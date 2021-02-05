- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County records three covid deaths in a day for the first time

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

There have now been at least 39 lives lost in Scott County due to Covid-19.

The Dept. of Health does not release the names or ages of the deceased. Nor does the report of three deaths mean that all three died on the same day. Rather, Thursday was the day the deaths were reported by the Dept. of Health.

But Scott County has seen an uptick in the number of coronavirus fatalities in recent days. On Wednesday, Mike Slaven — owner of Mike’s Station in Oneida and an administrator at the Scott County Rescue Squad — became one of the community’s latest to die from covid.

With the latest deaths reported, the covid case fatality ratio in Scott County has risen back to 1.6% — meaning 1.6% of known coronavirus infections have ended in death. That’s higher than the state rate, which is also on the rise.

Statewide, the case fatality ratio is 1.4%, as the total number of covid-related deaths climbed above 10,000 on Thursday. The death rate has risen as fatalities remain elevated as the number of new cases decline.

The Dept. of Health reports that 49 Scott Countians have been hospitalized by the virus. That is a brow-raising statistic. Scott County’s hospitalization rate of 2.1% is below the statewide rate of 2.4%. However, Scott County’s death to hospitalization ratio is above 80%, significantly higher than the statewide average.

Health officials reported eight new covid cases in Scott County on Thursday, bringing the total number of known infections to 2,383. For the seven-day period ending Thursday, there were 62 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County, up from 43 the previous week, but down from 81 the week before that.

- Story Continues Below -

Testing positivity for the week ending Thursday was 12%. Testing positivity since Jan. 1 is 17%.

Independent Herald
Scott County records three covid deaths in a day for the first time

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

