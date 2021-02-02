Scott’s active coronavirus cases drops to new three-month low; 36th death reported

Scott County on Tuesday dropped to just 90 active coronavirus cases, a new low for the past 90 days.

The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 14 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 90. The last time there were this few active cases was Nov. 4.

Scott County dropped below 100 active cases last week, but not lower than 96.

Also on Tuesday, the Dept. of Health reported the county’s 36th coronavirus-related death, marking the fourth covid fatality that has been reported in the past six days.

In all, at least 2,368 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, of which 2,242 have recovered, 49 have been hospitalized and 36 have died.

The case fatality ratio in Scott County is 1.5%, higher than the statewide average and still significantly higher than the mortality associated with seasonal flu.

Testing positivity for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 11%.

Statewide, the numbers continue to improve. There are 32,497 active cases in Tennessee, the fewest since Nov. 13. Testing positivity for the past seven days has dropped to 8.6%.

However, the Dept. of Health also reported 147 covid-related deaths statewide on Tuesday, one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. It marked the seventh time in the last nine days that at least 100 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Tennessee. Overall, at least 9,900 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus stands at 1,547.