- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

By Independent Herald

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his third State of the State address at 7 p.m. eastern on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday evening.

According to excerpts of the address released by the Governor’s Office, Lee will call on legislators to help speed up internet speeds in Tennessee’s rural areas in an effort to help close the gap with the state’s urban areas.

“Whether it’s running a small business, accessing virtual learning or accessing health care via telemedicine, slow internet speeds have many in rural Tennessee left at a disadvantage,” Gov. Lee will say. “A significant, one-time investment, combined with significant private investment, will get broadband to just about every community in Tennessee, and tonight, that’s exactly what I’m proposing.”

More precise details of the governor’s proposal were not announced in advance of his address, which will be his third State of the State presentation since taking office in January 2019.

The speech will be used by Lee to outline his budget and legislative priorities while also providing an accounting of Tennessee’s Covid-19 response and continued economic recovery, his office said.

Lee will also highlight his vision for K-12 education.

“The reason we place so much focus on education is because students should be prepared for productive lives, not just the latest standardized test,” the governor will say. “I recently had a conversation with Commissioner Schwinn that the mission of the Department of Education should be simple: Students should be prepared for life beyond the classroom.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Lee is expected to touch on his conservative roots and philosophies, particularly as he addresses his commitment to Tennessee families.

“Being pro-life isn’t just about defending the unborn and we must also think about how to use our passion for this issue to improve the lives of struggling families,” the governor is expected to say. “My administration is preparing a number of new initiatives that we’ll announce throughout the year that will make Tennessee a national leader in foster care and adoption.”

Lee will outline “conservative proposals” that he says will reduce crime, strengthen families and help the economy recover, particularly in rural Tennessee.

“Our proposals honor the individual yet benefit the state as a whole, and they will leave us well-positioned for the recovery that has already begun across our state,” he will say.

As Tennessee celebrates its 225th year of statehood, Lee will announce that he’ll travel to all 95 counties this year “to reach the unsung people and places that make our state who she is.”

The State of the State address will begin at 7 p.m. It will be televised statewide, and will also be streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Region/State

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more
Features

Scott County’s airpark development continues to mold into first-class aviation community

Independent Herald - 0
On a snowy Sunday afternoon, 10 ATVs rolled down the O&W, taking in the sights of a picturesque winter day in Big South Fork...
Read more

Related Stories

Region/State

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline

Independent Herald - 0
One month ago, Tennessee's hospitals were filled to capacity with health experts warning that another surge of coronavirus cases tied to Christmas get-togethers could...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee Republicans condemn capitol siege

Independent Herald - 0
Republicans in Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday spoke out against the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier Wednesday. In the midst of a...
Read more
Region/State

Yager re-elected Senate Republican Caucus chair

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE —  Members of the Senate majority met today in Nashville where they voted to reelect Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to a top leadership...
Read more
Region/State

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more
Region/State

LaFollette mayor arrested following TBI probe

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — The mayor of LaFollette has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Lady Indians peaking at tourney time, knock off Harriman and Midway

Oneida Ben Garrett - 0
As seems to be the case every year, Oneida Coach Marv West has his team peaking heading into tournament time. A tough early schedule...
Read more

Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church

Features Independent Herald - 0
In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: What’s next for Ma Nature?

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature got together in a big way on Saturday night, dumping 3 to 8 inches of snow across Scott...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN