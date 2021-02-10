- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott sees jump in new covid cases; two deaths reported

By Independent Herald

Scott County saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday, even as the number of active cases declined slightly.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Wednesday, the most in a single day since Jan. 6. Twenty of those cases were confirmed cases — meaning cases that had a positive PCR test — which was the most since Jan. 15.

There have been 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Scott County in the past 48 hours, the highest-two day total since Jan. 6-7, when there were 53 new cases in a 48-hour period.

However, the number of active cases dropped slightly on Wednesday, to 91, after the Dept. of Health reported 30 recoveries or newly inactive cases and two fatalities.

There have now been at least 41 coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, including six this month and 16 since Jan. 1. At least 51 people have been hospitalized by the virus, but only two hospitalizations have been reported in the past 10 days.

Testing positivity is creeping upward, which could be a concern that a new surge of the virus is in the early stages. Increasing testing positivity was the first sign of a pending surge of cases that began in early November.

For the 7-day period ending Wednesday, testing positivity was 19% in Scott County, up significantly in recent days. For the previous 7-day period, testing positivity was 11%.

There were a total of 87 new coronavirus cases reported in Scott County for the 7-day period ending Wednesday, up from 61 for the previous 7-day period and 41 for the 7-day period before that. The 42 new confirmed cases for the week ending Wednesday is the most since the third week of January.

New cases are also increasing slightly among school-aged children. For the week ending Wednesday, there were 17 new cases among kids ages five to 18, or 20% of the total number of new cases during that time frame. Case among school-aged children also made up 20% of the total number of cases for the preceding 7-day period.

