Scott High’s Morrow named District 4-AA MVP

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named the District 4-AA Player of the Year in a vote of the district’s coaches at their annual meeting on Wednesday.

Morrow, who has scored more than 1,800 career points and averages a career double-double in scoring and rebounding, has averaged nearly 25 points per game and 10 rebounds per game this season.

The selection of Morrow as the district’s player of the year was a mild surprise; the player of the year often comes from the district’s top team. This year, Scott High is the district’s No. 4 seed, behind Kingston, Alcoa and Fulton. But Morrow has been spectacular, garnering recognition as a Mr. Basketball candidate. He has averaged more than 30 points in the last five games as the Highlanders have put together a five-game winning streak near the end of the regular season.

Joining Morrow on the all-district team from Scott High was fellow junior Luke West. Senior Cash Tucker was named honorable mention all-district.

Also on the all-district team were:

Harper Neal (Kingston)

Tai Cates (Alcoa)

Denaj Kimber (Fulton)

Colby Raymer (Kingston)

Jahvin Carter (Alcoa)

Jaquaris Sanders (Austin-East)

Brady Lufford (Kingston)

Marcellus Jackson (Fulton)

Taj Kimber (Fulton)

Tyler Lee (Fulton)

Tommy Sweat (Fulton)

The district’s coach of the year was Kingston’s Colt Narramore, whose team won the regular season district championship. Fulton freshman Denaj Kimber was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

On the girls side, Scott High seniors Julia Butts and Callie Carson were both named all-district. The district player of the year was Alcoa senior Karli Haworth, while the coach of the year was Fulton’s Tyler Howell. Fulton’s Sammy Taylor was named freshman of the year.

Other players named to the all-district team were:

Skylar Brackett (Kingston)

Mak Breme (Alcoa)

Ranaisha Gates (Fulton)

Ahya Moreno (Austin-East)

Macey Neal (Kingston)

Macie Ridge (Alcoa)

Jamia Simmons (Fulton)

Sammy Taylor (Fulton)

Kenzie Wilburn (Alcoa)