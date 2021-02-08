- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Sunday snow was Scott County's biggest in at least five years
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

By Independent Herald

Nichole Newport captured this breathtaking panoramic view of the Big South Fork River gorge from Honey Creek Overlook on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The photo was taken after 3 to 8 inches of snow blanketed the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least five years.

Between three and eight inches of snow accumulated across Scott County, all of it overnight as the snow began falling after the sun had set and ended before daybreak on Sunday. The snow was of the wet, heavy variety — clinging to everything in sight and in some cases snapping trees and power lines.

The result was picturesque winter landscapes that greeted the dawn on Sunday, and a snowpack that was perfect for kids and the young-at-heart to enjoy a day of sledding and snowball fights. With church services across Scott County canceled due to road conditions, many partook in just such activities.

Not everything about the winter storm was enjoyable, however. Electric and telephone outages were widespread, keeping utility crews busy throughout the day on Sunday and even into Monday as they worked to restore service. Road crews were also kept busy; the Scott County Road Department had begun plowing the main routes well before daybreak on Sunday and continued to work throughout the day.

Officially, the National Weather Service recorded 4.2 inches of snow in Oneida. That beat out the 3.5 inches of snow that fell on Dec. 1 as the biggest snowfall of Winter 2020-2021, and was the biggest snow in Oneida since five inches of snow fell on Jan. 23, 2016.

For much of Scott County, though, the snow was the biggest in 10 years, dating back to Winter 2010-2011.

The snow totals were heavily dependent on elevation. On ridge tops,  snow depths of six, seven and even eight inches were commonly reported. In the valleys, snow accumulations were less — in some cases only three or four inches. It was not unusual to see wide ranges in snow totals over a distance of less than a mile, with elevation differences of as little as a couple of hundred feet causing a significant difference in the amount of snow that accumulated.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Virtually all roads were snow-covered and slick within a short time after snow began to fall late Saturday night. However, crews were aided in their efforts to clear the roads by marginal temperatures that caused a lot of the falling snow to melt on impact with paved surfaces and the rest to begin melting as soon as the sun rose on Sunday, even though temperatures never got to the freezing mark during the day on Sunday.

Both local school systems were closed on Monday due to the snow.

Meanwhile, crews from Plateau Electric Cooperative were joined by utility crews from Harriman, as well as private contractors, on Sunday as they worked to restore power throughout the county. “This will be a long process to get all power restored,” PEC warned Sunday morning.  By Sunday afternoon, it had become apparent that crews would not be able to get everyone’s power back on before darkness settled over the region, and PEC was using social media to advice customers that some of them would be without power until Monday morning.

Complicating utility crews’ efforts were individual outages that tied up linemen as they restored service. Also complicating things were road conditions. After the sun set Sunday evening, roads that had previously been wet or, at worst, covered in a slushy, half-melted mess became hazardous with ice. As midnight approached Sunday night, crews were working in the Straight Fork, Winfield and Brimstone areas in an effort to restore power.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Region/State

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more
Features

Scott County’s airpark development continues to mold into first-class aviation community

Independent Herald - 0
On a snowy Sunday afternoon, 10 ATVs rolled down the O&W, taking in the sights of a picturesque winter day in Big South Fork...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Local News

Slight uptick seen in Scott County’s coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases has ticked up from slightly over the past 48 hours, from 83 on Thursday to 90 on Saturday, according...
Read more
Local News

Scott County records three covid deaths in a day for the first time

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. There...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months. According...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days. The TN Dept. of Health reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Gallery: Snow day fun

Features Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Where did the cold air go?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
They say that forecasting winter weather in the South is one of the hardest things in the world to do. "They" aren't far wrong....
Read more

Scott County records three covid deaths in a day for the first time

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. There...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN