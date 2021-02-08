More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

It’s hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received at least one of the two injections required for the coronavirus vaccination, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

As of Sunday, about 15% of Scott Countians had received at least one of the two injections, while about 5% had been fully vaccinated.

According to the Dept. of Health, 1,019 Scott Countians had been fully vaccinated, while a total of 3,365 Scott Countians had received at least one injection.

The two injections are given several weeks apart. According to results from trials, the first injection is believed to offer up to 50% protection from Covid-19, while the second injection increases that protection to as much as 90%.

For the sake of comparison, the seasonal flu vaccine offers somewhere around 45% protection against influenza, on average.

The first Scott Countians received the injection on Dec. 18, and were fully vaccinated by Jan. 13. Over the course of one week from Jan. 31 to Sunday, the number of Scott Countians who were fully vaccinated increased by more than 60%, from 631 to 1,019.

There have been no reports of serious adverse reactions among Scott Countians who have received the vaccine. Mild side affects are more common with the second dose than with the first dose.

The vaccine rollout has been frustratingly slow for some who are considered at-risk but who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccination. However, Pfizer said on Sunday that it expects to nearly cut in half the amount of time it takes to produce a batch of the vaccine in the weeks ahead.

“We call this ‘Project Light Speed,’ and it’s called that for a reason,” Pfizer spokesperson Chaz Calitri told USA Today.

More than 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — one of two approved by the FDA — had been administered as of Saturday. The other vaccine is produced by Moderna.

A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could soon be on the way.

Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the vaccine distribution, which lags behind both Fentress and Morgan counties, as well as Pickett County.

In Phase 1a2, outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure. In Phase 1b, which both Fentress and Morgan counties are in, school employees and child care staff can be vaccinated.

However, vaccines are also administered based on age, regardless of other risk factors or occupations. All counties in Tennessee are currently administering the vaccine to those 70 and older.

By March, those age 65 or older, as well as those with high-risk comorbidities regardless of their age, are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in Tennessee.

At least 2,416 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, with 50 hospitalized by the virus. At least 39 deaths have been tied to the virus in Scott County.