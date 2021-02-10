Former Oneida schools superintendent Henry Baggett dies unexpectedly

Henry Baggett, former director of schools of the Oneida Special School District, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at Big South Fork Medical Center. He was 65.

Baggett, who came to Oneida from South Carolina to succeed Mayfield Brown as director of schools in 2004, was currently the principal at Lake City Elementary School in Rocky Top, a position he had held for the past 10 years.

The Anderson County School System announced Baggett’s unexpected death Wednesday morning.

“He loved the staff and students at LCES and worked tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed to be successful,” said Dr. Tim Parrott, Anderson County’s director of schools. “There was never a time when Henry did not have a smile on his face.

“He often talked about how he loved being principal at LCES,” Parrott added. “This is a great loss to both the school family as well as the community.”

Lake City Elementary had additional counselors on hand Wednesday to support staff and students.

Baggett was originally from Camden, S.C., a small suburb of Columbia. He graduated Mt. Pisgah High School in 1973 and later from Coker University that same year. In 1977, he married Cindy Baggett, who worked at the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands after the Baggetts relocated in Oneida. He had two sons, Tim and Joe.

- Story Continues Below -

Baggett was director of schools at Oneida for seven years. He announced his resignation in an emotional statement in February 2011, saying simply, “I will not return next year.” At the time, it was said only that Baggett had resigned, but it was widely speculated that the board of education had informed him that his contract would not be renewed. Following his announcement, Baggett served out the remainder of his contract, which ended June 30, 2011.

The Baggetts remained in Oneida following his tenure at the Oneida Special School District. An unabashed sports fan of the University of South Carolina, Baggett was a soft-spoken and genial figure in education administration. At the time of his resignation he called Oneida students “the greatest young people in the world,” adding that “I love these kids with all my heart.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Jones & Son Funeral Home of Oneida.