Update: Ice storm advances eastward

An ice storm is unfolding across parts of West Tennessee and northwestern Kentucky this evening, and will continue to advance eastward through tonight and tomorrow. It still doesn’t look like it will have too much of an impact on the Cumberland Plateau region, but it’s worth noting that the potential for some minor amounts of freezing rain is increasing.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 7 a.m. for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties and continue through 7 p.m. Officially, the National Weather Service is forecasting isolated amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation in this region. More on that in a moment.

An Ice Storm Warning will take effect in McCreary County and the rest of southeastern Kentucky at 1 a.m. tonight and continue through 7 a.m. Friday morning. There, up to four-tenths of an inch of ice are forecasted, which would be enough to cause power outages and tree damage.

It’s worth noting that in the storm warning, which the NWS posted shortly after 4 p.m. this evening, it was noted that Tennessee border counties (such as McCreary County) “are likely to see nothing but rain from the event.”

However, it’s also worth noting that the latest runs of two models — the GFS and the NAM, both operated by the National Weather Service — have shifted significant icing southward over McCreary County, with the NAM showing in excess of half an inch of ice and the GFS showing close to half an inch of ice for McCreary County.

On the other hand, the HRRR model is showing only very light ice accumulations for McCreary County, with the heavier accumulations to the north of Somerset, and it is typically more accurate at this range than either the NAM or the GFS.

South of the border: In this part of Tennessee, most models continue to show only sporadic and light amounts of freezing rain, primarily in the mountains along the Scott-Campbell line. This is true of both the HRRR and the NAM. (The NAM actually has fairly significant ice amounts in the mountains, but that’s probably overdone.) The GFS is an exception right now. It’s showing at least a quarter of an inch of ice for most of Scott County, which would be enough to cause some minor tree damage and isolated power outages if it were to occur. However, it should be kept in mind that the GFS is a lower resolution model than either the NAM or the HRRR, and cannot be used to pinpoint exact locations and minute details.

Temperatures are still quite mild here on the plateau, but the colder air is moving in. At 11 p.m., unofficial temperature readings had Oneida at 44 degrees, while Wartburg was still at 57 degrees. Jacksboro was 59 degrees. That’s a fairly impressive temperature gradient across such a limited area. The freezing line at 11 p.m. extended roughly along a line from Science Hill (just north of Somerset) to Glasgow to Clarksville to Paris to Jackson.

Because the movement of the colder air mass is being influenced by high pressure to the east, it’s difficult to project exactly how quickly the cold air will continue to advance into the region. That has been part of the conundrum for meteorologists with regard to this storm. Most models keep Scott County above freezing for at least most of the duration of precipitation, but it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the freezing line will set up at.

The HRRR model’s latest run, which printed an hour ago, had Oneida at 44 degrees at this hour, so it’s spot-on with regard to temperatures thus far — at least for here. It seems fairly accurate with regards to where the freezing line should’ve been located at this hour, as well.

The same HRRR run keeps most of Scott and Campbell counties above freezing for most of the day tomorrow. At 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, it has only pockets of 32-degree temperatures in the mountains along the Scott-Campbell line, which lines up with its depiction of light ice accumulations in the mountains. (For the record, it has the southern half of McCreary County just above freezing at that hour, as well, which lines up with the NWS’s forecast that many areas of McCreary County will see only rain from this event.)

Even the GFS, which is the most generous with ice in Scott County tomorrow, keeps most areas above freezing for most of the day. By 4 p.m., it has Oneida and points north at or below freezing; it doesn’t take most of the rest of the county below freezing until near or after sunset. (Again, keep in mind that the GFS is a lower resolution model.) The NAM has most of Scott County above freezing at 4 p.m., falling to below freezing by 7 p.m. By that point, though, the rain should be moving out. Only very light precipitation is likely after mid afternoon. The bulk of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon.

What the NWS is saying: There has been no change to the National Weather Service’s thinking since its afternoon forecast package was published. As of about 10 p.m., the NWS was expecting rain to begin falling along the TN-KY border by 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. tonight, with cold air advection starting to drop surface temperatures after 7 a.m.

In its point forecast, the NWS is predicting rain through the day tomorrow, changing to freezing rain after 7 p.m. It’s interesting that the winter weather advisory that is in place is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m., which is the same time the NWS has freezing rain beginning in its forecast. However, the forecast would seem to indicate that the advisory was issued primarily as a precaution so that folks are aware of the potential for some light freezing rain. After up to 8 inches of snow caused widespread power outages and caught most people off-guard over the weekend, that’s not a bad idea.

The bottom line: Some models continue to shift the threat of freezing rain further south with time. However, the HRRR is an obvious exception, and given its usual accuracy in this range, that throws cold water (no pun intended) on the solutions being suggested by some of those other models.

Freezing rain cannot be completely ruled out during the day tomorrow, but temperatures in most locations should remain above freezing until the precipitation is dwindling or has ended. Freezing rain is most likely after the sun has set tomorrow evening, but showers will be moving out of the area by that time. Ice amounts should be very minor, and primarily limited to elevated surfaces (which could include bridges and overpasses, creating some isolated travel concerns).

Enough ice to cause serious issues continues to look extremely unlikely for areas south of the TN-KY border.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH Publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors, and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast, see weather.gov/mrx.