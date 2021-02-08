Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson Jacob Billingsley.

Some 36 hours after a winter storm knocked out power to thousands of homes, crews continued their work on Monday to restore service. Plateau Electric crews have been joined by crews from other areas and have worked ceaselessly since the accumulating snow began to cause problems early Sunday morning.

Between three and eight inches of wet, heavy snow accumulated overnight Saturday night, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines, which caused widespread power outages throughout Scott and Morgan counties.

The storm was poorly forecasted. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for up to three inches of snow, but a Winter Storm Warning was issued only for the mountains and was never extended to the Cumberland Plateau even after heavy snow began accumulating Saturday night.

By the time precipitation tapered off on Sunday morning, accumulation reports of six to eight inches were widespread. Even in many areas fortunate enough not to lose power, the electricity flickered throughout the night as power lines strained under the weight of the accumulating snow. In some cases, power did not go out until Sunday afternoon, well after the snow had stopped, as tree limbs finally gave way to the weight of the snow.

Plateau Electric was joined by crews from Harriman Utilities Board and private contractors on Sunday. On Monday, PEC crews were joined by Clinton Utilities Board and crews from Rockwood, which provided assistance in both Scott and Morgan counties.

Billingsley said that many of the remaining outages were “small individual outages that are a slow process to restore.”

- Story Continues Below -

In an update early Monday afternoon, PEC said that a crew was in the Paint Rock area of Scott County, working towards Annadell. Service had been restored to Old County Garage Road, some of Cherry Fork, Old Cotton Road, Cecil Cemetery, Lonesome Dove and Emerald Hill. A second crew was working in the Norma, Mill Branch and Hurricane area. Clinton Utilities Board had an 8-man crew working in the area of Pine Hill.

Individual outages slow crews down because repairs to get a single home back online can take the same amount of time as repairs that restore service to dozens of homes in other parts of the network.

When resolving power outages, electric cooperative crews will tackle the repairs that will restore service to the largest number of customers first, even if it means bypassing individual outages to get to those needed repairs. For example, if there is an outage along a line leading to a farm with a single residence, and an outage further down the road involving a line leading into a subdivision, crews will target the latter outage first, in order to restore power to more people faster.

Plateau Electric has a step-by-step look at the process of restoring power on its website.