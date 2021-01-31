- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Covid: Not time to relax
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Covid: Not time to relax

By Independent Herald

Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Scott County and across Tennessee, but weekend data indicates that the decline in active cases of the virus probably should not cause residents to let down their guard, as the global pandemic continues to rage on across the United States and the globe, amid warnings from national health experts that it will be some time before victory can be declared in the health crisis.

Scott County was at 96 active cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 100 active cases. Just four days before Christmas — less than six weeks ago — the number of active cases peaked at 363.

But 31 new cases of the virus were reported in Scott County on Friday and Saturday, the highest two-day total since Jan. 15-16. Additionally, testing positivity during that 48-hour period jumped to 17%, after it had dropped slightly below 10%.

The Dept. of Health also reported Scott County’s 34th coronavirus-related death on Friday, the 11th death to be reported locally during the month of January.

There have been 49 people from Scott County hospitalized due to the virus, including three new hospitalizations that have been reported in the past nine days after there had been none reported for eight straight days.

In all, at least 2,352 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus.

Statewide the number of active cases continues to dip slightly. There were 34,321 active cases as of Saturday, the fewest since Nov. 27. There were 18,866 new cases of the virus reported across Tennessee for the seven-day period ending Saturday, compared to 25,029 new cases for the previous week, and more than 34,000 for the week before that.

Testing positivity across Tennessee for the week ending Saturday was just 9%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Still, there were 113 new coronavirus-related fatalities reported in Tennessee on Saturday, marking the fifth time in sixth days that more than 100 deaths have been reported. Prior to that, 100 or more deaths had been reported just once in 11 days. Tennessee is now rapidly closing in on 10,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The total stood at 9,574 as of Saturday.

As the Independent Herald previously reported, new hospital admissions related to Covid-19 are also on the rise. While only 42 new admissions were reported on Saturday, there were 611 new hospitalizations related to the virus for the week, up from 528 the previous week.

In spite of that, current hospitalizations continue to decline. As of Saturday, there were 1,673 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across Tennessee. That’s just a little more than half the number of people hospitalized earlier in the month.

Back in Scott County, there is still no sign of a surge of cases among school-aged children now that schools are back in session. There were nine new cases reported among the five-to-18 age group for the week ending Saturday. That was down slightly from 11 cases in that age group in each of the two previous weeks. Case among school-aged children made up 16% of new cases in Scott County for the week ending Saturday, down from 18% the previous week.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

Independent Herald - 0
As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there's no doubt...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more
Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Light snow accumulations could be in store for Monday

Independent Herald - 0
The first five-day school week since forever for Scott County students next week? Not if mother nature has anything to say about it. A cold front...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more
Local News

Good samaritan injured in Winona intersection accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A McCreary County woman who was attempting to render aid at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the S.R. 63-S.R. 456...
Read more
Local News

Cheerleaders can return to action; attendance restrictions lifted

Independent Herald - 0
Beginning Feb. 1, cheerleaders — along with pep bands and dance teams — can participate at high school basketball games in Tennessee, Gov. Bill...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS —  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a...
Read more

Declining coronavirus cases continue in Scott County, across Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Sunday reported only 2,841 new cases of coronavirus across Tennessee. While that number would have once seemed tremendous,...
Read more

Snow Watch: Light snow accumulations could be in store for Monday

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
The first five-day school week since forever for Scott County students next week? Not if mother nature has anything to say about it. A cold front...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Tired of the cold? It’ll get worse before it gets better

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
As the northern Cumberland Plateau region braces for what is expected to be one to three inches of snow on Monday, there's no doubt...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A look at Monday’s accumulating snow potential

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The entire northern plateau region is under a Winter Weather Advisory, as all three National Weather Service offices covering the region have issued advisories...
Read more

Winter weather advisory issued for up to 3 inches of snow

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and Campbell counties for Sunday night through Tuesday morning, for up to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN