Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night’s winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place for the region, for up to three inches of snow, but there was no indication from the official National Weather Service forecast that enough snow was on the way to cause serious impacts.

More than 36 hours later, nearly 800 homes remain without power in Scott and Morgan counties, as crews from Plateau Electric Cooperative are joined by crews being loaned by other electric companies in the region in an effort to restore service. Some homes appear likely to go a second night without power before their service is hopefully restored on Tuesday.

The culprit was up to eight inches of wet, heavy snow that accumulated on tree limbs and power lines, in some places breaking lines and in some places blowing transformers. Thousands were without power on Saturday night, as widespread outages were reported in the two-county region. Additional homes lost power on Sunday, after the snow had stopped, as tree limbs finally succumbed to the weight of the snow.

A Winter Storm Warning was in place for the mountains of East Tennessee, where heavier accumulations were forecasted. But a Winter Storm Warning was never issued for the northern plateau region, not even as it became apparent Saturday night that snow was going to pile up and exceed forecasted totals.

There are different kinds of snow. Sometimes, snow accumulates as what the old-timers called “dry” snow — that is, light and fluffy snow with low moisture content that piles up easily but doesn’t really weigh much … and doesn’t really accumulate on tree limbs and power lines. And, sometimes, snow accumulates as what the same old-timers called “wet” snow — snow with high moisture content that compacts easily, weighs much more, and clings to every surface in sight.

With surface temperatures slightly above freezing and temperatures in the “snow-growth” region of the atmosphere somewhat marginal, it was obvious that any snow that fell on Saturday night would be of the “wet” variety. That’s the kind that can cause power outages and even structural damage, in addition to travel concerns, if enough of it falls. The most famous example in modern times is a 1998 dynamic cooling storm that caught the region completely off-guard and, 18 inches of snow later, left some homes without power for up to a week.

Of course, snows that are that impactful are quite rare in this region, and no one went to bed Saturday night thinking they should prepare for power outages … because no one issued any kind of warning that snow sufficient enough to potentially cause problems like that was on the way.

That’s unfortunate, because there was plenty of indication that snow like this was on the way.

One thing this blog is not in the habit of doing is second-guessing weathermen. Hindsight is always 20/20, and even though scapegoating meteorologists is a favorite pastime of many skeptics, we are weather enthusiasts who understand how difficult it is to accurately predict weather — any weather, but especially winter weather in the Southeast. As this blog noted earlier in the week with regards to the potential for a weekend snowstorm: “If you’ve been around for more than a year or two, you know that when it comes to winter weather in this part of the world, you should err on the side of conservatism. Hedge your bets on it not happening, because that’s always the safest approach. So far all those who will inevitably say, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” chances are you aren’t going to be wrong.”

But the truth is that anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of the weather saw that the potential was there for exactly what unfolded Saturday night.

We’re not necessarily blaming the National Weather Service. It’s difficult to assign blame when you were reluctant to say the same thing the professionals could’ve said. In a post late Friday night, we pointed out the potential for the largest snowfall of the season, and added: “Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting only 1 to 2 inches of snow for Scott County. That would be in line with most of the snow events that have taken place this winter. But the potential is there for even more.” We added that some models were showing up to at least five inches of snow accumulation for the region and pondered whether the NWS might consider issuing a Winter Storm Watch for Scott County (although we also added “The NWS’s forecast of 1-2 inches — while admittedly conservative — is probably the best guess at this stage”).

After reviewing some of the model data bit more closely, we convinced ourselves that the model data was overdone with regards to accumulation potential, and unpublished that original post (we’ve since restored it for the sake of transparency).

Obviously we aren’t professionals in any sense of the word, and our job is not to attempt to forecast weather; we prefer to leave that to the meteorologists at the NWS while offering insight into their forecasts and commentary on how our weather is likely to unfold in the future. This is all simply to say that it’s understandable that the NWS was reluctant to buy into the model data. But it also can’t be ignored that, by the time the weekend arrived, the model data was remarkably in-step with how much snow we could expect.

The GFS model was the first of the global models to lock on to the idea of significant snow accumulations for the northern plateau region. Initially, there wasn’t much support there from other models. That was enough to discredit what the GFS was depicting, because the models have notoriously over-estimated snow amounts all winter. But the GFS is still a leading global model that has performed fairly well this season, in relation to the rest of the models.

By Friday night, most models — with the exception of the American NAM — were in agreement with the GFS that around half a foot of snow was possible for Scott County. By Saturday, even the NAM had come around. All major models were showing essentially the same thing. Perhaps lending the most credibility was the HRRR model, which consistently showed up to 7 inches of snow for the plateau region with its hourly runs. The HRRR hasn’t performed especially well this winter, but is a leading short-range model.

To be fair, the NWS doesn’t lean too heavily on any one model, but relies significantly on a blend of various models that it produces in-house. That blend showed scant snow accumulations for the entire state.

Still, the NWS in its forecast discussions noted more than once the potential for a “significant” snowfall even outside the mountains, and steadily beefed up its accumulation forecast for the northern plateau region. By Saturday afternoon, about eight hours before the onset of precipitation, the NWS upped its forecast for Oneida to 3-4 inches of accumulation. Still later, the point forecast for Oneida read 3-5 inches of snow.

At that point, given what the models were showing, it was surprising that the NWS had not upgraded its Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning. That would have included much more stern language about the potential impacts of the impending snowstorm, and perhaps have given residents reason to take the forecast more seriously and to prepare more thoroughly.

But that warning never came, and residents went to bed Saturday night expecting only light snow amounts — certainly not expecting to lose power.

We noted before the event began that models were showing well over half an inch of liquid-form precipitation for the region, making it easily the most potent snowmaker of the winter season. After the event began, we noted on Facebook that it was obvious the Winter Weather Advisory was going to verify, with multiple inches for all of Scott County, even though the HRRR short-range model had shifted the heaviest band of accumulation further to the south.

At that point, radar returns from further west were indicating that the heaviest snow might indeed miss Scott County just to the south. But, in our final Facebook update early Saturday morning, we noted that the radar had filled in remarkably, and that Scott County was certainly going to see its heaviest snowfall of the season.

At that point, it was obvious that we were going to receive upwards of half a foot of accumulation. A few hours later, the lights began to flicker. And there was still no upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service.

Everyone’s skepticism was hard to blame. This is Tennessee, after all. And it’s Winter 2020-2021, where potential snow events have seemingly fizzled at the 11th hour at just about every occasion. Our own withdrawal of a post suggesting that close to half a foot of snow might be in store is proof enough that everyone was gun-shy.

But, at the end of the day, virtually all the models were indicating that exactly what happened was going to happen. In hindsight, there was ample opportunity to warn people of what was coming and for a Winter Storm Warning to be issued. But this storm was poorly forecasted. There’s really no other way to put it.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH Publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are the opinions of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for official forecasts from the National Weather Service. For the latest, up-to-date forecasts for our region, see weather.gov/mrx.