Eye to the Sky: What’s next for Ma Nature?

Ol’ Man Winter and Mother Nature got together in a big way on Saturday night, dumping 3 to 8 inches of snow across Scott County in what will go down officially as Oneida’s biggest snowfall in five years.

After a cold day on Sunday that left many sitting in the dark as they anxiously awaited utility crews to restore power, a big warm-up is expected to begin today, and snow-melting will begin in earnest by Monday afternoon.

So, what’s next? Well, Ol’ Man Winter may still have some mischief up his sleeve. In fact, he may be back for another visit in less than a week.

First, though, a mild week is on tap. We could potentially push 60 degrees on Wednesday, before the next storm system impacts our region on Thursday. That will set the stage for a return to colder weather, although it’ll happen gradually.

The period to watch right now is Valentines Day. There are a lot of signals for a winter storm next weekend, and it could be one that causes relatively wide-scale and high-impact disruptions — whether it’s in the form of heavy snow or, worse, freezing rain.

For now, the global models aren’t offering much help in discerning what’s going to happen. Collectively, they’re as lost as you’ll ever see them. Each run seemingly brings a completely different solution.

The GFS model is advertising a fairly significant cold snap that will impact the Cumberland Plateau this weekend and into next week, but that isn’t written in stone, by any means. The 6z run of the GFS this morning also had some fairly significant snow accumulations for the plateau on Valentines Day, followed by a few more inches of snow three days later — creating the rare snow-on-snow phenomenon. The 12z run of the model that followed, however, kept the accumulating snow to our northwest. And there is hardly any consistency from other models.

For now, the general idea of any winter storm that occurs on Valentines Day being to our northwest is probably a pretty good idea. It’s unclear how far southeast the cold air can push, at least initially, and the pattern that appears to be setting up favors the western half of Tennessee, as well as parts of Missouri and the lower Midwest.

But it’s still a waiting game for now because the models are struggling so mightily to get a firm grasp on what’s going to transpire. Yesterday’s snow storm didn’t start to appear on models until just a few days in advance, and even then it was the GFS alone that showed significant accumulations for our region until other models caught on to the idea at the last minute. So, right now, there can’t be much confidence in what our weather is going to do more than 4 of 5 days out.

The Arctic Oscillation is as far into negative territory as it’s been at any point this winter, and it’s advertised to go even more negative over the next couple of days before beginning to relax. The North Atlantic Oscillation remains slightly negative, as well. The Pacific North American ridge index is neutral and expected to go slightly positive in the days ahead. That’s a setup that cries for arctic air to invade the eastern U.S. and — more specifically — the Southeast, even though the Madden Julian Oscillation is stuck in a slightly unfavorable position. But it’s not a guarantee. So, for now, we wait and watch to see just how cold we’re going to get next week. It could be that Ol’ Man Winter is gearing up to go out with a bang … or it could be that he swings and misses. Only time will tell.