Terry & Terry: A throwback to simpler times

It’s a simple photo — West Oneida storekeepers Dorothy and Bertha Terry, standing behind the store that they owned and operated for decades. But, as they say, a photo is worth a thousand words, and this simple photo is worth at least that many, harkening back to a simpler era when time moved just a little bit slower.

The photo was posted on Facebook last week by Stacie Barnes, Dorothy Terry’s granddaughter. It had been tucked away in a box filled with other old photos at her home until one of her children rummaged through the box and found it.

The photo of the two sisters — standing behind the counter of their store, the ever-present jar of pickled bologna close at hand and various canned goods behind them — could very easily have been from the 1950s or 1960s, taken in a day when small general stores and roadside groceries like Terry & Terry were very much commonplace in rural America, as much a symbol of classic Americana as ballparks and summer picnics. Except, as Barnes — an educator at Oneida High School — explained, the picture was actually taken in October 1992.

October 1992 wasn’t so long ago — less than 30 years past. Yet, the photo in some ways represented the end of an era in Scott County, making October 1992 a time that is unobtainable, no matter how recent it might have been.

Terry & Terry Store, located at the intersection of Coopertown, Leatherwood and Station Camp roads, was one of the last of its kind in Scott County. There are others that out-lived it, of course, like Thelma Frogge’s grocery outside Rugby, and Hembree’s Store at Smokey Junction. But, slowly, stores like these have faded from the scene.

The Terry sisters opened the store, according to Barnes, in 1947. Back then, there was no Walmart in Oneida; no modern convenience stores like the Big John’s Foodette chain that would come later. There were stores like Terry & Terry, where neighborhood residents purchased the things they needed around home. Yet, even as the small mom-and-pop stores like it began to fade from the scene, Terry & Terry transcended eras. Through the ’90s and even into the ’00s, kids who lived within bike-riding distance of Terry & Terry could visit the store for a candy bar, a Yoohoo chocolate drink or an ice cream. The bologna sandwiches were rumored to be the best you could find anywhere in East Tennessee, and folks would stop and pump a few gallons of gas for their lawn mowers or garden tillers even when it became a few cents on the gallon cheaper to drive on into town and gas up.

The daughters of James Calvin (J.C.) Terry (1885-1983) and Angie Nettie Slaven Terry (1887-1963), Bertha was born in 1912 and Dorothy was born in 1917. They were among eight children born to J.C. and Angie Terry.

Bertha married James Hughie Terry (1909-1969) in 1935. They had no children.

Dorothy married James’ first cousin, Miles Terry (1912-1997) in 1934. They had 10 children: sons Eddie Phillip, Jodi Dwayne (who died in infancy), James Arthur, Tony and Robbie; and daughters Wanda, Bertha Lou, Joyce Ann, Sharon and Shirley Ruth.

Side-by-side, the sisters operated Terry & Terry Store for more than 45 years.

Sadly, time does march on, and things change. On Oct. 21, 1993, one year after the photo shared by Barnes was taken, Dorothy died unexpectedly at her home. She and Miles had been married 59 years.

Barnes remembered her grandmother as “one of the strongest women I have ever known.”

“One time she said I was lazy and I worked from that day on to prove her wrong because I wanted her to not be disappointed,” she said. “I miss her so much.”

In some ways, perhaps, Dorothy’s death was the beginning of an end of Terry & Terry Store … and of an era. But Bertha continued to operate the store for many more years, even as her advancing age began to take its toll. It wasn’t until 2006, just months before Bertha died at the age of 95, that the store closed for good. Bertha died at UT Medical Center in Knoxville on Nov. 19, 1997.

Bertha and James, and Dorothy and Miles, are all buried at the Possum Rock Cemetery just out the road from the old store, as are their parents and their mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law.