Updated:

Slight uptick seen in Scott County’s coronavirus cases

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s active coronavirus cases has ticked up from slightly over the past 48 hours, from 83 on Thursday to 90 on Saturday, according to data from the TN Dept. of Health.

The state health department reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Saturday, after reporting 11 on Friday. The 23 new cases were the highest two-day total since Jan. 29-30, when 31 new cases were reported.

Across the two days combined, 10 of the new cases were listed as confirmed cases — that is, cases that involved positive PCR tests from a laboratory — while 13 were listed as probable cases.

Probable cases include positive antigen tests — or rapid tests — among other instances that have not been clearly defined by the Dept. of Health, leading to questions from the general public that have gone unanswered.

Testing positivity across the two-day period increased to 13%, with 11 of 85 PCR tests returning positive. For the week ending Saturday, testing positivity was 10%.

After retracting an earlier-reported death on Friday, the Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s 39th covid-related death on Saturday.

In all, at least 2,406 Scott Countians have been sickened by covid, of which 50 have been hospitalized.

Statewide, the number of active covid cases increased slightly Saturday, to 28,324, after dropping to a three-month low of 28,006 on Friday.

Testing positivity for the week ending Saturday slipped all the way to 7%.

After reporting 203 new covid-related deaths on Friday — the most in a single day since the pandemic began — the TN Dept. of Health reported 58 covid deaths on Saturday, the fewest in a single day since Jan. 29. At least 10,463 Tennesseans have died of coronavirus.

The number of Tennesseans currently hospitalized with coronavirus dropped to 1,369 on Friday. At one point in early January, more than 3,000 Tennesseans were hospitalized with the illness.

In Knox County — the nearest urban area — the number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 2,222.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

