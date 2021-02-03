Scott rolls to 88-49 win over Knox Ambassadors

HUNTSVILLE — When Knox Carter was forced to cancel its Tuesday (Feb. 2) game with Scott High due to contact tracing, the Highlanders were left scrambling for an opponent. The Knox Ambassadors agreed to make the trip to Highlander Gymnasium, but essentially played the part of a sacrificial lamb, as Scott rolled to an 88-49 win.

The game was never in doubt, but neither was it a completely lopsided affair in the first half. In fact, every time it appeared the Highlanders might be ready to put a nail in the coffin early, the Ambassadors would make a surge — cutting the lead to 10 after the first quarter, 20-10, and getting as close as 12 points in the third quarter after they had been behind by as much as 20.

But it was downhill from there, as Scott High rolled to the 39-point victory.

Trey Morrow had an exceptional game, pouring in 37 points on 16 of 23 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocked shots. He also had a two-handed put-back slam in the third quarter that ignited the home crowd.

Trevor McCarty finished with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Cash Tucker had four assists to go along with nine points.

The Highlanders were perfect from the free throw line, hitting all nine of their attempts. The Ambassadors were 8 of 9 from the line.

Scott High scored at least 20 points in each of the game’s four quarters to reach the program’s highest offensive output since an 88-point performance against Wartburg in November 2019.

The third quarter was the best for the Highlanders, as Morrow scored nine and Tucker scored all of his nine to pace a 25-point effort that saw the Highlanders grow a 12-point lead to 28 points heading into the final period.

- Story Continues Below -

The game marked back-to-back wins for the Highlanders, who were coming off a thrilling overtime victory at Alcoa on Friday. Scott will be back in action on its home court on Friday, hosting Austin-East in a preview of an upcoming district tournament elimination game.

SCOTT (88): Morrow 37, McCarty 11, Tucker 9, Strunk 6, Prewitt 6, West 5, Todd 5, Gray 3, Brumett 2, Morrow 2, Potter 2.

AMBASSADORS (49): Z. Pless 12, Smith 12, Williams 8, Sayer 5, J. Pless 4, Brackney 4, Hargis 2, Feathers 2.