Lady Indians peaking at tourney time, knock off Harriman and Midway

As seems to be the case every year, Oneida Coach Marv West has his team peaking heading into tournament time. A tough early schedule has paid dividends, as his squad remained hot on The Reservation Saturday, taking down an upper echelon District 3-A team in Harriman by the score of 60-31. The victory was the Lady Indians sixth straight and 10th in 11 games as Oneida has three district contests remaining in the coming week. With the win, Oneida improved to 14-6 overall and 13-0 in district play.

Leading the troops to victory were seniors Katelyn Stiltner and Jacey Manis. Stiltner had herself a night, recording a double-double by halftime. All told, Stiltner finished with a season-high 18 points (including her first career triple), 14 rebounds, and six steals. Manis was also solid, just missing matching her career high, finishing the night with 13 points.

A six pack of remaining Lady Indians opened up a can of scoring as well led by Raylie Bush with seven points and Kelsey Pike with six points (all in the third period) and four assists. Gracie Martin and Caroline Bell each score five points (3+2). Bell would also pull four rebounds and Martin would dish out four assists, Braelyn Russ finished with four points, and Ali Smith scored two points. Although Emily Wisner didn’t score, she worked the boards to the tune of seven rebounds and four steals.

First period scoring went in waves as the teams exchanged leads for a bit before Oneida went ahead for good at 8-7 en route to an 11-7 lead after one. Stiltner opened the scoring with a bucket and pair of charity tosses, then Manis scored a couple of layups before Martin ended the frame with a triple.

Stiltner and Manis quickly extinguished any hopes Harriman had of staying in the game in the second as the duo combined to score 19 points to help the Lady Indians to a 36-15 lead. Stiltner had herself a second, working the offensive glass time and again to the tune of 12 points (four buckets in the paint and her first career 3-pointer). Manis also buried a triple on her way to scoring seven points in the frame. The Lady Indians’ remaining six points came via an and-one from Bush, a bucket from Martin, and a charity toss from Russ.

The Lady Indians got defensive in the third, limiting Harriman to three points while putting the game away with 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Russ that put Oneida up over the magical 35-point threshold to start the fourth, 54-18. Pike got untracked in the third, scoring six points (including a triple). Bell found her shot, scoring five points (including a triple from the corner). Russ hit the aforementioned triple, Manis broke away for a layup, and Stiltner completed her night with a pair of charity tosses.

Harriman’s starters would outscore the Oneida youngsters 13-6 in the fourth as to put the final score at 60-31. Bush hit a triple en route to four points and Smith buried a bucket.

ONEIDA (60): Russ 4, Pike 6, Bush 7, Manis 13, Bell 5, Smith 2, Martin 5, and Stiltner 18.

HARRIMAN (31): Goldston 1, Johnson 9, Thompson 6, Taylor 4, Moore 1, and Oliver 10.

Oneida 64, Midway 28

KINGSTON — The Lady Indians took Midway’s best punch in the first half Friday night before putting the game to rest in the third. Using a 20-8 run in the third and a defense that limited the Green Wave to single-digit scoring in each frame, the Lady Indians would turn a 29-16 halftime lead into a 64-28 victory.

With the victory, Oneida improved to 13-6 overall (fifth straight win and ninth win in 10 games), 12-0 in District 3-A play.

Oneida had 10 players get in on the scoring act, led by the senior duo of Katelyn Stiltner and Gracie Martin. Stiltner would just miss a double-double, going for 13 points and nine rebounds. Martin also reached double figures with 11 points (scoring in each period). Kelsey Pike used scoring outbursts in the first and third to finish the night with nine points. Jacey Manis worked the break and paint to the tune of eight points. Oneida’s remaining 23 points came via five points apiece from Caroline Bell and Annaleah Terry (3+2), four points from Emily Wisner, and three points each from Braelyn Russ, Raylie Bush, and Ali Smith.

It was the five starters doing yeoman’s work in the first as they combined to score all 17 points, helping Oneida to a 17-9 lead. Pike, Manis, and Stiltner scored four points each (Pike buried a triple in the process) to lead the way. Martin buried a triple and Wisner started the game with a layup on an assist from Stiltner.

The offensive struggle remained real in the second as the Lady Indians only managed 12 points behind the senior trio of Stiltner, Martin, and Bell. Oneida would outscore Midway 12-7 in the frame to take a 29-16 lead into the break. Stiltner would score five points in the frame, Martin was good for four points, and Bell buried a triple from the top of the key.

It was the five starters plus Bell and Russ that put the game away in the third, sparking a 20-8 run to give the Lady Indians a 25-point lead after three, 49-24. Leading the way in the frame was Pike with five points including an and-one. Stiltner worked the low block for four points, Russ hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Bell, Martin, and Wisner each hit buckets, and Manis knocked down a pair of charity tosses.

The fourth period was just a mere formality as Coach Marv West cleared the bench early after a layup from Manis and a pair of charity tosses by Manis put the Lady Indians up 53-24. The youngsters would go on to outscore Midway 11-4 to put the final margin of victory at 36 points, 64-28. Terry led the group with 5 points (3+2) and Bush and Smith would each score three points (2+1).

ONEIDA (64): Russ 3, Pike 9, Bush 3, Manis 8, Bell 5, Terry 5, Smith 3, Martin 11, Stiltner 13, and Wisner 4.

MIDWAY (28): Nickell 4, Thompson 5, Patterson 15, Queener 2, and Cowell 2.