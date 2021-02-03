Lady Indians win in a rout over Rockwood, 73-13

The Lady Indians wasted no time in putting away the Lady Tigers from Rockwood Tuesday evening on The Reservation, jumping out to a 21-2 lead after one, and never looking back, rolling to the 60-point victory, 73-13. The victory was Oneida’s fourth straight, running their record to 12-6 overall and, more importantly, to 11-0 in District 3-A’s race for the top seed and home court advantage throughout the district tournament.

As was the case in Game 1 vs. Rockwood, 12 Lady Indians made their way into the scorebook. Despite the starters seeing limited action, they made the most of their opportunities. Kelsey Pike led the way with 12 points (including 10 points in first half). Gracie Martin scored eight points (all in the first period). Emily Wisner finished the night with six points (again, all in the first period). Katelyn Stiltner went to the bench with five points (including the game’s first two buckets). Oneida’s remaining starter, Jacey Manis, hit her lone basket on a breakaway in the second period.

Oneida’s reserves made the most of their added opportunities, adding 40 points to the 60-point rout. Leading the troops off the bench was Annaleah Terry with a career-high nine points. Two others with career nights were Caroline Bell and Ali Smith with eight points apiece. The Lady Indians’ remaining 15 points came as follows: Braelyn Russ five points, Faith Cross four points, and Raylie Bush and Grace Shoemaker with three points apiece.

Oneida would race out to a 21-0 lead before Rockwood hit a buzzer-beating put back to make the score 21-2 at the end of one period. Stiltner helped the Lady Indians out of the gate with four quick points to stake her team to a 4-0 lead. It was then Pike with an and-one to put Oneida up 7-0. From there Martin and Wisner took over, Martin in transition and Wisner in the paint to the tune of 14 points (Martin with eight points including a triple and Wisner with six points).

Before exiting early in the second period, the starting trio of Pike, Manis, and Stiltner found the scoring column before giving way to a dominating Bell and company. Pike would bury another and-one on her way to seven points in the frame. Manis knocked home a deuce and Stiltner hit a charity toss. When the starters exited stage left, the Lady Indians led 31-5. Oneida’s remaining 10 points in the stanza came from Bell. She dominated around the rim, scoring six points. The remaining four points came via buckets by Russ and Smith.

Pike was able to hit a quick bucket in the third before all starters permanently exited the game with Oneida up 43-8. Bush (a 3-pointer) and Russ with three points each in the third would lead the way as the Lady Indians built a 53-10 lead after three. The remaining four points came via baskets from Bell and Terry.

With the clock running in the fourth, the Oneida youngsters put up an impressive 20 spot to put the final margin of victory at 60 points, 73-13. Terry would lead this party with seven points (a triple and two layups). Smith also made the most of her time, finishing the frame with six points including a buzzer-beating layup. Oneida’s remaining seven points came via two Cross layups and a triple from Shoemaker.

ONEIDA (73): Russ 5, Pike 12, Bush 3, Shoemaker 3, Manis 2, Bell 8, Terry 9, Cross 4, Smith 8, Martin 8, Stiltner 5, and Wisner 6.

ROCKWOOD (13): Russell 2, Hinds 3, Baylis 4, and Rayder 4.