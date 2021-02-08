- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: What's next for Ma Nature?
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: What’s next for Ma Nature?

By Independent Herald

Ol’ Man Winter and Mother Nature got together in a big way on Saturday night, dumping 3 to 8 inches of snow across Scott County in what will go down officially as Oneida’s biggest snowfall in five years.

After a cold day on Sunday that left many sitting in the dark as they anxiously awaited utility crews to restore power, a big warm-up is expected to begin today, and snow-melting will begin in earnest by Monday afternoon.

So, what’s next? Well, Ol’ Man Winter may still have some mischief up his sleeve. In fact, he may be back for another visit in less than a week.

First, though, a mild week is on tap. We could potentially push 60 degrees on Wednesday, before the next storm system impacts our region on Thursday. That will set the stage for a return to colder weather, although it’ll happen gradually.

The period to watch right now is Valentines Day. There are a lot of signals for a winter storm next weekend, and it could be one that causes relatively wide-scale and high-impact disruptions — whether it’s in the form of heavy snow or, worse, freezing rain.

For now, the global models aren’t offering much help in discerning what’s going to happen. Collectively, they’re as lost as you’ll ever see them. Each run seemingly brings a completely different solution.

The GFS model is advertising a fairly significant cold snap that will impact the Cumberland Plateau this weekend and into next week, but that isn’t written in stone, by any means. The 6z run of the GFS this morning also had some fairly significant snow accumulations for the plateau on Valentines Day, followed by a few more inches of snow three days later — creating the rare snow-on-snow phenomenon. The 12z run of the model that followed, however, kept the accumulating snow to our northwest. And there is hardly any consistency from other models.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

For now, the general idea of any winter storm that occurs on Valentines Day being to our northwest is probably a pretty good idea. It’s unclear how far southeast the cold air can push, at least initially, and the pattern that appears to be setting up favors the western half of Tennessee, as well as parts of Missouri and the lower Midwest.

But it’s still a waiting game for now because the models are struggling so mightily to get a firm grasp on what’s going to transpire. Yesterday’s snow storm didn’t start to appear on models until just a few days in advance, and even then it was the GFS alone that showed significant accumulations for our region until other models caught on to the idea at the last minute. So, right now, there can’t be much confidence in what our weather is going to do more than 4 of 5 days out.

The Arctic Oscillation is as far into negative territory as it’s been at any point this winter, and it’s advertised to go even more negative over the next couple of days before beginning to relax. The North Atlantic Oscillation remains slightly negative, as well. The Pacific North American ridge index is neutral and expected to go slightly positive in the days ahead. That’s a setup that cries for arctic air to invade the eastern U.S. and — more specifically — the Southeast, even though the Madden Julian Oscillation is stuck in a slightly unfavorable position. But it’s not a guarantee. So, for now, we wait and watch to see just how cold we’re going to get next week. It could be that Ol’ Man Winter is gearing up to go out with a bang … or it could be that he swings and misses. Only time will tell.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more
Region/State

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more
Features

Scott County’s airpark development continues to mold into first-class aviation community

Independent Herald - 0
On a snowy Sunday afternoon, 10 ATVs rolled down the O&W, taking in the sights of a picturesque winter day in Big South Fork...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Up to four inches of snow possible overnight

Ben Garrett - 0
  Accumulating snow is likely overnight in Scott County and along the northern Cumberland Plateau, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Once again, accumulating snow is a threat for the Cumberland Plateau

Ben Garrett - 0
Accumulating snow is looking more and more likely for much of East Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau, Saturday night into early Sunday. And, while...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Tracking the potential for Sunday snowfall

Ben Garrett - 0
Mother nature is doing a great job of keeping everyone — even the seasoned pros — guessing about what she has in store for...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Where did the cold air go?

Ben Garrett - 0
They say that forecasting winter weather in the South is one of the hardest things in the world to do. "They" aren't far wrong....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott rolls to 88-49 win over Knox Ambassadors

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When Knox Carter was forced to cancel its Tuesday (Feb. 2) game with Scott High due to contact tracing, the Highlanders were...
Read more

Sunday snow was Scott County’s biggest in at least five years

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A memorable winter storm blanketed Scott County in snow Saturday night, dumping more snow over the region than had been seen in at least...
Read more

Scott High holds off Austin-East’s threat with overtime win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Talk about similarities. For the second time in as many Friday nights and as many district games, Scott High found itself in overtime...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Why was winter storm so poorly predicted?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Saturday night's winter storm that impacted the northern Cumberland Plateau region was very poorly forecasted. A...
Read more

Nearly 800 in Scott and Morgan counties remain without power

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Between 750 and 800 homes in Scott and Morgan counties remained without power as of mid afternoon Monday, according to Plateau Electric Cooperative spokesperson...
Read more

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN