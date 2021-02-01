Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night

If you’re looking out the window and wondering, “Where’s the snow?” you probably aren’t the only one. This snowfall “event” was expected to be relatively minor, but with up to three inches of accumulation in the forecast, it has been a dud by just about any standard — so far.

But the Winter Weather Advisory continues through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and conditions are still favorable for the development of snow showers this afternoon and evening.

What we probably aren’t going to see is three inches of snow on the ground … or even two inches. Any snow shower activity that occurs during the daylight hours will have a hard time accumulating. The exception would be if we see a heavier burst of snow that quickly coats roadways and causes travel conditions to temporarily deteriorate. But tonight, after the sun sets, anything that falls is going to stick around and that’s when we could see more widespread road hazards develop.

The radar is still not looking especially healthy upstream, but upslope flow conditions are prime for the development of snow showers this afternoon and into the evening hours. The question is just how quickly dry air moves in and erodes the moisture currently in place. Snow shower activity will begin to diminish fairly quickly tonight, but the longer the snow showers stick around, obviously the greater the chances for deteriorating road conditions.

Again, the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties will continue through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has not backed off its accumulation predictions, and is still calling for an inch or two of accumulation this afternoon and tonight. The latest guidance from the HRRR short-range model is showing an inch or so of accumulation for the northern plateau.

On the west side of the plateau, the Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to expire this afternoon, but NWS-Nashville will consider extending it with this afternoon’s forecast update, depending on how things appear to be shaping up at that time.

Temperatures are going to struggle to recover over the next couple of days. We may not get above freezing on Tuesday, though Wednesday will see a warming trend begin.

The warming trend will be short-lived, however, with the coldest air of the season headed our way for the weekend. Fortunately, this looks to be a transient shot of arctic air that doesn’t stick around too long, but it’s likely going to be miserably cold for a day or two, and chances are increasing for accumulating snow. We’ll talk more about that in a future update.