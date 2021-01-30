- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Lady Highlanders struggle for a second straight game, as Tornadoes roll to...
SportsScott
Updated:

Lady Highlanders struggle for a second straight game, as Tornadoes roll to district win

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior Julia Butts sizes up the defense during the Lady Highlanders’ loss at Alcoa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH

ALCOA — Last week was a week Scott High will remember for quite some time. This week was a week that the Lady Highlanders would just as soon forget.

After a second half meltdown at Sevier County on Monday, Scott High could not get anything going against Alcoa on Friday, falling to District 4-AA’s top team by a 58-18 finale that was every bit as lopsided as the final score indicated.

The Highlanders didn’t muster much offense at Sevier County four days earlier, but had played well enough defensively that they were still in it at halftime, before the Smoky Bears outscored them 48-11 in the second half to win by 44 points.

On Friday, the offense still wasn’t there … but Alcoa didn’t wait until the second half to make Scott High pay.

Incredibly, the Lady Highlanders did not hit a single field goal in the first half. They were held scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, when sophomore Annalyne Woodward stepped to the line and hit a pair of free throws. After that, they didn’t score again until there were nine-tenths of a second remaining in the first half, when junior Bryanna Doran hit one of two free throws.

By that time, Alcoa had built a 26-3 lead.

Scott High’s first field goal didn’t come until the 6:48 mark of the third quarter, when Julia Butts hit a pull-up jumper from the baseline. She would hit a second shot in the third quarter, as well, but those were the only points the Lady Highlanders would score that period besides a Julie Lewallen free throw.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Meanwhile, Alcoa went on a tear in the third, scoring 26 points to turn the 23-point halftime lead into a 52-8 advantage as the final period began.

Prior to this week, Scott High hadn’t been overwhelmed in a game since an early January trip to Cosby, where the Lady Highlanders played their first game in a month due to a coronavirus layoff and was every bit as rusty as the 30-point final margin indicated.

The 30 points scored at Cosby were the fewest Scott High scored in a single game this season, entering the week. But in Monday’s game, Sevier County limited Scott High to 23 points. Friday’s game was even worse.

The Lady Highlanders led by as much as seven points in the first quarter the last time they faced Alcoa, before losing by 20. But in Friday’s rematch, the Tornadoes — who had already won district games by 28 points and by 36 points earlier in the week, against Kingston and Austin-East — limited Scott to just 12% shooting while forcing 20 turnovers.

If there was a bright spot, it was that the Lady Highlanders committed only five fouls the entire game. The Tornadoes shot only four free throws. But Jake Wright might’ve traded some fouls for a little extra defensive intensity; Alcoa was able to knock down eight 3-pointers on a night where the Tornadoes did not shoot the ball particularly well.

But Scott High’s real troubles came on the offensive end. Sophomore Jalin Young was the leading scorer, with six fourth quarter points. Butts was the only other player to score more than one field goal, and the Lady Highlanders had just five field goals as a team.

SCOTT (18): Young 6, Butts 4, Woodward 3, K. Jeffers 2, Lewallen 1, Lewis 1, Doran 1.

ALCOA (58): Wilburn 21, Haworth 14, Bremer 14, Albright 3, McNear 2, Sammy 2, Thompson 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Lady Highlanders struggle for a second straight game, as Tornadoes roll to district win

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Last week was a week Scott High will remember for quite some time. This week was a week that the Lady Highlanders...
Read more
Scott

Scott High stuns Alcoa with buzzer-beater, strong overtime period

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Too soft. That was Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers’ assessment of his team following a home loss to District 4-AA foe Fulton...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott High stuns Alcoa with buzzer-beater, strong overtime period

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Too soft. That was Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers’ assessment of his team following a home loss to District 4-AA foe Fulton...
Read more
Sports

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play

Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — The guys from The Land of Oz conjured up some wizard dust Tuesday night, putting the District 3-A front-running Indians on...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS —  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a...
Read more
Scott

Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship. Down double digits early...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Winter Weather Advisory issued for up to two inches of snow

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties for up to two inches of snow Wednesday...
Read more

TWRA investigates pair of ATV accidents on North Cumberland

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a pair of ATV accidents that resulted in serious injuries on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area...
Read more

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Sports Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more

Latest News

Lady Highlanders struggle for a second straight game, as Tornadoes roll to district win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Last week was a week Scott High will remember for quite some time. This week was a week that the Lady Highlanders...
Read more

Scott High stuns Alcoa with buzzer-beater, strong overtime period

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Too soft. That was Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers’ assessment of his team following a home loss to District 4-AA foe Fulton...
Read more

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN