here will remain above freezing until Thursday night, near the time that precipitation is coming to an end as the storm exits the region. That should keep the bulk of the freezing rain to our north, and in fact the National Weather Service forecast no longer includes a mention of a changeover to snow before the precipitation ends Thursday night.

ELSEWHERE: That’s not the case for some parts of the Mid-South, where enough ice could accumulate to cause widespread power outages over the next 24 hours. In southeastern Kentucky, including McCreary County, where the Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. tonight, up to half an inch of ice is in the forecast. Much of Kentucky is under the gun for freezing rain, as is much of West Tennessee — likely including the Memphis metro area, which is currently under a Winter Storm Watch.

A CLOSER LOOK: Here on the Cumberland Plateau, temperatures will be our saving grace. Rain chances will increase overnight tonight, becoming likely before daybreak, but our low temperature is expected to bottom out at 34 degrees — slightly above freezing. We won’t warm up too much during the day on Thursday, and will likely be in the 30s all day with rain showers, but we’ll again stay above freezing.

It’s not until tomorrow night that we’re expected to drop below freezing — and then only barely. The National Weather Service forecast has a low of 30 degrees in Scott County. Some models don’t take us below freezing at all Thursday night.

As a result, the NWS has removed the wording of mixed wintry precipitation from the forecast for Thursday night here in Scott County. For the western side of the plateau, the NWS has removed snow from the forecast, but has a slight chance of freezing rain with a low of 29.

We were expecting little to no snow accumulation even when it looked like precipitation might change over from rain to snow before ending Thursday night. But now there is virtually no model support for a changeover to snow, as the mid levels of the atmosphere never drop below freezing.

The Scott County School System announced late Wednesday morning that Thursday will be a digital day for all students due to the weather forecast. But, as the school system noted, this is really a decision made out of an abundance of caution, and one made easier when weather conditions are borderline due to the fact that the covid pandemic has resulted in the virtual education options being in place. The chances of freezing rain for our area are low, especially during the day on Thursday. The chances of deteriorating road conditions are even lower.

WHAT THE NWS IS SAYING: From a forecast discussion this morning — “On Thursday morning winds at the surface will be generally light, or maybe have a weak northerly component to them. At the same time a warm nose will remain present with winds out of the west/southwest associated with a low level jet. This combined with precipitation chances increasing on Thursday means there will be the potential for a wintry mix of weather (including freezing rain) near the KY/TN/VA border. The best set up for freezing rain will likely remain in KY on Thursday, but can`t rule out the frozen precipitation occurring further to the south. Surface temperatures in northern TN and southwest VA are expected to drop near freezing, but not much lower than freezing. Will stick close to the WPC forecast calling for a hundredth to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain right along the counties that border KY. A winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain may be necessary on Thursday for a couple of our most northern counties in TN/VA, but with lower certainty will hold off for now as even a couple of degree change in the surface temperature forecast would change the freezing rain chances.”

THE BOTTOM LINE: We’re going to have a fairly significant amount of rain here on the northern plateau; the GFS model shows close to an inch of rain falling, which should be lovely with all the mud we already are dealing with. But it’ll fall into temperatures that — while cold, in the 30s — will be above freezing. There’s a chance that our temperature drops slightly below freezing Thursday night, but precipitation should be coming to an end by that time and if we see a brief period of freezing rain, it would likely only be a light glaze on elevated surfaces.

FURTHER OUT: Models continue to struggle mightily with how the pattern develops after this storm system is out of the way. Plenty of arctic air is still lurking close by, but any chances that it penetrates far enough southward to bring extreme cold to the Cumberlands now appears to be completely on hold. A powerful ridge of high pressure just off the southeastern seaboard is helping to keep the cold air from making it this far south.

But there is a clear battle line between the cold air and the milder air, and it’s going to shift from time to time. That’s a subject for a different post, but for now, the next chance for wintry weather is going to be on Saturday, when another round of either light snow or light freezing rain appears possible. It doesn’t look like a major impact for our region at this point, but the picture will begin to clear up once the current storm system is out of the way. For now, the NWS has a 40% chance of snow in the forecast for Saturday morning, changing to rain during the day before ending as snow Saturday night.

Eye to the Sky is a winter weather blog written primary by Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast, see weather.gov/mrx.