- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High's Morrow named District 4-AA MVP
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district’s coaches at their annual meeting on Wednesday.

Morrow, who has scored more than 1,800 career points and averages a career double-double in scoring and rebounding, has averaged nearly 25 points per game and 10 rebounds per game this season.

The selection of Morrow as the district’s player of the year was a mild surprise; the player of the year often comes from the district’s top team. This year, Scott High is the district’s No. 4 seed, behind Kingston, Alcoa and Fulton. But Morrow has been spectacular, garnering recognition as a Mr. Basketball candidate. He has averaged more than 30 points in the last five games as the Highlanders have put together a five-game winning streak near the end of the regular season.

Joining Morrow on the all-district team from Scott High was fellow junior Luke West. Senior Cash Tucker was named honorable mention all-district.

Also on the all-district team were:

Harper Neal (Kingston)
Tai Cates (Alcoa)
Denaj Kimber (Fulton)
Colby Raymer (Kingston)
Jahvin Carter (Alcoa)
Jaquaris Sanders (Austin-East)
Brady Lufford (Kingston)
Marcellus Jackson (Fulton)
Taj Kimber (Fulton)
Tyler Lee (Fulton)
Tommy Sweat (Fulton)

The district’s coach of the year was Kingston’s Colt Narramore, whose team won the regular season district championship. Fulton freshman Denaj Kimber was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

On the girls side, Scott High seniors Julia Butts and Callie Carson were both named all-district. The district player of the year was Alcoa senior Karli Haworth, while the coach of the year was Fulton’s Tyler Howell. Fulton’s Sammy Taylor was named freshman of the year.

Other players named to the all-district team were:

Skylar Brackett (Kingston)
Mak Breme (Alcoa)
Ranaisha Gates (Fulton)
Ahya Moreno (Austin-East)
Macey Neal (Kingston)
Macie Ridge (Alcoa)
Jamia Simmons (Fulton)
Sammy Taylor (Fulton)
Kenzie Wilburn (Alcoa)

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties along the TN-KY border, for the potential minor...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district's coaches at...
Read more
Local News

Former Oneida schools superintendent Henry Baggett dies unexpectedly

Independent Herald - 0
Henry Baggett, former director of schools of the Oneida Special School District, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida sweeps District 3-A superlatives

Independent Herald - 0
Having secured regular season district championships with wins over Oakdale on Tuesday, it was no surprise that Oneida swept the District 3-A superlatives at...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida sweeps District 3-A superlatives

Independent Herald - 0
Having secured regular season district championships with wins over Oakdale on Tuesday, it was no surprise that Oneida swept the District 3-A superlatives at...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed

Matt Stiltner - 0
And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA,...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians peaking at tourney time, knock off Harriman and Midway

Ben Garrett - 0
As seems to be the case every year, Oneida Coach Marv West has his team peaking heading into tournament time. A tough early schedule...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders fall to Fulton in district finale

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Less than 17 hours removed from the conclusion of a defining district win over Austin-East on Friday, the Lady Highlanders were unable...
Read more
Scott

Scott High roars back in the second half to defeat Sequoyah

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Enough with allowing opponents to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half. On Saturday afternoon, Scott High decided to mount...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High roars back in the second half to defeat Sequoyah

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Enough with allowing opponents to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half. On Saturday afternoon, Scott High decided to mount...
Read more

More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

Local News Independent Herald - 0
It's hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received...
Read more

Late winter and spring are the best time for waterfalls in the Cumberlands

Features Ben Garrett - 0
As winter slowly drags on towards spring, more and more folks start hankering for opportunities to get outside in February and March. Mild weather...
Read more

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Claiborne counties along the TN-KY border, for the potential minor...
Read more

Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district's coaches at...
Read more

Former Oneida schools superintendent Henry Baggett dies unexpectedly

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Henry Baggett, former director of schools of the Oneida Special School District, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN