- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

By Independent Herald

The winter storm of Feb. 6-7, 2021 deposited between 3 and 8 inches of snow accumulation across the region, which was enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines, leaving many without power. (Photo: Nancy Chambers)

Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson Jacob Billingsley.

Some 36 hours after a winter storm knocked out power to thousands of homes, crews continued their work on Monday to restore service. Plateau Electric crews have been joined by crews from other areas and have worked ceaselessly since the accumulating snow began to cause problems early Sunday morning.

Between three and eight inches of wet, heavy snow accumulated overnight Saturday night, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines, which caused widespread power outages throughout Scott and Morgan counties.

The storm was poorly forecasted. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for up to three inches of snow, but a Winter Storm Warning was issued only for the mountains and was never extended to the Cumberland Plateau even after heavy snow began accumulating Saturday night.

By the time precipitation tapered off on Sunday morning, accumulation reports of six to eight inches were widespread. Even in many areas fortunate enough not to lose power, the electricity flickered throughout the night as power lines strained under the weight of the accumulating snow. In some cases, power did not go out until Sunday afternoon, well after the snow had stopped, as tree limbs finally gave way to the weight of the snow.

Plateau Electric was joined by crews from Harriman Utilities Board and private contractors on Sunday. On Monday, PEC crews were joined by Clinton Utilities Board and crews from Rockwood, which provided assistance in both Scott and Morgan counties.

Billingsley said that many of the remaining outages were “small individual outages that are a slow process to restore.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

In an update early Monday afternoon, PEC said that a crew was in the Paint Rock area of Scott County, working towards Annadell. Service had been restored to Old County Garage Road, some of Cherry Fork, Old Cotton Road, Cecil Cemetery, Lonesome Dove and Emerald Hill. A second crew was working in the Norma, Mill Branch and Hurricane area. Clinton Utilities Board had an 8-man crew working in the area of Pine Hill.

Individual outages slow crews down because repairs to get a single home back online can take the same amount of time as repairs that restore service to dozens of homes in other parts of the network.

When resolving power outages, electric cooperative crews will tackle the repairs that will restore service to the largest number of customers first, even if it means bypassing individual outages to get to those needed repairs. For example, if there is an outage along a line leading to a farm with a single residence, and an outage further down the road involving a line leading into a subdivision, crews will target the latter outage first, in order to restore power to more people faster.

Plateau Electric has a step-by-step look at the process of restoring power on its website.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Region/State

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more
Features

Scott County’s airpark development continues to mold into first-class aviation community

Independent Herald - 0
On a snowy Sunday afternoon, 10 ATVs rolled down the O&W, taking in the sights of a picturesque winter day in Big South Fork...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

Independent Herald - 0
A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least...
Read more
Local News

Slight uptick seen in Scott County’s coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases has ticked up from slightly over the past 48 hours, from 83 on Thursday to 90 on Saturday, according...
Read more
Local News

Scott County records three covid deaths in a day for the first time

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. There...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months. According...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days. The TN Dept. of Health reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least...
Read more

Scott High roars back in the second half to defeat Sequoyah

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Enough with allowing opponents to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half. On Saturday afternoon, Scott High decided to mount...
Read more

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months. According...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN