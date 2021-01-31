Snow Watch: Light snow accumulations could be in store for Monday

The first five-day school week since forever for Scott County students next week?

Not if mother nature has anything to say about it.

A cold front will sweep across Tennessee on Sunday, and what has been a wet weekend will give way to a potentially snowy start to the new work and school week. And while we aren’t talking major accumulations, to be sure, there is the potential for some minor accumulations that could throw a wrench into everyone’s plans.

It has consistently looked as though there will be sufficient wrap-around moisture behind the initial frontal system for snow showers throughout the day on Monday and into Monday night. In fact, that look has been remarkably consistent for the past week. And virtually every model currently agrees that at least a couple of inches of snowfall could result along the northern plateau as a result.

Of course, forecasting snow is far from an exact science in this part of the world, where needles have to be threaded, atmospherically speaking, for accumulating snowfall to occur. Wrap-around snow scenarios are notoriously over-estimated; there often proves to be less remnant moisture than was originally expected. But those who have a few years on them will recall the “good ol’ days” when wrap-around accumulating snowfall occurred with regularity here on the Cumberland Plateau.

The National Weather Service at Morristown is forecasting a 70% chance of rain changing to snow Sunday night, a 70% chance of snow on Monday, and a 50% chance of snow Monday night.

That’s up significantly from a few days ago, when we first blogged about the potential for light snow on Monday. At that point, the NWS was forecasting only a 30% chance of rain or snow.

For now, the NWS’s point forecast for Oneida says “less than a half inch of snow” for Sunday night and “around an inch of snow” on Monday. But don’t be surprised if those numbers increase a little, too, if current data holds through the day on Sunday. And, if that’s the case, we’ll likely see a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the northern plateau region — and perhaps for the rest of East Tennessee — by Sunday afternoon, at the latest. Such an advisory could be hoisted as soon as early Sunday morning, though that seems less likely.

The scenario is cold air advection that will be streaming in behind the departing storm system on Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday, even into Tuesday. Accompanying the colder air will be several pieces of energy that will rotate around the base of a trough in the mid levels of the atmosphere, which will enhance the possibility for what is known in meteorology as upslope snow showers, where terrain changes enhance snow chances. This will be a big deal in the mountains; as much as a foot of snow could fall across the highest peaks of the Smokies. But lighter (much lighter) accumulations are possible here on the northern plateau, as well.

How much? Well, that remains to be determined. Right now, a couple of inches seems like a safe bet, but there are a few caveats — not the least among them is the fact that a lot of the moisture that will be wrung out in the form of snow showers will occur during the daylight hours, with temperatures hovering near or just above freezing. We’re now moving into February, and the sun angle is climbing a little higher in the sky every day. Even from behind a thick deck of clouds, the February sun angle can help enhance melting of snow as long as precipitation rates aren’t high enough to overcome both the permeating sun and the meager temperatures. So, the usual will apply: accumulation will be mostly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

With that said, there’s a pretty good bet that some heavier squalls of snow will occur, which will at least temporarily cause road conditions to deteriorate wherever those squalls set up. And temperatures will drop well below freezing Monday night, so some isolated-to-scattered trouble areas are likely to develop on roadways if snow showers continue after sunset — which seems possible if not probable.

As is always the case with wintry weather in Tennessee, there’s a solid chance that expectations will change dramatically between now and the anticipated onset of frozen precipitation. So, we wait and watch to see what will happen. But some light snow accumulation seems likely, and at least isolated travel hazards seem possible, even if they prove to be short-lived.