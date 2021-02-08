Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least five years.

Between three and eight inches of snow accumulated across Scott County, all of it overnight as the snow began falling after the sun had set and ended before daybreak on Sunday. The snow was of the wet, heavy variety — clinging to everything in sight and in some cases snapping trees and power lines.

The result was picturesque winter landscapes that greeted the dawn on Sunday, and a snowpack that was perfect for kids and the young-at-heart to enjoy a day of sledding and snowball fights. With church services across Scott County canceled due to road conditions, many partook in just such activities.

Not everything about the winter storm was enjoyable, however. Electric and telephone outages were widespread, keeping utility crews busy throughout the day on Sunday and even into Monday as they worked to restore service. Road crews were also kept busy; the Scott County Road Department had begun plowing the main routes well before daybreak on Sunday and continued to work throughout the day.

Officially, the National Weather Service recorded 4.2 inches of snow in Oneida. That beat out the 3.5 inches of snow that fell on Dec. 1 as the biggest snowfall of Winter 2020-2021, and was the biggest snow in Oneida since five inches of snow fell on Jan. 23, 2016.

For much of Scott County, though, the snow was the biggest in 10 years, dating back to Winter 2010-2011.

The snow totals were heavily dependent on elevation. On ridge tops, snow depths of six, seven and even eight inches were commonly reported. In the valleys, snow accumulations were less — in some cases only three or four inches. It was not unusual to see wide ranges in snow totals over a distance of less than a mile, with elevation differences of as little as a couple of hundred feet causing a significant difference in the amount of snow that accumulated.

Virtually all roads were snow-covered and slick within a short time after snow began to fall late Saturday night. However, crews were aided in their efforts to clear the roads by marginal temperatures that caused a lot of the falling snow to melt on impact with paved surfaces and the rest to begin melting as soon as the sun rose on Sunday, even though temperatures never got to the freezing mark during the day on Sunday.

Both local school systems were closed on Monday due to the snow.

Meanwhile, crews from Plateau Electric Cooperative were joined by utility crews from Harriman, as well as private contractors, on Sunday as they worked to restore power throughout the county. “This will be a long process to get all power restored,” PEC warned Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, it had become apparent that crews would not be able to get everyone’s power back on before darkness settled over the region, and PEC was using social media to advice customers that some of them would be without power until Monday morning.

Complicating utility crews’ efforts were individual outages that tied up linemen as they restored service. Also complicating things were road conditions. After the sun set Sunday evening, roads that had previously been wet or, at worst, covered in a slushy, half-melted mess became hazardous with ice. As midnight approached Sunday night, crews were working in the Straight Fork, Winfield and Brimstone areas in an effort to restore power.