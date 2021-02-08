- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

By Independent Herald

Oneida police last week made an arrest in a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred in December.

Timothy S. King, 39, of Winfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant by police on Monday, Feb. 1.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Toby Jeffers, King is accused of stabbing another man several times in the head and body on Dec. 17.

The investigation began that same day, when officers were dispatched to Big South Fork Medical Center ER to investigate a stabbing report.

Davis went to the victim’s home the following day to follow up, and was told that the victim was working on a tool in his room when a man he didn’t know came in looking for someone named Aaron.

The victim told police that he made the man — later identified as King — leave, but that the King continued to “run his mouth” and the victim punched King.

At that point, police say, King pulled a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Another man who was present at the scene identified King and said he was intoxicated. The third man allegedly gave King a ride to the apartments on Stanley Street so he could confront someone named Aaron about a theft that had allegedly occurred. However, the man told police, King walked into the wrong trailer and began yelling at the victim.

King was charged with aggravated assault.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

Related Stories

