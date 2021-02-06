Scott High roars back in the second half to defeat Sequoyah

HUNTSVILLE — Enough with allowing opponents to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half. On Saturday afternoon, Scott High decided to mount a second half comeback of its own.

Down 36-25 at the half to Sequoyah, the Highlanders stormed back in the second half, building a double-digit lead of their own before holding on for a 71-63 win.

The Chiefs, who are tied with Loudon atop the District 5-AA standings and entered Saturday’s game with an eight-game winning streak, took it to the Highlanders in the first half, knocking down perimeter jumpers, controlling the glass, and building the 11-point lead.

But Scott High picked up the intensity in the third quarter, storming all the way back to grab a brief lead before the Chiefs regained the advantage just before the horn sounded.

The fourth quarter was all Scott High, as the Highlanders stretched out a double-digit lead against the Chiefs.

Trey Morrow scored 30 points, the fourth consecutive game of 30 or more for the junior Mr. Basketball candidate. He also had a team-high eight rebounds and five steals.

Trevor McCarty finished with 17 points, while Cash Tucker had 14 points, four assists and four steals.

The steals were a critical part of the second half turnaround. As has been the case in other games in the Highlanders’ current four-game winning streak, an increase in defensive intensity has led to success.

Also important was the cooling off of Dillon Stakely. The Sequoyah sharp-shooter had four 3-pointers in the first half, and hit two more to start the second half, then couldn’t buy a shot from the perimeter the rest of the way. He finished with a team-high 23 points, while big man Jackson Kuberka finished with 18.

After scoring just 25 points in the first half, the Highlanders had 25 in the third quarter alone. Morrow, who had 10 first half points, scored 12 to key that third quarter run.

McCarty came up big throughout the game for the Highlanders, scoring five points in the third and twice hitting reverse layups after being on the receiving end of Tucker assists in the fourth quarter. As for Tucker, he scored five in the third and five more in the fourth, and was 5 of 5 from the line in the second half.

As a team, the Highlanders were 9 of 10 from the line in the second half, and 13 of 16 from the line for the game.

Sequoyah was 10 of 11 from the line in the second half, holding a slim advantage from there even though head coach Andy Pennington at one point — in a moment of frustration after what he felt was a blown call — vowed to never make a return trip to Scott High for a game.

SCOTT (71): Morrow 30, McCarty 17, Tucker 14, Prewitt 5, West 3, Todd 2.

SEQUOYAH (63): Stakely 23, Kuberka 18, Sloan 9, Strickland 8, Peak 5.