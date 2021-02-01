- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night

By Ben Garrett

If you’re looking out the window and wondering, “Where’s the snow?” you probably aren’t the only one. This snowfall “event” was expected to be relatively minor, but with up to three inches of accumulation in the forecast, it has been a dud by just about any standard — so far.

But the Winter Weather Advisory continues through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and conditions are still favorable for the development of snow showers this afternoon and evening.

What we probably aren’t going to see is three inches of snow on the ground … or even two inches. Any snow shower activity that occurs during the daylight hours will have a hard time accumulating. The exception would be if we see a heavier burst of snow that quickly coats roadways and causes travel conditions to temporarily deteriorate. But tonight, after the sun sets, anything that falls is going to stick around and that’s when we could see more widespread road hazards develop.

The radar is still not looking especially healthy upstream, but upslope flow conditions are prime for the development of snow showers this afternoon and into the evening hours. The question is just how quickly dry air moves in and erodes the moisture currently in place. Snow shower activity will begin to diminish fairly quickly tonight, but the longer the snow showers stick around, obviously the greater the chances for deteriorating road conditions.

Again, the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties will continue through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has not backed off its accumulation predictions, and is still calling for an inch or two of accumulation this afternoon and tonight. The latest guidance from the HRRR short-range model is showing an inch or so of accumulation for the northern plateau.

On the west side of the plateau, the Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to expire this afternoon, but NWS-Nashville will consider extending it with this afternoon’s forecast update, depending on how things appear to be shaping up at that time.

Temperatures are going to struggle to recover over the next couple of days. We may not get above freezing on Tuesday, though Wednesday will see a warming trend begin.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The warming trend will be short-lived, however, with the coldest air of the season headed our way for the weekend. Fortunately, this looks to be a transient shot of arctic air that doesn’t stick around too long, but it’s likely going to be miserably cold for a day or two, and chances are increasing for accumulating snow. We’ll talk more about that in a future update.

- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night

Ben Garrett - 0
If you're looking out the window and wondering, "Where's the snow?" you probably aren't the only one. This snowfall "event" was expected to be...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

Independent Herald - 0
As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there's no doubt...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more
Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

Independent Herald - 0
As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there's no doubt...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more
Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Light snow accumulations could be in store for Monday

Independent Herald - 0
The first five-day school week since forever for Scott County students next week? Not if mother nature has anything to say about it. A cold front...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Some seriously cold air *may* be headed towards Tennessee

Ben Garrett - 0
Wednesday night's anticipated light snowfall did not materialize here on the Cumberland Plateau, though that didn't stop local school systems from using one of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Cheerleaders can return to action; attendance restrictions lifted

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Beginning Feb. 1, cheerleaders — along with pep bands and dance teams — can participate at high school basketball games in Tennessee, Gov. Bill...
Read more

Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship. Down double digits early...
Read more

Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
If you're looking out the window and wondering, "Where's the snow?" you probably aren't the only one. This snowfall "event" was expected to be...
Read more

Latest News

Update: Snow chances continue into Monday night

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
If you're looking out the window and wondering, "Where's the snow?" you probably aren't the only one. This snowfall "event" was expected to be...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there's no doubt...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN