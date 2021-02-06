Up to four inches of snow possible overnight

Accumulating snow is likely overnight in Scott County and along the northern Cumberland Plateau, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS’s forecast for Oneida calls for a 100% chance of snow with two to four inches of accumulation before precipitation tapers off Sunday morning. The advisory, which goes into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday night, calls for one to three inches of accumulation.

If the top end of the NWS’s predicted range of accumulation comes to fruition, it would be the biggest snowfall of the season in Scott County. The biggest snowfall to date was three inches, back on Dec. 1.

The NWS has gradually beefed up its snow forecast for the northern plateau. As recently as Friday night the weather bureau was forecasting one to two inches. By Saturday morning, the forecast was for two to three inches, before it was upgraded again Saturday afternoon.

Still, a lot of uncertainty remains — even moreso than normal in a region where winter weather forecasts are always complicated. The NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office noted in a forecast discussion Saturday afternoon that a “warm nose” in the atmosphere will cause precipitation to begin as rain in many areas before changing over to snow as colder air sinks into the region overnight. The key, the NWS noted, is determining the strength of that warm nose. On the northern plateau, meteorologists feel that precipitation may fall as snow for the duration of the event.

Most key weather models are showing a fairly significant snowfall overnight. Meteorologists at the NWS noted in early forecast discussions this week that models have consistently over-estimated snow totals this winter season. But, even still, the short-range HRRR model is showing the most accumulation it has shown for Scott County and the northern plateau region at any point this season.

One possible fly in the ointment is the northward extent of precipitation. All models show a fairly sharp gradient on the north side of the system, and that gradient is likely to set up somewhere very near the TN-KY border in the plateau region. The latest run of the HRRR, for example, shows seven inches of snow accumulation at Robbins but less than two inches at Somerset. Such a depiction shouldn’t be taken verbatim, of course, but it does serve as an indicator that there will be a fairly sharp gradient somewhere nearby.

As snow falls, it’ll likely fall into surface temperatures that are at or just above freezing until late into the night. That will help limit accumulation on roadways, at least initially, though it’s likely that precipitation rates will overcome the temperatures if the event pans out as anticipated. Slippery road conditions are expected by Sunday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 30s on Sunday, which will help improvements to roads begin fairly quickly.

Saturday night’s anticipated snowfall is unlikely to be Ol’ Man Winter’s last visit to the region. A sharp blast of arctic air is expected by next weekend. The latest run of the GFS model shows temperatures along the northern plateau bottoming out at -8 degrees. However, the forecast remains very uncertain, with significant model uncertainty. Originally, forecasters expected much below temperatures this weekend, but that did not pan out.