- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott's active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

By Independent Herald

Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days.

The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 14 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 90. The last time there were this few active cases was Nov. 4.

Scott County dropped below 100 active cases last week, but not lower than 96.

Also on Tuesday, the Dept. of Health reported the county’s 36th coronavirus-related death, marking the fourth covid fatality that has been reported in the past six days.

In all, at least 2,368 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, of which 2,242 have recovered, 49 have been hospitalized and 36 have died.

The case fatality ratio in Scott County is 1.5%, higher than the statewide average and still significantly higher than the mortality associated with seasonal flu.

Testing positivity for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 11%.

Statewide, the numbers continue to improve. There are 32,497 active cases in Tennessee, the fewest since Nov. 13. Testing positivity for the past seven days has dropped to 8.6%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

However, the Dept. of Health also reported 147 covid-related deaths statewide on Tuesday, one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. It marked the seventh time in the last nine days that at least 100 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Tennessee. Overall, at least 9,900 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus stands at 1,547.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days. The TN Dept. of Health reported...
Read more
Features

Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church

Independent Herald - 0
In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the...
Read more
Features

Terry & Terry: A throwback to simpler times

Ben Garrett - 0
It's a simple photo — West Oneida storekeepers Dorothy and Bertha Terry, standing behind the store that they owned and operated for decades. But,...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: February 4, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more
Local News

Covid: Not time to relax

Independent Herald - 0
Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Scott County and across Tennessee, but weekend data indicates that the decline in active cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more
Local News

Good samaritan injured in Winona intersection accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A McCreary County woman who was attempting to render aid at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the S.R. 63-S.R. 456...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

County Commission adopts procedures for filling Assessor of Property vacancy

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission last week formally established the procedures for filling a vacancy in the county's assessor of property office. Commissioners approved the...
Read more

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Sports Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more

Lady Highlanders struggle for a second straight game, as Tornadoes roll to district win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Last week was a week Scott High will remember for quite some time. This week was a week that the Lady Highlanders...
Read more

Latest News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days. The TN Dept. of Health reported...
Read more

Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church

Features Independent Herald - 0
In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the...
Read more

Terry & Terry: A throwback to simpler times

Features Ben Garrett - 0
It's a simple photo — West Oneida storekeepers Dorothy and Bertha Terry, standing behind the store that they owned and operated for decades. But,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN