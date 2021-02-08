Man charged with sexual assault of teen

An Oneida man was arrested last week and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Joshua Allen Graham, 31, is accused of inappropriately touching the teenager while riding in a car with the girl and the teen’s mother last spring. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 3, on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop that also saw him charged with drug possession.

According to an arrest warrant filed on Dec. 15 by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, the alleged assault occurred on May 2, 2020, and the investigation began on July 17.

The warrant stated that the 13-year-old told police that her mother stopped and picked up Graham — described as a friend — to give him a ride. After stopping at a gas station for beer, the mother reportedly began driving back roads while she and Graham drank the beer. It was during that time, the girl said, that Graham — who was seated in the rear passenger seat — began inappropriately touching her by reaching between the front seat and the door.

The girl told police that she moved in an effort to make Graham stop, but that he continued and placed his hand under her shirt. She then elbowed him, she told police, and told her mother that “it was time to go hiking” in order to get Graham out of the vehicle.

Davis wrote in a warrant that he interviewed Graham and the man admitted to the allegations, telling police that he “felt like the victim and her mother was giving him signs and making gestures that they wanted him to be sexual with the victim.” Graham also allegedly said that he thought the mother wanted him to “do sexual things to her daughter in exchange for drugs” and that he “began rubbing her to see if that’s what she wanted.” Graham admitted that he knew the girl was only 13.

Graham was charged with aggravated sexual battery but had not been apprehended until Wednesday, when his vehicle was stopped by Oneida police.

According to a separate warrant filed by OPD Investigator Andy Davis, Graham was a passenger in a Dodge pickup stopped for a registration violation on South Cross Street in Oneida. Davis saw Graham in the vehicle and knew he was wanted on the outstanding warrant.

- Story Continues Below -

Jeffers stated in the warrant that the driver of the vehicle — Hillary Butler, 39, of Oneida — gave consent to search the vehicle and was discovered to have a small bag of methamphetamine — weighing 0.87 gram — on her person.

After Butler was taken into custody, Graham allegedly told Davis that he had drugs in his pants but that he was unsure how much. Davis allegedly removed a large sack of meth — said to weigh 10.85 grams — from Graham’s pants.

Graham was charged with possession of meth, a Schedule II controlled substance, for resale.

Butler was charged with possession of meth and registration violation.