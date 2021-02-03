- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Tennessee's covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

By Independent Herald

The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months.

According to the latest data from the TN Dept. of Health, there were 1,492 people hospitalized across the state with Covid-19 illness on Tuesday. That’s less than half the number of people who were hospitalized when the numbers peaked early last month.

Tennessee experienced a surge of new coronavirus cases in November and December, but the virus is now in decline, even as the number of deaths associated with the virus remain high. There have now been more than 10,000 people who have died of the virus in the Volunteer State.

In all, more than 17,000 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic reached Tennessee — a hospitalization rate of 2.4%.

The hospitalization rate in Scott County is slightly lower. There have been 49 people here hospitalized with the virus, or 2.1% of the total.

However, the case fatality rate is slightly higher in Scott County — 1.5%, as opposed to 1.4% statewide.

The statewide case fatality ratio has been rising as new deaths related to the virus have remained high as the number of new cases have dropped. The Dept. of Health reported 133 new deaths on Wednesday — the eighth time in the past 10 days that there have been more than 100 covid deaths reported in Tennessee.

As for hospitalizations, they’re rapidly dropping in East Tennessee as well. According to the Knox County Regional Health Department, there were 284 coronavirus patients being treated in the region’s 19 hospitals on Tuesday, the first time that number has been under 300 since early October. At the peak, in early January, there were nearly 700 coronavirus patients hospitalized in East Tennessee, a region that includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74 are in ICU and 40 are on a ventilator. At the peak, there were 145 patients in ICU and 85 on ventilator.

The number of ICU beds available at the region’s 19 hospitals, which was once in the single digits, has rebounded to 16% of all beds — or 46 of 284 total. Of the 238 people currently in ICU, 164 are there for reasons other than coronavirus.

Testing positivity in Scott County for the week ending Wednesday was 11.4%. Statewide, testing positivity for the past week is under 10%.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months. According...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians win in a rout over Rockwood, 73-13

Independent Herald - 0
The Lady Indians wasted no time in putting away the Lady Tigers from Rockwood Tuesday evening on The Reservation, jumping out to a 21-2...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Where did the cold air go?

Ben Garrett - 0
They say that forecasting winter weather in the South is one of the hardest things in the world to do. "They" aren't far wrong....
Read more
Oneida

Oneida buries Rockwood, 74-37, for district win

Independent Herald - 0
The struggle bus was real — for four minutes on Tuesday (Feb. 2) night. Trailing 8-0 at the midpoint of the first, Oneida ripped off...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days. The TN Dept. of Health reported...
Read more
Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more
Local News

Covid: Not time to relax

Independent Herald - 0
Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Scott County and across Tennessee, but weekend data indicates that the decline in active cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church

Features Independent Herald - 0
In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the...
Read more

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS —  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more

Latest News

Tennessee’s covid hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months. According...
Read more

Lady Indians win in a rout over Rockwood, 73-13

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The Lady Indians wasted no time in putting away the Lady Tigers from Rockwood Tuesday evening on The Reservation, jumping out to a 21-2...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Where did the cold air go?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
They say that forecasting winter weather in the South is one of the hardest things in the world to do. "They" aren't far wrong....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN