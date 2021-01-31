Covid: Not time to relax

Coronavirus cases have dropped significantly in Scott County and across Tennessee, but weekend data indicates that the decline in active cases of the virus probably should not cause residents to let down their guard, as the global pandemic continues to rage on across the United States and the globe, amid warnings from national health experts that it will be some time before victory can be declared in the health crisis.

Scott County was at 96 active cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 100 active cases. Just four days before Christmas — less than six weeks ago — the number of active cases peaked at 363.

But 31 new cases of the virus were reported in Scott County on Friday and Saturday, the highest two-day total since Jan. 15-16. Additionally, testing positivity during that 48-hour period jumped to 17%, after it had dropped slightly below 10%.

The Dept. of Health also reported Scott County’s 34th coronavirus-related death on Friday, the 11th death to be reported locally during the month of January.

There have been 49 people from Scott County hospitalized due to the virus, including three new hospitalizations that have been reported in the past nine days after there had been none reported for eight straight days.

In all, at least 2,352 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus.

Statewide the number of active cases continues to dip slightly. There were 34,321 active cases as of Saturday, the fewest since Nov. 27. There were 18,866 new cases of the virus reported across Tennessee for the seven-day period ending Saturday, compared to 25,029 new cases for the previous week, and more than 34,000 for the week before that.

Testing positivity across Tennessee for the week ending Saturday was just 9%.

Still, there were 113 new coronavirus-related fatalities reported in Tennessee on Saturday, marking the fifth time in sixth days that more than 100 deaths have been reported. Prior to that, 100 or more deaths had been reported just once in 11 days. Tennessee is now rapidly closing in on 10,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The total stood at 9,574 as of Saturday.

As the Independent Herald previously reported, new hospital admissions related to Covid-19 are also on the rise. While only 42 new admissions were reported on Saturday, there were 611 new hospitalizations related to the virus for the week, up from 528 the previous week.

In spite of that, current hospitalizations continue to decline. As of Saturday, there were 1,673 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across Tennessee. That’s just a little more than half the number of people hospitalized earlier in the month.

Back in Scott County, there is still no sign of a surge of cases among school-aged children now that schools are back in session. There were nine new cases reported among the five-to-18 age group for the week ending Saturday. That was down slightly from 11 cases in that age group in each of the two previous weeks. Case among school-aged children made up 16% of new cases in Scott County for the week ending Saturday, down from 18% the previous week.