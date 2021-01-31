Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories for Sunday night and Monday, with forecasted snow amounts ranging from one to three inches.

Specifically for Oneida, the NWS’s Morristown office is forecasting 2-3 inches of snow. That falls in line with what the usually-reliable short-range HRRR model is showing.

The issue is wrap-around moisture and upslope snow potential as multiple pieces of energy traverse the base of an atmospheric trough in the aftermath of a frontal system that has delivered colder air to the region. After being in the 50s earlier in the day, the region had dropped into the low to mid 40s at sunset Sunday evening, with still colder air filtering in. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out just below freezing.

If we were in the Smoky Mountains, we would be talking about a significant winter storm. A prolonged period of moderate-to-heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with more than a foot of accumulation anticipated along the highest peaks, and as much as 8-10 inches along the lower slopes in places like Gatlinburg. Here on the plateau, we’ll see more modest snow accumulations. The valley — Knoxville and Oak Ridge — will be lucky to see anything of significance.

In anticipation of this event, the Scott County School System has delayed the start of classes by two hours on Monday (Anderson and Campbell counties have canceled classes altogether for Monday).

It’s important to note that when you see the forecasted accumulation totals of 1-3 inches, that’s a reference to what is expected for the entire storm. This is a relatively long-lived event, beginning tonight and continuing all the way into Monday night. Therefore, even if it lives up to expectations, we may not see three inches of actual accumulation on the ground at any given time.

- Story Continues Below -

Here’s why: snowfall totals tonight will be on the light side. The HRRR is showing generally an inch or less of snow through mid-morning tomorrow (although the current radar, just after 6 p.m., certainly looks healthy upstream). With diurnal heating (temperatures may climb slightly above freezing tomorrow afternoon) and the early February sun angle (which does make a difference, even though there will be significant cloud cover), the melting process will begin — particularly on roadways, if accumulation occurs there — as soon as snow stops, or even if precipitation rates are low enough that the temperature and sun angle off-sets the falling snow.

Road conditions certainly could deteriorate for the morning commute, depending on whether heavier bands of precipitation set up over our region. But the bigger issue for commuters may not come until Monday night, depending on the timing of the next piece of energy that rotates through. If it’s early enough in the day that most of the snow showers have moved out by nightfall, that’ll help mitigate the threat. But if it’s still snowing after sunset Monday evening, there’s a better chance that we’ll see at least isolated to scattered trouble spots on area roadways for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Because of all this, there is actually a chance that there will be two snow days this week: Monday and Tuesday.

It’s not just school that could be impacted. Scott High girls basketball is scheduled to be at Fulton on Monday evening; both Scott and Oneida have home games on Tuesday (against Carter and Rockwood, respectively).

The bottom line: This is another low-confidence winter weather event for meteorologists (aren’t they all, in this part of the world?). There’s a question of just how high precipitation rates will be during the daylight hours on Monday. It looks pretty likely that accumulating snow will occur, but how much? Drier air will eventually work its way in, and the snow showers will end. If that happens before sunset on Monday, and if the lift that is present in the atmosphere doesn’t enhance snow shower activity during the day, our area may only see an inch or so of accumulation. However, if the lift proves sufficient to keep precipitation rates up, and if the moisture hangs around long enough, multiple inches of accumulation are possible. As far as travel, this isn’t a storm that’s going to paralyze the region, but isolated to scattered trouble spots are certainly likely, especially on bridges and overpasses and the other usual trouble areas.

Further out: This won’t be Ol’ Man Winter’s only visit to Tennessee in early February. A deep blast of cold air is expected in about a week, and it could prove to be the coldest air of the season. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear we’ll have much snow to live with, and the cold blast will be transient, with a warming trend beginning fairly quickly.