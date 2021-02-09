Eye to the Sky: Kentucky ice storm shouldn’t impact plateau region

**Update: As this was being written, an Ice Storm Warning was issued for all of southeastern Kentucky, including the border counties like McCreary County, from 1 a.m. Thursday morning to 7 a.m. The warning calls for up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation. Friday morning. Further north into Kentucky, the warning takes effect at 1 a.m. tonight and continues through 7 p.m. Thursday.**

An ice storm continues to take shape for Wednesday and Thursday across part of West Tennessee and much of Kentucky, with Winter Storm Watches creeping closer and closer to our back door here on the northern Cumberland Plateau. But, for now, it continues to appear as though wintry precipitation will not have too much of an impact on us here in Scott, Fentress, Morgan and Campbell counties.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Kentucky, with the exception of the border counties directly to our north. McCreary County is not included in the watch, nor are Wayne or Whitley counties. Somerset and Pulaski County are in the watch. Up to half an inch of ice is in the forecast there.

On this side of the state line, the National Weather Service is forecasting a low temperature of 38 on Wednesday night and a high of 42 on Thursday, so freezing rain should not be an issue here. A brief changeover to snow is possible as the storm system exits the region Thursday night, but little accumulation is anticipated.

To our west, the NWS in Nashville is forecasting slightly colder temperatures for Jamestown and Fentress County, with a low of 34 on Wednesday night and a high of 39 on Thursday. That’s starting to get a little too close for comfort, but it’s still expected to be a rain-only event on that side of the plateau until a potential changeover to a mixed bag of frozen precipitation on Thursday night.

With that in mind, the question on everyone’s mind is whether there could be a surprise in store for our region, if the cold air slides a little further south than anticipated. The short answer is that it appears unlikely at this time.

Weather models trended slightly south with the system yesterday, but they’ve been pretty firm in their placement of the threat for freezing rain, with few exceptions.

The one obvious exception is the RGEM — a regional version of the GEM model that is operated by the Canadian counterpart to the American National Weather Service. It has the freezing rain potential further south than other models, and does project fairly significant amounts of freezing rain for Scott and Fentress counties. It also has freezing rain for the western half of Tennessee. Across Kentucky, it places the bullseye right over Somerset, projecting about six-tenths of an inch of ice there — enough to bring down trees and power lines.

The RGEM isn’t usually considered as accurate as the other global models, like the American GFS and the European ECMWF. But it’s not too shabby, either, as models go. The bigger issue is that it is still something as an outlier; most other models aren’t showing what it’s showing.

With that said, the GFS has also shifted the freezing rain threat south. It, too, has the bullseye over Somerset. It isn’t as aggressive as the RGEM, showing only around four-tenths of an inch of ice, but it’s general placement is the same. Taken verbatim, the GFS does not show the freezing rain extending far enough south of the TN-KY border to be a major threat for Scott County … but it’s also way too close for comfort and would need to be watched carefully.

The NAM model, a shorter-range model operated by the NWS, is easily the most aggressive of the models with regards to ice amounts, but it’s a bit further north than the RGEM or the GFS. It shows a crippling ice storm for just about everyone between Somerset and Lexington, with well over an inch of ice accumulations, which would be devastating. But it’s far enough north that Scott and Fentress counties wouldn’t be under the gun, and it keeps McCreary County mostly ice-free, as well.

The short-range HRRR model is in agreement with the NAM as far as placement of the ice threat — keeping it far enough to the north that it wouldn’t impact us. It’s much weaker than the NAM, though, showing only about half the ice that the NAM is showing through 48 hours, which is the extent of its run.

The higher-resolution version of the NAM is even further north … so much so that it keeps Somerset primarily ice-free.

Finally, the ECMWF is colder than the NAM and even the GFS for Scott County, but not as cold as the RGEM. At daybreak on Thursday, it has temperatures ranging from near freezing along the TN-KY border to near 40 around the Robbins/Elgin area. The RGEM, by contrast, has temperatures below freezing at that hour for pretty much everyone in Oneida and points north.

A fly in the ointment is how quickly cold air advection overtakes the region on Thursday. The RGEM continues to sink the colder air southward through the day on Thursday, which is one of the reasons why it is depicting ice for Scott County. Other models are not on board with this idea, and keep cold air advection at bay during the day on Thursday. The high-resolution NAM is especially aggressive with warm air advection, and has temperatures approaching 50 degrees encroaching on the northern plateau from the south.

The million-dollar question is which of the models will prove correct. The easiest answer is that the RGEM is an outlier, even with limited support from the GFS, and isn’t likely to be the final solution. Not only is the model an outlier, but heavier bands of rain tend to result in the release of latent heat, which keeps cold air advection at bay. Currently, the NAM seems the most reasonable with placement of the freezing rain potential, though it is likely far too aggressive with accumulation totals.

The bottom line is that the threat of freezing rain is close enough nearby that it should be monitored over the next couple of days, and meteorologists will be doing just that. For now, though, it appears that the threat will stay to our north — north of the TN-KY border, for sure, and perhaps north of even McCreary County. Our most likely weather for Wednesday night and Thursday is a cold rain, followed by the potential for some light snow as the system departs Thursday night. Snow accumulation currently looks very unlikely.

Further out: Models remain extremely unclear about what to expect for the next week, with every model presenting a different solution, and every run of each model seeming to disagree with the run before it. Arctic air is going to be lurking close by, but there’s also a ridge of high pressure that is stubbornly positioned off the Southeast coast, and it’s not going anywhere. So, we’re going to have a battle between those two factions over the next couple of weeks.

If you like interesting weather, that’s also a setup for snow and perhaps even freezing rain, especially with an active storm track that should bring several disturbances through the region over the next couple of weeks. How far south that cold air can penetrate will determine what kind of weather we see. We could see multiple chances for snow between now and the final week of February … or we could just see several rounds of rain with perhaps glancing blows of cold air.

For now, there’s literally no way to know for sure what to expect. One thing that is starting to appear likely, though, is that the Arctic Oscillation — which is as far into negative territory right now as it’s been all winter — will begin to relax in the days ahead, so this arctic intrusion should have a time limit.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog, written primarily by Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett. The views expressed herein are those of the authors and should not be considered substitutes for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast, see weather.gov/mrx.