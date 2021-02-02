Explorers can visit site of old Station Camp school, church

In December, Our Back Yard presented by First National Bank visited the Laurel Fork Creek home site of Ike King, the long-time teacher of the public school at Station Camp, as well as the community’s postmaster, storekeeper and justice of the peace.

Explorers who roam the backcountry of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area can still find the ruins of King’s cabin, which stood until 1964, when it burned to the ground. An equestrian trail runs right by what was once King’s front door.

And, just about a mile or so to the east, explorers can likewise find the ruins of the former Station Camp School, with an equestrian trail also leading to it.

King’s home site is much easier to find than the school site. Located on the Fork Ridge Trail about a mile west of the Big South Fork River, the chimney stands sentry over the trail as it climbs from the stream bottom along Laurel Fork Creek towards the top of Fork Ridge. The school site, on the other hand, is virtually invisible from the trail, except for those who know exactly what they’re looking for.

From a distance, the give-away for the school site’s location is the terrain features. The school was located on a small natural flat on the side of the hill, well above the flood plain that surrounds the nearby river and Station Camp Creek. It is located near the Hatfield Ridge Trail, an equestrian trail commonly used by visitors to Charit Creek Lodge more than three miles to the west.

The small bench where the school was located isn’t especially large; in fact, the school occupied most of the level space. But it was a convenient location for the school after it was flooded.

The final location of the Station Camp School was actually its third location. It was first located nearly three miles to the west — much closer to the former longhunters’ camp and, later, Blevins farm that is today Charit Creek Lodge than to the Station Camp River Crossing. Later, the school moved to near the river crossing, along the banks of Station Camp Creek. But after it flooded, leaders of the settlement realized the need to move it to higher ground, and so it was relocated to the small bench along the road that is today the Hatfield Ridge Trail.

There has never been an easy way to get to the land beyond the river, and there still isn’t. Horseback riders have the easiest access. From the trailhead on the ridge above, near Station Camp Horse Camp, riders can take the 13-mile Big Island Loop in either direction to access the river, and can cross either at Big Island, at the mouth of No Business Creek, or at Station Camp, at the mouth of the creek of the same name. Of course, after periods of excessive rainfall, crossing the river isn’t an option; riders have to access the trails on the west side of the river from the trailheads near Bandy Creek or off Divide Road on the west side of the national park.

During the summer months, it’s often possible for hikers who wish to get a little adventurous to wade the river at Station Camp, using the same route across that a horse would use to get from the east side to the west side. Wading the river becomes inadvisable once the streamflow is much above 500 ft., as measured by the U.S.G.S. at Leatherwood Ford.

Otherwise, the only way to access the west side of the river is by boat.

Once on dry ground on the river’s west bank, the site of the old school house is merely a stone’s throw away. Up the hill a short distance, River Trail West departs the Station Camp Creek Trail. A short distance beyond that, the Hatfield Ridge Trail forks off and runs parallel to the river for several hundred yards before turning up a drainage and continuing to the top of the ridge. A short distance beyond its intersection with the Station Camp Creek Trail, Hatfield Ridge Trail crests and levels out. Immediately past that point is what appears to be an old road bed on the right, leading to the school site.

Station Camp School doubled as the New Zion Baptist Church, which served as the place of worship for residents of the Station Camp Creek settlement in the early 20th century.

According to Donny Kidd, the church was re-chartered at Alticrest, in Fentress County. The last pastor at New Zion was Lora Blevins.

Lora Elzick Blevins (1896-1983) was the son of Shadrack Blevins and Polly Ann Crabtree Blevins. His grandfather was Armstead Blevins, who owned the farm at Parch Corn Creek just over a mile down the river from Station Camp. The Lora Blevins Farm, located on Bandy Creek Loop Road a short distance beyond the National Park Service’s visitor center and campground, is still preserved. Blevins is buried in the Katie Blevins Cemetery on the farm.

Lora Blevins married Tealie Ann Slaven (1897-1969) in 1915. They had nine children, the last of whom died in 2012.

Lora Blevins’ nephew, Oneida’s Herb King, was raised in the Armstead Blevins cabin at Parch Corn Creek by his aunt and uncle — Jake Darby and Cordelia Blevins. He is one of the few remaining local residents who were educated at the old school on the river, and in 2018 sat down with the Independent Herald to discuss what life was like in the Station Camp and Parch Corn settlements.

Jake Darby Blevins was the community’s mail-carrier. He would ride to Oneida once a week to collect the mail and take it back to the Elva post office, which was housed in Ike King’s store at Station Camp. King was a notary and a land agent for the Stearns Coal & Lumber Co. in addition to being the community’s teacher, justice of the peace and postmaster.

“Ike was kinda counselor over the entire community,” Herb King said. “He was a strict school teacher, but he was fair, and I liked him a lot.”

About 25 or 30 students attended the one-room school house, with surnames like Burke, Watson and Roysden.

“They were good families,” King said in 2018. “All of those old houses are gone now.”

Young Herb King would spend a week with Ike King each spring, helping the school teacher plow his fields and prepare for planting. During the winter months, he was paid a nickel a day to make the 1.5-mile walk from Parch Corn to the school at Station Camp to build a fire in the stove. He would also ferry other kids across the river. A Huckeby family lived at Chimney Rock on the east side of the river, and the kids would walk over the hill each morning to meet King at the river.

“They’d holler and I’d go over in a boat and get them,” he said. “Sometimes the river would be frozen in ice and I’d have to break the ice to get across. And by the time we came back, it’d be frozen back again. But they’d still walk over that hill to go to school.”

There were no “snow days” back then. Missing school wasn’t an option.

“You never missed, it didn’t matter if there was a foot of snow on the ground,” King said. “You just wrapped grass sacks around your feet and tied them and walked to school.”

During the summer, the boys would sometimes slip off from school to swim in the river. Ike King knew something was afoot but couldn’t catch them — until one day he finally did. When he quizzed them about their wet heads, King and his friends told him that they had been playing and were sweating. But that was the end of the swimming days. Ike and the leather strap he kept on hand at the school saw to that.

“When you got three stars on the board next to your name, you had to stay after school, roll up your pants legs, and get that leather strap wrapped around your legs,” Herb King said.

On Sundays, the school was used for worship. Herb King’s days on the river were the days of circuit preachers, so there weren’t services every Sunday. Instead, the preacher — Jake Darby’s nephew — would walk from Alticrest in Fentress County, near the headwaters of Gum Branch, which feeds into Laurel Creek and, eventually, Station Camp Creek, to New Zion once a month. Another preacher would walk from Monticello to Station Camp.

“They’d stay with someone over the weekend, then walk back,” King said. “We didn’t have any money; there wasn’t any money. So we’d give them a ham or something. They’d throw that across their shoulder and carry it home with them.”

Herb’s son, Wayne King, who owns Baby J’s Pizza in Oneida, recalls the last time he visited the school, as a youngster in the 1960s.

“The last time I was there, it looked like they had just turned out school and gone off and left it,” he said. “It was made of beautiful knotty pine. The desks were still there. There was even a lesson on the chalkboard. It was a beautiful place.”

It’s hard to stand at the ruins of the old school and imagine what Wayne King saw, even though it’s been fewer than 60 years since he last visited. Like the rest of the buildings in the settlement — including Ike King’s store, Jake Darby’s cabin and the other homes — the school building is long gone. All that remains is part of the foundation, the stones that were once a chimney, and a few rusted relics that were never worth anyone’s time to haul away.

But if you have a love for history, you can stand on this mountain bench, with no sounds except those of the river rapids below, and almost hear the sounds of Ike King teaching his pupils the lessons of the day in a remote, one-room schoolhouse that faithfully served an isolated community for more than a generation.

