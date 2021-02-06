Scott High holds off Austin-East’s threat with overtime win

HUNTSVILLE — Talk about similarities.

For the second time in as many Friday nights and as many district games, Scott High found itself in overtime on Friday. For the second time in as many tries, the Highlanders wound up winning that overtime game by five, defeating Austin-East 69-64.

For the second time in as many Fridays, the Highlanders wound up in overtime after losing a double-digit fourth quarter lead. And, for the second time in as many Fridays, Scott stormed out impressively in overtime before its opponent hit a couple of 3-pointers to make things interesting.

The only difference was that last week’s overtime win came against Alcoa, which was at the time the top team in District 4-AA. Friday’s overtime win came against Austin-East, the bottom team in the district.

The first one, an 80-75 win by the Highlanders, felt like one of their best efforts of the season. The follow-up against Austin-East felt like Scott failed to match the intensity it brought against the Tornadoes, or in Tuesday’s 39-point win over the Knox Ambassadors.

But Austin-East is better than its record indicates, despite having not won a district game all season. The Roadrunners came within a breath of knocking off both Fulton and Alcoa last week. And as Friday night’s game — a preview of the District 4-AA tournament’s opening round game — showed, facing the Roadrunners in an elimination game will be a treacherous affair.

Scott High fell behind 11-2 to start the game, then out-scored the Roadrunners 31-13 the rest of the way in the first half to lead by nine at the intermission, 33-24.

- Story Continues Below -

The lead grew to as much as 17 points in the second half before Austin-East began to chip away at it. It was a 10-point game with under five minutes to play, but it soon became apparent that the Highlanders would have to gut out the win.

Austin-East charged all the way back and actually took the lead in the fourth quarter behind big efforts by Keaonte Morgan and Jay Allen. Each scored six points in the final period, finishing with 20 and 14 points, respectively.

But Scott High had Trey Morrow. He scored six of his own in the final period, en route to a game-high 31, and each time matched Austin-East when the Roadrunners managed to take the lead. He also had a key block in the waning seconds as Austin-East attempted to win it in regulation.

Scott High stormed into overtime, going on an 11-0 run to seemingly put the game away. Morrow scored six points and Cash Tucker scored five of his 15. But Austin-East wasn’t done. Morgan and Jaquarius Sanders each hit 3-point shots to trim the lead back to five points with time remaining.

But Scott High’s defense was the key difference in overtime, and Austin-East was able to get no closer than five points.

The first quarter saw Scott close with a flourish after falling behind by nine. Morrow had six, Luke West had five and Trevor McCarty had four to pace the comeback.

Morrow had 10 second quarter points, while Tucker knocked down two 3-pointers, as the Highlanders went from down two to up 11 at one point.

Luke West had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the third quarter as the lead continued to grow.

SCOTT (69): Morrow 31, Tucker 15, West 13, McCarty 8, Strunk 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (64): Morgan 20, Sanders 18, Allen 14, Washington 6, Steen 4, Seagrave 2.