Snow Watch: Tracking the potential for Sunday snowfall

Mother nature is doing a great job of keeping everyone — even the seasoned pros — guessing about what she has in store for the first weekend of February.

Remember when we were anticipated potential “record-breaking” temperatures this weekend as the “coldest air of the season” invaded the Southeast?

Except that didn’t happen.

But, to the other extreme, remember when it became apparent the arctic surge wouldn’t push this far south and we were expecting temperatures well into the 40s on Sunday?

That’s not going to happen either.

Instead, it looks like we’re going to see some snow flying Saturday night into Sunday morning. That’s not newsworthy, in and of itself; we’ve seen snow fly a lot this winter. But some accumulations are possible, and that is what begins to ping the newsworthiness needle just a little bit.

For now, it’s an uncertain forecast. That’s always the case with winter weather in the South, but it’s especially so with systems like this one. Temperatures are marginal, precipitation amounts will probably be light. If you’ve been around for more than a year or two, you know that when it comes to winter weather in this part of the world, you should err on the side of conservatism. Hedge your bets on it not happening, because that’s always the safest approach. So far all those who will inevitably say, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” chances are you aren’t going to be wrong.

But what if? That’s the question that demands attention be paid to this system, and meteorologists are doing just that.

Here’s the setup: Two storm systems will be at play over the eastern U.S. tomorrow. There will be a system in the northern stream that won’t directly affect us, and a system in the southern stream that is expected to directly affect us. But how those systems interact with one another will determine what kind of weather we see, exactly.

For now, it appears that light precipitation will begin as rain Saturday night. Temperatures will be well into the 40s on Saturday — perhaps approaching 50 — and it will take some time for colder weather to sink in. Eventually, rain is expected to change over to snow Saturday night. But how much snow we see — and whether any accumulation occurs — will depend on the strength of the system.

There are some models that are throwing out quite a bit of snow accumulation with this system. The GFS model, for example, is suggesting upwards of half a foot of snow for Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau. The GFS is one of the leading global models, but feel free to chuckle at that suggestion because, as the National Weather Service notes in a forecast discussion this morning, “Am not ready to bite off on some of these very high snowfall totals in the valley, as deterministic models have been very overblown this season.”

Indeed they have been. So, if you toss out those model runs showing significant accumulations, what we’re left with is the potential for an inch or two of snow — not unlike what we’ve seen over and over this winter. And, as has been the case so many times in the past, ground temperatures will be warm enough to limit accumulation primarily to grassy and elevated surfaces, meaning we shouldn’t see widespread travel problems on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to get above freezing on Sunday. In fact, the NWS forecast for Oneida currently predicts a high of 39 degrees. We may not get quite that warm, but we will warm up, and the forecast even calls for any remaining precipitation to mix with or change over to rain as the day progresses.

So, all in all, this should be a low-end winter weather event.

But a lot of uncertainty remains. And there’s this note from the NWS in an updated forecast discussion from late this morning: “latest operational model runs of the NAM, GFS, and

ECMWF are aligning to a potential significant snowfall.”

Hopefully things will come into focus better over the next 12 to 18 hours.

Beyond Sunday, we’ll see a warm-up. A major storm system is currently projected to drop quite a bit of rain on us late next week, but winter weather should not be a concern this far east. Behind that system, however, colder air rushes back in. It’s possible that we see a transient shot of arctic air next weekend. In fact, models are consistently showing some very cold temperatures right now (but we’ve played that game before…and very recently). No sustained cold outbreak appears to be in store for us, however, as we inch ever closer to spring.