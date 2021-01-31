Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there’s no doubt that an increasing number of us have had our fill of winter weather and are ready for spring.

It didn’t help that we got a taste of spring-like weather last week, with temperatures in the 50s and even in the 60s.

Unfortunately, it’s going to get better before it gets worse.

A deep blast of arctic air is set to invade the Southeast next weekend, featuring what could very well be the coldest temperatures of the season.

The current run of the GFS computer model has us bottoming out at -4 degrees on Monday, Feb. 8. That’s one run of a single model, not a forecast, but the bottom line is it’s going to be cold. The preceding run of the GFS model had us bottoming out at 3 degrees that same morning.

And it’s not just the GFS showing this. The ECMWF model (the European counterpart to the GFS) has us bottoming out at -3 degrees on Feb. 8.

If that proves to be the case, it’ll easily be the coldest we’ve been this season. So far, our coldest temperature was 7 degrees. We saw that two different mornings in December. The last time we saw sub-zero temperatures was back in February 2015.

The cold air will move in late Saturday evening and continue filtering in on Sunday. Incredibly, the GFS currently shows our high temperature during the day on Sunday being in the single digits. That’s likely overdone, but any way you shake it, it’s going to be cold. And the ECMWF model is even showing a pretty substantial snowstorm to accompany the cold air (the GFS isn’t showing much snow, as of now).

The GFS currently shows a warming trend beginning fairly quickly. In fact, if you take the latest run of the model verbatim, it has us back to nearly 60 degrees by the end of the week, on Feb. 12.

That may be wishful thinking on the GFS’s part. The ECMWF keeps the cold air hanging around, and even if temperatures do moderate, the teleconnections argue for the first half of February being quite cold overall, so we may not see truly warm air return for a week or two.

But if you’re tired of cold air and you’re ready to spring, here’s something to hang your hat on: time — and climatology — are on your side.

The sun will set at 6:05 p.m. tomorrow in Scott County. That’s 15 minutes later than the sun was setting just two weeks ago. And in another two weeks, the day after Valentine’s Day, the sun won’t set until 6:20 p.m.

So the days are undoubtedly getting longer. Think about it this way: On Christmas Day, we had 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight. Tomorrow, we’ll have 10 hours and 40 minutes. We’ve added an hour to our day just since Christmas.

As the days get longer, the average temperature warms. In East Tennessee, our average temperature bottoms out in early January. In Oneida, the average high is 44 degrees in the first few days of the month. By Feb. 1, tomorrow, the average high is 46 degrees. And we’ve reached the point in the year where the average temperature begins to climb more quickly. In just two weeks, the average high will be 49 degrees. Three days after that, the average high will hit 50 for the first time. And after that, it will be just about a month before the average high is hitting 60.

There will still be cold air intrusions. In East Tennessee, we can count on sub-freezing temperatures making occasional visits all the way into April, at least. But as we move deeper into the calendar year, those cold air blasts start to become less frequent. Warm fronts begin to battle back against the cold air, setting up the battlezones that lead to severe weather — and early indications are that this spring could potentially be a doozy in terms of severe weather.

Eventually, the warm air will win out for good as the cold air retreats to the polar region. And then we’ll continue with lengthening days and warming temperatures until we’re all as sick of the heat as we’re currently sick of the cold, and we’re longing for winter to return once more.