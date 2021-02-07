Oneida moves to within one game of clinching District 3-A’s top seed

And then the magic number to clinch home-court advantage throughout the district tournament was one. Thanks to a new pandemic mandate by the TSSAA, the higher seeded team never leaves the confines of their friendly gym.

Behind a power performance from the trio of Kolby Morgan, Nathan Bowling, and Rylin Duncan, the Indians rode the Wave Friday night to the tune of a 79-54 victory over Midway. The win helped Oneida to improve to 16-2 overall and 14-0 in district play. With a win vs either Oakdale or at Harriman next week, the Indians will clinch the one seed.

The aforementioned trio strummed the net cords to the tune of 25-33 from 2-point land, scoring a combined 63 points to help lead the Indians to victory. Morgan and Bowling each went 9-11 from inside the arc while Duncan went 7-11. All told, Morgan put up impressive numbers across the board: 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block, and one charge taken (perhaps a career first). Bowling just missed a double-double as he finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, along with three assists and three steals. Duncan would go on to score 16 points, pull down three rebounds, and record three steals. Jacob Perry and Jeb Spradlin would also fill the stat sheets across the board. Perry would score seven points (all in the first), dish out two assists, record two steals, and block two shots while Spradlin would score four points, haul in three boards, while dishing out an assist and recording a steal. Oneida’s remaining five points came via four points from Landon Limburg and a charity toss from Hayden Brawner.

Oneida jumped out to an early 17-point lead at 27-10 after one behind the quartet of Bowling, Morgan, Perry, and Duncan. The frame featured three old-fashioned 3-point plays (two by Bowling and one by Morgan). It also featured a triple from Perry. Bowling led the way in the frame with eight points, including the two and-ones. Perry hit bookend deuces with a trifecta in between to finish the frame with seven points. Duncan worked the lane to the tune of six points, three deuces from the low block. Morgan had the and-one and a pair of charity tosses to finish the stanza with five points. Oneida’s 27th point was a charity toss from Limburg.

The scoring frenzy slowed a bit in the second period, but Oneida still outpaced Midway to the tune of 14-11 to stretch their lead to 20 points, 41-21. Duncan showed the way in the period with six points. Also contributing points to the cause were Morgan, Bowling, and Spradlin: Morgan would chip in with four points while Bowling and Spradlin scored two points each.

It was the duo of Morgan and Bowling helping Oneida to keep the pressure on the Waves in the third period as they combined to score 18 of the Indians 20 points, extending the lead the 61-39 after 3. Morgan had the best period of the night as he went for 12 points (an and-one to start things and a trifecta to end things; in between, he knocked down three deuces). Bowling would finish the frame with three buckets (six points). The Indians’ lone remaining points came on bucket by Duncan.

The fourth was a mere formality as Bowling and Morgan put the game away (10 quick points) before yielding to the youngsters. Oneida’s remaining eight points in the frame came via three points from Limburg, a deuce from Duncan, two charity tosses from Spradlin, and a charity toss from Brawner.

ONEIDA (79): Limburg 4, Bowling 22, Perry 7, Morgan 25, Spradlin 4, Brawner 1, and Duncan 16.

MIDWAY (54): Parks 24, Hegland 2, Townsend 10, Johnson 5, Bacon 6, and Bentley 7.

Campbell Co. 68, Oneida 52

Ice-cold shooting spelled D-O-O-M Saturday night for the Indians on The Reservation. Oneida would jump out to a 14-11 lead versus a very solid Class AAA Campbell County Cougars squad before the shots stopped falling and their 3-point lead turned into a 46-19 halftime deficit — a 35-5 Campbell County run all in all. When the dust had settled, the Cougars walked away with a 68-52 victory (Oneida outscored Campbell County 21-2 in the fourth). The loss drops the Indians to 16-3 overall, 14-0 in district 3A.

Oneida’s 3 leading scorers were Nathan Bowling, Kolby Morgan, and Jeric Huling, combining to score 32 points on just 9 of 35 shooting. As a team, the Indians shot just 15-48 (a smothering Campbell County D had a lot to do with the struggles). Bowling would finish the night with 15 points (two triples), four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Morgan would score 13 points (one triple) while pulling down six rebounds. Huling scored 4 points, pulled down three rebounds, and blocked 2 shots. Jacob Perry and Rylan Duncan also filled the stat sheets across the board throughout the night. Perry buried a triple, pulled down six rebounds (including four offensive), and dished out three assists. Duncan finished with three points, two boards, and a blocked shot. The Indians’ remaining 14 points came via triples from Caden Rector and Brock Dickson, three charity tosses from Sam Bell, deuces from Reece Marcum and Jeb Spradlin, and a charity toss from Mason Keeton (back from a foot injury).

Helping Oneida race out to the 14-11 lead was Bowling, Morgan, Perry, and Duncan. Bowling and Morgan each scored five points (3+2), Perry buried a triple and Duncan drained a charity toss. However, from there the Indians went cold, ice-cold. Campbell County would close out the frame on a 13-0 run to take a 24-14 lead into the second.

The second period didn’t get better on the offensive end as the shots continued to go awry, allowing Campbell County to put the game away, outscoring Oneida 22-5 to take a 46-19 lead into the break. The Indians’ five points in the frame came on a bucket from Huling, two charity tosses by Bowling, and a free toss from Keeton.

The Indians kept battling in the third; it just wasn’t enough to get back into the game. Oneida scored 12 points in the frame (three field goals and six charity tosses) as the Cougars extended their lead to 66-31 heading into the fourth. It was Bowling leading the way with four points (a bucket and two charity tosses). The remaining two buckets came from Marcum and Spradlin. Knocking down two charity tosses apiece were Morgan and Huling.

Oneida would own the fourth period to the tune of 21-2 to make the score a respectable 68-52 in the end. Leading the way in the frame was Morgan with six points. Bowling buried a triple and charity toss to finish with four points. The Indians got trifectas from Rector and Dickson, three charity tosses from Bell and a deuce from Duncan to cap off the scoring.

ONEIDA (52): Keeton 1, Rector 3, Bell 3, Dickson 3, Bowling 15, Perry 3, Morgan 13, Marcum 2, Spradlin 2, Duncan 3, and Huling 4.

CAMPBELL CO. (68): Ward 8, Walden 19, Faulkner 4, Horton 8, Boshears 6, Jones 8, Burden 7, Medley 2, and Long 6.