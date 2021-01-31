Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to three inches of snow.

The NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office issued the advisory shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It takes effect at midnight Sunday night, and continues through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In the advisory, the NWS noted, “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Separately, the NWS’s Nashville weather forecast office issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Fentress and Pickett counties, as well as neighboring counties in Middle Tennessee, for one to two inches of snow. The advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Monday. The NWS in Jackson, Ky., also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for McCreary County and all of southeastern Kentucky for one to two inches of snow. It is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

There will be multiple rounds of wintry precipitation expected. Snow showers will begin Sunday night, with minor accumulations possible. The chances of snow showers will increase again Monday afternoon, and continue into Monday night.