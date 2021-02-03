Oneida buries Rockwood, 74-37, for district win

The struggle bus was real — for four minutes on Tuesday (Feb. 2) night.

Trailing 8-0 at the midpoint of the first, Oneida ripped off an impressive 32-6 run over the next eight minutes or so behind the prowess of Mr. Basketball candidate Nathan Bowling. The Indians’ 8-0 deficit turned quickly to a 15-10 lead after one and a 43-22 lead at the break — en route to a 74-37 win — with Bowling nearly matching the Tigers’ first half output with 21 points.

The victory extends Oneida’s record to 15-2 overall and 13-0 in District 3-A (putting the magic number at two games with three to play within the district).

Oneida was led to victory by the aforementioned Bowling. In just three periods of play, he nearly matched Rockwood point for point (33-32). On the night, Bowling would score 32 points (three triples in third), dish out six assists (many to Jeric Huling), and record three steals (leading to easy buckets). Huling also had a nice stat sheet filling night as he worked the break to the tune of 14 points, dished out four assists (many to Bowling), and recorded three steals.

Caden Rector came off the bench to give the Indians a spark, finishing with eight points (two triples) and two assists. Kolby Morgan had a rare off-night shooting but was still able to provide Oneida with a spark in the third, finishing the night with seven points. Landon Limburg found his touch from deep as he buried two triples and doled out two assists.

In the it’s not all about the scoring category, senior Reece Marcum filled the sheets across the board as he finished with three charity tosses, pulled in four rebounds, recorded two steals, and blocked a shot. Rylan Duncan would finish with two points and a team-high five rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Sam Bell with a deuce; he also pulled in a pair of boards. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Zeb Spradlin and Jacob Perry for their contributions. Spradlin pulled in four big boards while Perry pulled in two boards and dished out an assist.

Falling behind 8-0 and not scoring for 4+ minutes wasn’t an issue for the Indians as Bowling, Huling, and Marcum ripped off a 15-2 run to end the frame, giving Oneida a 15-10 lead after one. During the initial 11-0 run, Bowling would score nine of them (working the driving lanes for eight points). The Indians’ remaining four points came via a Huling bucket and two Marcum charity tosses off an offensive board.

The Indians picked up in the second where they left off in the first: on a run. This run was 17-4 to stake Oneida to a 32-14 lead en route to taking a 43-22 lead into the break. Bowling and Huling remained hot in the second as Bowling matched Rockwood point for point, 12-12. Huling also worked his transition magic to the tune of six points. Rector gave the Indians a much-needed boost in the wake of foul issues, burying a triple and deuce (3+2) for five points. Oneida’s remaining five points came via Morgan with three points and Duncan with a deuce.

Bowling continued to dominate in the third, as he once again matched the Tigers point for point at 11-11 to help the Indians extend their lead to 65-33 after three. His output included a burst from downtown as he buried three triples in the frame. Morgan and Huling each knocked home a pair of deuces in going for four points apiece while Limburgh knocked down a triple.

The biggest bucket in the fourth was the first one: a Limburg triple that gave the Indians that magical 35-point lead, 68-33, as Oneida rolled to the 37-point victory, 74-37. Also scoring in the frame was Rector with his second triple, Bell with a nice move to the hole, and Marcum banged home a charity toss.

ONEIDA (74): Rector 8, Limburg 6, Bowling 32, Morgan 7, Huling 14, Marcum 3, Duncan 2, and Bell 2.

ROCKWOOD (37): Hannibal 9, Watts 4, Pryor 2, Turner 2, Worthy 8, Kelly 1, and Reano 11.