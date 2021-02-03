Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months.

According to the latest data from the TN Dept. of Health, there were 1,492 people hospitalized across the state with Covid-19 illness on Tuesday. That’s less than half the number of people who were hospitalized when the numbers peaked early last month.

Tennessee experienced a surge of new coronavirus cases in November and December, but the virus is now in decline, even as the number of deaths associated with the virus remain high. There have now been more than 10,000 people who have died of the virus in the Volunteer State.

In all, more than 17,000 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic reached Tennessee — a hospitalization rate of 2.4%.

The hospitalization rate in Scott County is slightly lower. There have been 49 people here hospitalized with the virus, or 2.1% of the total.

However, the case fatality rate is slightly higher in Scott County — 1.5%, as opposed to 1.4% statewide.

The statewide case fatality ratio has been rising as new deaths related to the virus have remained high as the number of new cases have dropped. The Dept. of Health reported 133 new deaths on Wednesday — the eighth time in the past 10 days that there have been more than 100 covid deaths reported in Tennessee.

As for hospitalizations, they’re rapidly dropping in East Tennessee as well. According to the Knox County Regional Health Department, there were 284 coronavirus patients being treated in the region’s 19 hospitals on Tuesday, the first time that number has been under 300 since early October. At the peak, in early January, there were nearly 700 coronavirus patients hospitalized in East Tennessee, a region that includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74 are in ICU and 40 are on a ventilator. At the peak, there were 145 patients in ICU and 85 on ventilator.

The number of ICU beds available at the region’s 19 hospitals, which was once in the single digits, has rebounded to 16% of all beds — or 46 of 284 total. Of the 238 people currently in ICU, 164 are there for reasons other than coronavirus.

Testing positivity in Scott County for the week ending Wednesday was 11.4%. Statewide, testing positivity for the past week is under 10%.