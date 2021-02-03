- Advertisement -
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Where did the cold air go?

By Ben Garrett

They say that forecasting winter weather in the South is one of the hardest things in the world to do. “They” aren’t far wrong. Take this weekend, as an example.

There was supposed to be a deep surge of arctic air headed to the Southeast this weekend. It was supposed to be the coldest air of the season. It’s been mentioned several times on this blog. (See here for one example.)

It wasn’t just this blog talking about it. The professionals at the National Weather Service were mentioning the possibility of record-setting cold temperatures this weekend. Some model runs showed sub-zero temperatures, with highs not getting out of the single digits on Sunday. At one point, the ECMWF — the most-trusted global model — was showing a whopping two feet of snow between Saturday night and Thursday of next week.

And now?

Now it looks completely different.

When we first began mentioning the possibility of a deep arctic air mass invading the region, about a week ago, we expressed some doubt that the cold air would make it this far to the south without ridging in the eastern Pacific.

But the models locked on to the idea of a major cold spell with veracity. It wasn’t just one model. All of the global models were showing extreme cold for the weekend and early next week, and were showing it very consistently.

Until they weren’t.

It’s one thing for models to show extreme weather 10-14 days out and be completely wrong. In fact, it’s commonplace. But for models to do such an about-face inside of one week is very unusual — especially when they’re showing basically the same thing in unison.

Whereas models were once showing subzero temps on Sunday, it now looks like we’ll be in the 40s on Sunday. And, initially, the models backed off on the arctic air mass making it quite as far south, but began to show more of a prolonged intrusion of cold air. Now, though, it looks like we could be in the 50s by Monday.

The arctic air mass is still there; areas across the northern plains and the Midwest are going to be extremely cold for the next 10 days or so. It’s just that the cold air now doesn’t look like it’s going to have quite the penetrating power that it once did … because of the lack of support in the eastern Pacific region that we previously talked about. Without ridging out west, we don’t have troughing in the east, which means our weather pattern is dictated by a zonal flow that doesn’t allow for deep intrusions of cold air, keeping it instead to our north.

That doesn’t mean that winter is over. There’s still a ton of cold air lurking to our north, and it’s going to be there for the next couple of weeks. It won’t take much to bring it further south, so don’t be surprised if we have some major cooldowns and snow chances the next 10-12 days or so. For now, though, it’s a waiting game to see how the pattern is going to evolve. There are some indications of a more supportive pattern in the Pacific by Valentines Day, give or take a few days, which could make a difference … and, of course, cold air and snow in the South aren’t completely reliant on the pattern in the Pacific.

The bottom line: It’s not going to be nearly as cold this weekend as originally anticipated. But the cold air is still going to be invading the continental U.S., and it’s still very possible — some meteorologists might even say likely — that we experience some very cold temperatures at some point over the next couple of weeks. This is the most “loaded” the pattern has been for winter weather all season here in the eastern U.S. For now, though, it’s just a matter of waiting and watching to see whether it all stays to our north … or whether Tennessee gets in on the action.

Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
