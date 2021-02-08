- Advertisement -
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Thursday ice storm will be close by

By Independent Herald

An ice storm is taking shape for Wednesday night and Thursday for much of Kentucky, the latest round of wintry weather in what has already been an active winter season for the Mid-South region. While you don’t have to travel too far from Scott County to find areas that will be under the gun for freezing rain during this storm, the northern Cumberland Plateau region does not currently appear to be under too much of a threat.

Much of central Kentucky is under a Winter Storm Watch, and that watch extends as far southeast as Somerset, where up to three-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is in the forecast.

But an hour’s drive south on U.S. Hwy. 27, Oneida is not currently forecasted to receive ice. Here, it looks like precipitation will be in the form of just rain.

Models trended southeast with freezing rain potential through much of the day on Monday; a couple of models, including the American NAM, were showing appreciable ice accumulation for much of Scott County at one point today. But the latest run of the NAM has trended a bit further north with the freezing rain potential, which puts it in line with other models, including the GFS.

There will be a sharp temperature gradient in place on Thursday, as cold air hovers just to the north and northwest. Most models agree that Scott County won’t see temperatures drop out of the 40s until after precipitation has ended Thursday afternoon or evening.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service is for a mix of rain and snow to start the day on Thursday, changing to all rain with a high of 42 degrees. Any remnant precipitation will likely change back to snow as colder air moves in Thursday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

On the western side of the plateau, the NWS in Nashville is forecasting a high of 40 on Thursday, with a chance for some freezing rain Thursday night before any remaining precipitation changes to snow as temperatures grow colder.

With a couple of days to go before the storm begins to impact the region, there is time for a southward trend that would put the northern plateau region in play for some freezing rain on Thursday. For now, however, it appears that temperatures will simply be too warm for ice this far south.

Further out, models are struggling mightily with how the pattern will progress. The GFS — and, at times, some other models — has been projecting a surge of arctic air for the weekend, but it has now punted that arctic invasion to the middle of next week. This has become a recent trend on the models, with an anticipated surge of arctic air always just a little more than a week away. As we’ve noted on previous blog entries, there’s reason to be skeptical that the arctic air will never make it this far south. Hopefully, details of what to expect for the weekend will begin to clear up in the next couple of days. For now, the NWS is forecasting a 30% chance of snow on Saturday night, with a high of 32 on Sunday.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog written primarily by Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett. Information on this blog should not be considered a substitute for official forecasts, watches and advisories from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast, see weather.gov/mrx.
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

