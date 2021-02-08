- Advertisement -
Home News Local News More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

By Independent Herald

It’s hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received at least one of the two injections required for the coronavirus vaccination, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

As of Sunday, about 15% of Scott Countians had received at least one of the two injections, while about 5% had been fully vaccinated.

According to the Dept. of Health, 1,019 Scott Countians had been fully vaccinated, while a total of 3,365 Scott Countians had received at least one injection.

The two injections are given several weeks apart. According to results from trials, the first injection is believed to offer up to 50% protection from Covid-19, while the second injection increases that protection to as much as 90%.

For the sake of comparison, the seasonal flu vaccine offers somewhere around 45% protection against influenza, on average.

The first Scott Countians received the injection on Dec. 18, and were fully vaccinated by Jan. 13. Over the course of one week from Jan. 31 to Sunday, the number of Scott Countians who were fully vaccinated increased by more than 60%, from 631 to 1,019.

There have been no reports of serious adverse reactions among Scott Countians who have received the vaccine. Mild side affects are more common with the second dose than with the first dose.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The vaccine rollout has been frustratingly slow for some who are considered at-risk but who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccination. However, Pfizer said on Sunday that it expects to nearly cut in half the amount of time it takes to produce a batch of the vaccine in the weeks ahead.

“We call this ‘Project Light Speed,’ and it’s called that for a reason,” Pfizer spokesperson Chaz Calitri told USA Today.

More than 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — one of two approved by the FDA — had been administered as of Saturday. The other vaccine is produced by Moderna.

A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could soon be on the way.

Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the vaccine distribution, which lags behind both Fentress and Morgan counties, as well as Pickett County.

In Phase 1a2, outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure. In Phase 1b, which both Fentress and Morgan counties are in, school employees and child care staff can be vaccinated.

However, vaccines are also administered based on age, regardless of other risk factors or occupations. All counties in Tennessee are currently administering the vaccine to those 70 and older.

By March, those age 65 or older, as well as those with high-risk comorbidities regardless of their age, are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in Tennessee.

At least 2,416 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, with 50 hospitalized by the virus. At least 39 deaths have been tied to the virus in Scott County.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

Independent Herald - 0
It's hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Thursday ice storm will be close by

Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is taking shape for Wednesday night and Thursday for much of Kentucky, the latest round of wintry weather in what has...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: February 11, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida police last week made an arrest in a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred in December. Timothy S. King, 39, of Winfield, was arrested on...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida police last week made an arrest in a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred in December. Timothy S. King, 39, of Winfield, was arrested on...
Read more
Local News

Man charged with sexual assault of teen

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Joshua Allen Graham, 31, is accused of inappropriately touching the...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Local News

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

Independent Herald - 0
A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least...
Read more
Local News

Slight uptick seen in Scott County’s coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases has ticked up from slightly over the past 48 hours, from 83 on Thursday to 90 on Saturday, according...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida police make arrest in stabbing incident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Oneida police last week made an arrest in a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred in December. Timothy S. King, 39, of Winfield, was arrested on...
Read more

Scott County’s airpark development continues to mold into first-class aviation community

Features Independent Herald - 0
On a snowy Sunday afternoon, 10 ATVs rolled down the O&W, taking in the sights of a picturesque winter day in Big South Fork...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: What’s next for Ma Nature?

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature got together in a big way on Saturday night, dumping 3 to 8 inches of snow across Scott...
Read more

Latest News

More than 15% of Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccine

Local News Independent Herald - 0
It's hardly the number that health care professionals say will be needed for herd immunity, but a growing number of Scott Countians have received...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Thursday ice storm will be close by

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
An ice storm is taking shape for Wednesday night and Thursday for much of Kentucky, the latest round of wintry weather in what has...
Read more

E-Edition: February 11, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN