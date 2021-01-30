- Advertisement -
Scott High stuns Alcoa with buzzer-beater, strong overtime period

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Trey Morrow launches — and hits — a 30-foot shot at the buzzer against Alcoa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, as the Highlanders won in overtime against the Tornadoes | Matt Boyatt/IH

ALCOA — Too soft. That was Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers’ assessment of his team following a home loss to District 4-AA foe Fulton on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Jeffers had just watched his team drop their second game of the season to the Falcons, losing by 24 points in an onslaught after leading by as much as seven in the third quarter. At the end of the night, after their district record had fallen to 1-5, the Highlanders had shot just one free throw for the entire game. That was due in part to Fulton’s aggressiveness on offense, and the Highlanders’ lack of aggressiveness — a weakness that has vexed Jeffers all season.

But on Friday, the Highlanders played like Jeffers has implored his team to play all season. And, when the dust settled, they had pulled off an 80-75 upset win, on the road, against District 4’s top team.

To beat the Tornadoes, the Highlanders attacked on offense unlike they have attacked at any point this season, and played what was unquestionably their best overall game of the season.

And they added a flourish of drama, just for good measure.

Scott High led most of the night, and was up big in the fourth before watching Alcoa storm back from down 10 with four minutes to play. The Tornadoes had mounted late-game heroics to avoid district losses to Kingston and Austin-East already this week, and it looked like they were going to do it again — especially when Jahvin Carter knocked down a 3-point shot with 2.1 seconds left to give his team a 67-64 lead.

But Scott High saw Alcoa’s Carter and raised the Tornadoes a Trey Morrow.

Alcoa became the third District 4 team in three seasons to be victimized by an unlikely shot from the Highlander junior, who took a handoff and raced up the floor, nailing a 30-ft. shot with a hand in his face as the buzzer sounded to force overtime.

In overtime, the Highlanders took charge, leading by as much as eight points before the Tornadoes hit a couple of late 3-pointers to make things interesting.

The win comes too late for Scott High to make any noise in District 4-AA in the regular season; the Highlanders are already locked in a No. 4 vs. No. 5 play-in game in the first round of the district tournament.

But the game was a potential preview of a district semifinal game down the road. The winner of that No. 4 vs. No. 5 game, between Scott and Austin-East, will draw the district’s top team in the semifinals. That team could be Alcoa, although Scott High’s win on Friday created a three-way tie atop the district standings between the Tornadoes, Kingston and Fulton.

And the game reiterated what the Highlanders had already proven: despite their 2-5 district record, they can play with anyone. With the exception of the two losses to Fulton, all of Scott’s district games have been close.

Morrow was his usual self in Friday’s game, finishing with 35 points to lead all scorers. He also had 11 rebounds and four steals.

Luke West added 19 points and Cash Tucker had 16, as the Highlanders offset 20-point performances by Carter and Taishaun Cates, who finished with 21 and 23 points, respectively.

Scott High rarely trailed in Friday’s game. The Highlanders jumped out to a 5-0 lead, then saw Alcoa rally to take a brief lead late in the opening quarter before a Morrow buzzer-beater put them back in front, 15-14.

Scott opened a 24-17 halftime lead, before Alcoa began to crank up the defensive pressure in the third quarter. For a while it appeared the Tornadoes would be unstoppable once they turned up the intensity, but Scott was able to stay in front, leading by five points as the fourth quarter began.

The fourth quarter saw Scott up 10 points with just over four minutes remaining, before Alcoa began a charge. The Tornadoes roared back to tie and then take the lead by two before West was fouled in the waning seconds. He stepped to the line and calmly knocked down both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to tie the game at 64, before Carter raced to the other end and nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.1 seconds left.

Scott High then drew up a play to go the length of the floor and get the ball into the hands of Morrow, who took two steps across half court and threw up a long shot as the final buzzer sounded.

Alcoa was able to hang around both late in the game and in overtime thanks to a bevy of offensive rebounds. In the end, though, the Highlanders were able to play strong enough defense at the rim to prevent the Tornadoes from pulling off the comeback.

SCOTT (80): Morrow 35, West 19, Tucker 16, Prewitt 6, McCarty 2.

FULTON (75) Cates 23, Carter 21, Harris 9, Jackson 6, Simpson 4, Anderson 4.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

