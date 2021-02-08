- Advertisement - Home Features Gallery: Snow day fun FeaturesGallery 6 hours ago Updated: 6 hours ago Gallery: Snow day fun By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Snow Day Fun 1 of 71 Easton and Camden Smart are pictured with their snowman (which was complete right down to the corncob pipe). OakLynn and Raiden are pictured as they enjoy Raiden's very first snow. Ava, Emma and Josh Barnes are pictured with their snowman. Rylan Carson and Colby Terry enjoy the snow. Klein and Kensie Poore pose for the camera as they play in the snow. Dalton and Dallas Kidd are pictured on their snow day. Emerson Lynch, Evie Hutson and Greyson Lynch show off their snowman. Titus Foust and Stephen Robbins sled in Sunday's snow. Jaci Griffith is pictured with her snowman. Brantley is pictured with his snowman, Walter. Cohen and Ridley Bridges play in the snow. Riley and Reed Newport pause for a photo as they enjoy the snow. Kynzie and Kinlee Kidd enjoyed the snow on Sunday. Mason and Nolan Bruce pose for a picture as they enjoy the snow. Rubyann and Kevin Melton show off their huge snowman. Cheyenne and Jasmine Webb are pictured with their snowman. Ryan, Raegan and Ramsey Terry enjoy the snow day. Bentley Silcox is pictured as he plays in the snow. Avery King is pictured on her back yard swing as she enjoys the snow day. Brailey and Weston got out in the snow on Sunday. Tynleigh and Gage Jeffers enjoyed the snow on Sunday. Kaden Owens enjoys the snow day. Brailey and Khloe are pictured with their gigantic snowball. Aria Silcox has fun in the snow. Weston Goodman is pictured with his sweet-looking snow board. Piper Buttram is pictured with her snowman. Zeke Orick waves for the camera while enjoying the snow. Charlee Russ is pictured with her snowman. Dagen Chambers enjoys snow tubing on Sunday. Ellanor Howard sleds in the aftermath of Sunday morning's snowfall. Brittany Foster submitted this photo of a snow scene in Winfield. MaKenzie Ellis enjoys the snow day. Marleigh Jones is pictured with her snowman. Evalea Upchurch enjoys a day of sledding. Mia and Lili Weathers are pictured at the Chimney Rocks in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Robert Jeffers pulls his sled while out in the snow. Tayleigh Newport's impressive snow frog. Hailey Goad and Bentley Cooper build an igloo. Farrah Ellis enjoys the snow. Kaiden Poore looks like he might not be entirely sure about this snow business. Jace Storey is pictured with her miniature snowman. Emma Ellis enjoys the snow. The Jeffers crew (Steve and Kim Jeffers) built a Williams Creek igloo. Submitted by Haleigh Wright. Kaleb Layne is pictured with his really tall snowman. Tim Woodward and Hannah Sexton are pictured with their square snowman. Gentry King is pictured with her snowman. Ryker Bush is all smiles while out in the snow. Jade Stewart is pictured with her impressive snow momma. Zuri Orick takes aim at the camera during Sunday's snow fun. Nolyn and Novaleigh Kennedy found a tree to climb in the snow. Submitted by Jennifer Dishman. Submitted by Haleigh Wright. Remington Garrett, Davin Blevins, Ruger Garrett, RaeLynn Blevins and Cooper Garrett. Submitted by Jeremie Brooks. Submitted by Ted Stryk. The O&W Bridge in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, submitted by Hannah Sexton. Ainslee and Aubree Henry play in the snow. Baylee Cooper is pictured with Tucker, the miniature pony. Matt and Nancy Chambers were out at 2 a.m. to build this snowman. Aspen, Ryder and Lincoln Hughett, and Luke, Colt and Reid Cecil enjoy the snow. Emerson Lynch, Evie Hutson and Greyson Lynch show off their snowman. Lily and Elly Huckeby and Kameron Byrd have a snowball fight. Willow and Banner Ritchie play on the trampoline in the snow. Bentyn Buttram built a snow clone of his puppy — right down to the upward ear. Rose King was excited to get out in the snow. Gary and Mary Branim enjoy the snow in Robbins. Zeke Kidd enjoys some snow canoeing. Zeke Kidd shows off his snow creature. Matthan and Thea Sharpe take a sled ride after being given a push by their dad, Justin Sharpe. - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 9,430FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,692FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Features Gallery: Snow day fun Independent Herald - February 8, 2021 0 Read more Oneida Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed Matt Stiltner - February 7, 2021 0 And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA,... Read more Oneida Lady Indians peaking at tourney time, knock off Harriman and Midway Ben Garrett - February 7, 2021 0 As seems to be the case every year, Oneida Coach Marv West has his team peaking heading into tournament time. A tough early schedule... Read more Local News Slight uptick seen in Scott County’s coronavirus cases Independent Herald - February 6, 2021 0 Scott County's active coronavirus cases has ticked up from slightly over the past 48 hours, from 83 on Thursday to 90 on Saturday, according... Read more Related Stories Features Late winter and spring are the best time for waterfalls in the Cumberlands Ben Garrett - February 4, 2021 0 As winter slowly drags on towards spring, more and more folks start hankering for opportunities to get outside in February and March. Mild weather... Read more Features Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church Independent Herald - February 2, 2021 0 In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the... Read more Features Terry & Terry: A throwback to simpler times Ben Garrett - February 2, 2021 0 It's a simple photo — West Oneida storekeepers Dorothy and Bertha Terry, standing behind the store that they owned and operated for decades. But,... Read more Features Howard Baker would be an outcast in today’s Washington Ben Garrett - January 26, 2021 0 It has been less than seven years since U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr. died. Such recent history hardly seems to fit the theme... Read more Features ‘We had no properties. Now we have properties.’ Independent Herald - January 11, 2021 0 What began as a quest for new industrial properties more than a year ago has led to the Scott County Industrial Development Board being... Read more - Advertisement -